-
First half thoughts
Obviously, the story of the game is Mac Jones being replaced by Bailey Zappe and immediately injecting life into the entire stadium.
Jones didn't look good. He wasn't comfortable from the get-go.
Did he lose his job? For now, probably. But that's a topic for another day. We may want to get the final result of this game and see how Zappe finishes it.
Some other thoughts:
Patriots have not been able to run the ball with any consistency, which was not supposed to happen based on the Bears poor defensive numbers against opposing running backs.
The Patriots running backs only had 10 rushes for 27 yards.
We will watch that closely, particularly if the Patriots can get the lead and dictate the pace of the game.
Matthew Judon is a sack machine, literally. He has 2.5 sacks in the first half. He had averaged one sack per game over his last six games.
Justin Fields has been outstanding, completing 9 of 13 passes for 133 yards and one TD. But his biggest weapon has been his legs, with 74 yards and another TD. This is a problem, with him getting five first downs, three on third down.
-
Kudos to Fields
While Gillette Stadium was rocking after the Patriots QB Bailey Zappe led them to another touchdown, the Bears quietly answered back thanks to quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields threw a short pass to Khalil Herbert, which turned into an easy 25-yard score, to give the Bears a 17-14 lead just after the 2-minute warning.
Fields was 8-for-12, for 116 yards, including the TD. He also ran for a TD.
Zappe does it again
Bailey Zappe, on the second drive with him behind center, hit DeVante Parker for a 42-yard bomb to the Bears' 7-yard line.
It appeared the Parker was covered, but he is noted for winning those 50-50 balls. And he won it.
Two plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson ran untouched into the left side of the end zone to give the Patriots a 14-10.
Bailey is 4-for-4 for 97 yards and one TD. His passer rating is 158.3. Mac Jones passer rating over his three drives? 16.7.
Wow!
Mac taken out early in second quarter
After a bad interception, throwing it into three defenders deep in Bears territory, Bill Belichick pulled Mac Jones from the game and replaced him with Bailey Zappe.
What did Zappe do?
Well, he was close to perfect, completing all three passes he attempted, for 54 yards, including one to a wide-open Jakobi Meyers to get the Patriots on the scoreboard.
It was a 30-yard hookup that almost went over Meyers head, but he adjusted, dove to catch it just short of the goal line before jumping another yard for the score.
It was huge, getting the Patriots on the scoreboard, 10-7.
-
Mac will start
Mac Jones will get the nod as the starting quarterback in tonight's Monday Night Football battle against the Chicago Bears.
It is a remarkable recovery from a high-ankle sprain near the end of the Patriots loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 25. When it was reported he had a high ankle sprain, there was talk he could be out two months.
Well, it is only one month.
The team went 2-1, losing an overtime game to the Green Bay Packer before clubbing the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.
Jones had a quarterback ranking of 76.2, well below the average, ranking 31st when he got hurt. He had only two TD passes and 5 interceptions over that three game span in which the Pats were 1-2.
Rookie Bailey Zappe, on the other hand, put up some impressive stats of his own, with four TD passes and 1 interception, averaging just under 200 yards per game.
As for Zappe, who played at Western Kentucky last year, possibly entering the game at a later time, that will be determined by Coach Bill Belichick.
-
Patriots won't have Wynn
There was one surprise on the Patriots active list for the game with the Bears, left tackle Isaiah Wynn. He was on the injured list this week with a shoulder problem.
That leaves the Patriots short in depth at the tackle position.
Will that affect the Patriots running game? Protecting the quarterback?
-
Fog and more fog
While the rain stopped here in Foxborough at around 5 p.m., as expected, the fog is another story altogether, as the forecast notes it won't be leaving us before midnight.
It is tougher, it appears from the press box, on the third level, the higher people are.
It appears the ball, particularly high passes will be easy enough to see and, hopefully, catch.
Stay tuned.
