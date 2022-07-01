Jarren Duran is having himself quite a game.
After leading off with a home run on the game's first pitch, Duran added an RBI single in the top of the sixth to give the Red Sox some breathing room.
The ball was blooped into shallow center field just over the outstretched glove of Andrelton Simmons, but with two outs Christian Vázquez attempted to score on the play as well and was easily thrown out at the plate by Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega.
Duran is now 2 for 4 with two RBI on the day. The Red Sox lead 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Cubs chase Hill, Sox lead down to 4-3 entering sixth
What looked like it was trending towards a rout has suddenly become much more interesting.
After allowing just one hit through four shutout innings, Rich Hill came back out for the bottom of the fifth and things quickly went awry. He allowed a walk and an RBI triple to open the inning and got looked at by the trainer after suffering what the club later announced was a left knee sprain. He stayed in the game but allowed another run to score on a groundout and subsequently reloaded the bases with a walk, single and a hit by pitch with two outs.
Alex Cora then called upon Tyler Danish to put out the fire, which he eventually did but not before walking in a run to make it 4-3. Alfonso Rivas wound up recording the final out on a high fly ball to deep center field, which Jarren Duran collected to end the threat.
Hill finished the day with 4.2 innings pitched, three hits, three earned runs, four walks, three strikeouts and a hit by pitch. He threw 75 pitches, 43 for strikes.
Duran homers on first pitch, Bradley breaks skid
After sitting out the last three games in Toronto, Jarren Duran wasted no time making his presence felt.
The Red Sox rookie lead off Friday's game with a solo home run, pouncing on the first pitch of the game for a tape-measure shot to straightaway center field. It was the first of many hard hit balls the Red Sox got off Chicago Cubs starter Adrian Sampson, who has been knocked around through the first two innings.
Following Duran's 417-foot shot, Rafael Devers immediately smoked towering foul ball to right field that cleared the stadium, and after he grounded out J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts both singled before Alex Verdugo grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Then in the top of the second Trevor Story reached on an error by the third baseman, Franchy Cordero singled and Christian Vázquez walked to load the bases. That brought up Jackie Bradley Jr., who broke out of his 0 for 26 slump by clearing the bases with a three-run double to make it 4-0.
Rich Hill, upon taking the mound for the bottom of the first, struck out the side for a scoreless frame. He allowed a double to the ivy-covered walls to Ian Happ but got Christopher Morel, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom swinging. He walked a man in the second but otherwise remains scoreless through two.
VIDEO: Friday pregame check-in
Sale to make next rehab appearance in Worcester next Wednesday
Chris Sale's return to the big leagues appears imminent.
Thursday night the Red Sox ace made his latest rehab appearance in Portland, throwing four innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven. He threw 52 pitches, 36 for strikes, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said by all accounts the outing was a big success.
"He felt good, mechanics were sound, consistency, efficient, he actually felt one more inning was good," Cora said in the Wrigley Field visitor's dugout Friday. "Physically great, good stuff, he felt like his slider was good, he actually praised [Portland catcher Elih] Marrero, he did a good job. Sometimes you go to a rehab start and you call the pitch that works the best, he mixed it up and it felt good."
Looking ahead, Cora said Sale will next throw a bullpen on Saturday and is in line to start on an extra day's rest Wednesday with the Worcester Red Sox. That could be his last rehab appearance before returning to the major league club, but Cora said they'll see how things go next week first before making any final decisions.
“We’ll see how it goes. He’s getting close, very close," Cora said. "We’ll talk about it and go from there but the way he feels you can sense it. He’s in a great place.”
In other injury news:
Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) and Nathan Eovaldi (lower back inflammation) are each progressing in their recoveries from injury, Alex Cora indicated Friday.
The two pitchers, who have both been on the 15-day injured list since June 9, are scheduled to throw off the mound Saturday, Cora said. Whitlock is currently with the team in Chicago while Eovaldi remains home in Boston.
In addition to the two pitchers, outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) also took 15 swings on Friday, Cora said. Left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor (back) recently pitched on back to back nights with the Portland Sea Dogs on June 28-29, and Cora had no update on what his next step might be, nor on the latest regarding Matt Barnes (shoulder).
Red Sox kick off historic series at Wrigley
This weekend the Red Sox play their first series at Wrigley Field in a decade this weekend, and only their third series in The Friendly Confines ever, as the face the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set. Here is everything you need to know as the series kicks off Friday afternoon.
How to watch
Friday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Saturday: FOX, WEEI 93.7 FM, 7:15 p.m. ET
Sunday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Starting pitchers
Friday: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Saturday: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87)
Sunday: TBD vs. Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34)
Friday's lineups
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Franchy Cordero 1B
- Christian Vázquez C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Rich Hill P
Cubs
- Christopher Morel 2B
- Willson Contreras C
- Ian Happ LF
- Patrick Wisdom 3B
- Narciso Croos CF
- Yan Gomes DH
- PJ Higgins 1B
- Nelson Velázquez RF
- Andrelton Simmons SS
- Adrian Sampson P
