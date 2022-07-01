Chris Sale's return to the big leagues appears imminent.
Thursday night the Red Sox ace made his latest rehab appearance in Portland, throwing four innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven. He threw 52 pitches, 36 for strikes, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora said by all accounts the outing was a big success.
"He felt good, mechanics were sound, consistency, efficient, he actually felt one more inning was good," Cora said in the Wrigley Field visitor's dugout Friday. "Physically great, good stuff, he felt like his slider was good, he actually praised [Portland catcher Elih] Marrero, he did a good job. Sometimes you go to a rehab start and you call the pitch that works the best, he mixed it up and it felt good."
Looking ahead, Cora said Sale will next throw a bullpen on Saturday and is in line to start on an extra day's rest Wednesday with the Worcester Red Sox. That could be his last rehab appearance before returning to the major league club, but Cora said they'll see how things go next week first before making any final decisions.
“We’ll see how it goes. He’s getting close, very close," Cora said. "We’ll talk about it and go from there but the way he feels you can sense it. He’s in a great place.”
In other injury news:
Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) and Nathan Eovaldi (lower back inflammation) are each progressing in their recoveries from injury, Alex Cora indicated Friday.
The two pitchers, who have both been on the 15-day injured list since June 9, are scheduled to throw off the mound Saturday, Cora said. Whitlock is currently with the team in Chicago while Eovaldi remains home in Boston.
In addition to the two pitchers, outfielder Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) also took 15 swings on Friday, Cora said. Left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor (back) recently pitched on back to back nights with the Portland Sea Dogs on June 28-29, and Cora had no update on what his next step might be, nor on the latest regarding Matt Barnes (shoulder).
Red Sox kick off historic series at Wrigley
This weekend the Red Sox play their first series at Wrigley Field in a decade this weekend, and only their third series in The Friendly Confines ever, as the face the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set. Here is everything you need to know as the series kicks off Friday afternoon.
How to watch
Friday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Saturday: FOX, WEEI 93.7 FM, 7:15 p.m. ET
Sunday: NESN, WEEI 93.7 FM, 2:20 p.m. ET
Starting pitchers
Friday: Rich Hill (4-4, 4.09 ERA) vs. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 1.69 ERA)
Saturday: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60) vs. Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87)
Sunday: TBD vs. Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34)
Friday's lineups
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Franchy Cordero 1B
- Christian Vázquez C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Rich Hill P
Cubs
- Christopher Morel 2B
- Willson Contreras C
- Ian Happ LF
- Patrick Wisdom 3B
- Narciso Croos CF
- Yan Gomes DH
- PJ Higgins 1B
- Nelson Velázquez RF
- Andrelton Simmons SS
- Adrian Sampson P
