North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.