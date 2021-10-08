While a final decision has not yet been reached, Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that Nick Pivetta will most likely start Game 4 of the ALDS for the Red Sox on Monday.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Cora explained that whether or not Pivetta starts will depend on how Game 3 plays out, and Cora noted that Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale could both be available too. Rodriguez and Sale were Boston's Game 1 and 2 starters but neither pitched beyond the second inning and have low pitch counts as a result.
Cora also confirmed that Sale will not be used out of the bullpen "for health reasons." Sale is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery and the team has been careful to manage his workload.
Despite throwing five innings of relief in Game 2, Tanner Houck will be available in the bullpen on Sunday for Game 3. Cora did not indicate whether he will be considered for a possible start in Game 5.
One thing that is set in stone is Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3. Eovaldi, who was an all-star and has been Boston's best and most consistent starter all season, got the win in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game over the New York Yankees and is now in position to give Boston a commanding 2-1 lead over the Rays in the ALDS.
"Game 3's huge. If we win tomorrow, then we need one more and we're going to be at home," Eovaldi said. "So having split the series over there in Tampa 1-1 and then having the opportunity to take it here again in Boston, it's huge for us.
"You saw the atmosphere we had when the Yankees were in town, the electricity in the stadium, and the fan support, it was awesome," he continued. "Having them to push us along the way, it's going to be great."
Friday, Oct. 8
FINAL: Red Sox 14, Rays 6
Take a bow Kiké Hernández.
The Red Sox centerfielder had one of the most prolific offensive performances in postseason history Friday, going 5 for 6 with four extra-base hits to lead Boston to a decisive 14-6 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Hernández had three doubles, a solo home run and a two-run single in the top of the ninth to lead Boston's 20-hit performance. In doing so he became one of 10 players to record five hits in a postseason game while also tying the record for most extra-base hits in a playoff game (4).
He had plenty of company filling up the scoresheet. J.D. Martinez also had a four-hit day, and Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez all had three hits as well. Collectively the No. 2 through 6 hitters went 16 for 25 with 12 RBI, four doubles, five home runs, two walks and only two strikeouts.
Top 8th: Devers homers, Red Sox lead big
Rafael Devers may very well have just delivered the dagger.
The Red Sox third baseman, despite dealing with an apparent arm injury, powered a huge two-run home run to straightaway center to put Boston up 11-6 in the top of the eighth.
The homer came immediately after Kiké Hernández tallied his third double of the day. He's now 4 for 5 with four extra-base hits, becoming the first player in Red Sox history to accomplish that feat in a postseason game.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox bullpen has been outstanding since Houck came out of the game. Ryan Brasier and Hansel Robles have kept the Rays off the board in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving Tampa Bay with only three outs to work with in the bottom of the ninth.
Top 7th: Rally falters, but Vazquez comes through
The Red Sox couldn't come up with a big rally, but they didn't come up completely empty-handed in the top of the seventh either.
After Boston got two men on with a pair of leadoff singles, Hunter Renfroe grounded into his second double play of the night to leave only Alex Verdugo at third base. But Christian Vazquez singled down the right field line to drive Verdugo in, pushing the Red Sox back ahead three by a score of 9-6.
Ryan Brasier will enter the game for the Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh.
Bottom 6th: Choi homers, Verdugo makes incredible catch
Ji-Man Choi hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-6, but outside of that Tanner Houck completed an outstanding effort out of the bullpen to give the Red Sox a chance to win.
Prior to Choi's homer, Houck also benefitted from an outstanding catch in left field by Alex Verdugo, who leaned over the short wall to make the grab in foul territory near the left field pole. The home run itself was briefly reviewed after a fan reached over the fence to make the catch, but the umpires ruled the ball would have been gone anyway.
If Houck's day is indeed done, he will have gone five innings with only one run on two hits, no walks and five strikeouts.
Top 5th: Martinez homers, Red Sox lead 8-5
J.D. Martinez's status has been up in the air all week. Since spraining his ankle on Sunday, the big question every day has been "can he play?"
Today, the answer was yes, and boy did he just deliver.
With the game tied 5-5 in the top of the fifth, Martinez smashed a three-run home run to dead centerfield, giving the Red Sox a 8-5 lead to complete a remarkable comeback.
Martinez's homer came after Kiké Hernández tied the game with a solo shot of his own to lead off the inning, and then Rafael Devers walked and Xander Bogaerts singled to set the table for the Red Sox slugger.
Overall, the Red Sox have now scored six unanswered runs since falling behind 5-2 in the bottom of the first. Red Sox pitchers have also retired 11 straight Rays hitters since Jordan Luplow's grand slam.
Bottom 4th: Houck throws ninth consecutive perfect inning
Tanner Houck has achieved perfection! Kind of.
Dating back to his start against the Washington Nationals last weekend, the Red Sox rookie has now pitched nine consecutive perfect innings.
Houck was perfect through five on Saturday, threw a perfect seventh in the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday and has now pitched three perfect innings in relief since coming on for Chris Sale in the second inning of tonight's Game 2.
It won't go down as a perfect game, obviously, but it's still quite impressive.
Overall Houck has tallied five strikeouts and stabilized things for the Red Sox after the Rays landed a huge blow early.
Top 3rd: Bogaerts, Verdugo homer to cut deficit to 5-4
The Red Sox aren't going down without a fight.
After allowing five runs to fall behind by three in the bottom of the first, the Red Sox have punched back with back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the third.
Xander Bogaerts went deep to left field first, and then Alex Verdugo followed that up with a shot to right to cut the deficit to 5-4.
Rafael Devers also nearly homered in the inning, but his line drive to deep centerfield was caught by gold glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who made a leaping grab before crashing into the wall.
Rays rookie Shane Baz allowed Bogaerts' shot and was removed from the game after giving up three runs over 2.1 innings. Collin McHugh came on in relief and received a rude welcome from Verdugo.
Bottom 1st: Rays 5, Red Sox 2
Chris Sale had a very bad day.
The Red Sox ace, who acknowledged Thursday that he's been struggling to rediscover his changeup, was effectively a two-pitch pitcher when he took the mound for Game 2. That made it far too easy for the Tampa Bay Rays, who teed off against him to surge in front for a 5-2 first inning lead.
Four of the Rays first five batters reached base, setting the table for Jordan Luplow to unload on a high 0-2 fastball for a grand slam. Yandy Diaz had an RBI single just before as well, and after Sale eventually got out of the inning his day was done.
Sale finished with one inning, five runs, four hits, a walk and two strikeouts. He threw 30 pitches and was subsequently replaced by Tanner Houck for the start of the second.
Top 1st: Red Sox 2, Rays 0
After getting shut out in Game 1, the Red Sox offense wasted no time getting after the Rays early in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Five of the Red Sox first six batters reached base, with Kyle Schwarber walking on four pitches to start the rally before Kiké Hernández doubled to bring up runners at second and third.
Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo delivered back-to-back RBI singles off of Rays rookie Shane Baz, and J.D. Martinez singled to load the bases with one out.
But Baz escaped the jam without further incident, forcing Hunter Renfroe to ground into an inning-ending double play.
Injury update: Richards out, Barnes in
Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Richards has suffered a left hamstring strain and won't be available to pitch for the remainder of the American League Divisional Series, the Red Sox announced on Friday.
Richards, who came on in relief and recorded one out to finish the second inning of Thursday's Game 1 loss, has been removed from the roster. Matt Barnes, the all-star closer who was initially left off the ALDS roster, has been added to take his place.
Major League Baseball approved the roster substitution, and by rule Richards won't be eligible to participate in the remainder of the ALDS or in the American League Championship Series if the Red Sox advance. He would be eligible to return for the World Series.
Richards finished the regular season with a 4.87 ERA but was much sharper after moving from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Following the switch Richards had a 3.42 ERA in 18 appearances out of the pen.
Barnes, meanwhile, was outstanding in the first half before falling off significantly over the final two months. From Aug. 7 onwards Barnes had an ERA of 10.13 in 16 appearances and struggled to get back to form after spending several weeks on the COVID-19 injured list.
Game 2 Lineups: Martinez will start at DH
J.D. Martinez is back in the Red Sox lineup.
The Red Sox confirmed the designated hitter will be back in action for Game 2 of the ALDS about an hour prior to first pitch. Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously said Martinez would go through his pre-game routine before deciding whether or not he could go. He will bat sixth tonight.
Martinez had missed Boston's last two games since spraining his ankle in Sunday's regular season finale against Washington. The 34-year-old has been one of the club's most prolific power hitters, posting a .286 batting average with 28 home runs and 99 RBI.
Other changes to the lineup include Kyle Schwarber batting leadoff and Kiké Hernández batting second, flipping back to the AL Wild Card lineup from Tuesday night, and Alex Verdugo hitting fifth between Xander Bogaerts and Martinez.
The Red Sox and Rays full lineups are as follows:
Red Sox
- Kyle Schwarber 1B
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Alex Verdugo LF
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Hunter Renfroe RF
- Christian Vazquez C
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Chris Sale P
Rays
- Randy Arozarena LF
- Wander Franco SS
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Nelson Cruz DH
- Yandy Diaz 3B
- Jordan Luplow 1B
- Manuel Margot RF
- Mike Zunino C
- Kevin Kiermaier CF
- Shane Baz P
One of the biggest plays of Game 1 came when Rays slugger Nelson Cruz hit a fly ball off Tropicana Field's C-Ring catwalk, which by rule is a home run.
Settling underneath the ball at the time was Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo, and he said on Friday that if not for the catwalk he thinks he would have had a play on the ball.
"From my point of view it looked like the ball was going to get caught right up against the fence because I felt like I had a pretty good beat on it," Verdugo said. "I was drifting back just a little bit, but when it hit the catwalk, it was coming down, pretty significant drop.
"It wasn't really at that angle," Verdugo continued, making a sloping angle gesture to suggest a trajectory into the left field stands. "It was a steep drop, so I didn't think it was a home run like that, but obviously the rule is the rule. If it hits that catwalk, it's considered a homer. So nothing we can do about it."
Verdugo said he'd never seen a ball hit the catwalk at Tropicana Field before, or anywhere for that matter.
"It's just one of those things. It's a weird stadium," Verdugo said. "And, hey, he hit it, and give it to him."
The next two-way player?
During his pregame remarks, Alex Verdugo also floated an interesting ambition he harbors: evidently he wants to become a two-way player.
"100%, yeah," Verdugo said. "I don't know if I'll pitch next year, but definitely by 2023 I want to try to just be a two-way. You know, not an Ohtani where he is starting and all that. I just want to be a reliever. Come in, help the boys out, something like that."
What would possibly compel Verdugo to think he could pull something like that off? He hasn't pitched since high school, but back then Verdugo was legitimately an excellent pitcher whose fastball topped out at 97 mph. In those days he was considered a genuine top pitching prospect, and many teams were reportedly torn on whether he should pitch or hit as a pro.
This isn't the first time Verdugo has expressed interest in pitching either. He did shortly after joining the Red Sox during a March 2020 interview with The Athletic just before the pandemic postponed spring training.
Then, as now, he insists he's serious.
"I know I got a ways to go, and my thing was give me a year or so to build up my arm strength, long toss and all that, make sure the arm can handle the hard throws and, hey, a couple of blowout games," Verdugo said on Friday. "If my stuff is good, if I'm getting swing and miss, why not run with it? If it's flat, average, and I'm not getting the job done, then hey, at least I said I tried it."
What does Verdugo's manager think of all this?
"We're like, no, you're not doing that," Alex Cora said when asked about the possibility.
Cora offers praise for Rays rookie Baz
A day after getting shut down by one Rays rookie, the Red Sox are going to try and make sure it doesn't happen against a second.
Shane Baz, who was only recently called up to the big leagues in late September, will make his playoff debut on Friday when he starts Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series.
Though Baz has only had a handful of starts, Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he's been impressed by the 22-year-old.
"Very simple mechanics, very clean delivery, good fastball, good breaking ball, great athlete on the mound," Cora said. "He's one of those guys where you look and you're like wow, he plays the part as a pitcher. He's throwing the ball well for them."
Baz is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Rays system and one of the top prospects in baseball. Since making his debut on Sept. 20 Baz has gone 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13.1 innings over three starts.
No decision made on J.D. Martinez for Game 2
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday afternoon that J.D. Martinez (ankle) is feeling better and could potentially be in the lineup for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cora said they are going to give Martinez more time to undergo treatment and go through his pre-game routine to see how he feels. If he's good to go, Martinez will start at designated hitter and Kyle Schwarber will be at first base. If not, Cora said Bobby Dalbec will be at first instead.
"He's going to let me know if he's good," Cora said. "We'll trust the player, obviously he's not going to lie to us, if he feels he can go at this level we'll go with him."
In addition to the update on Martinez, Cora also confirmed that Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 3 for the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday, and that Nick Pivetta will be a candidate to start Game 4 should the series go that far.
Cora did not provide any more details on Rafael Devers' arm, repeating his statement from Thursday night that no players are going to be 100% after 162 games.
Game 2 will begin at 7:02 p.m. and can be watched on FS1.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Cora downplays concerns about Devers' arm
When Rafael Devers struck out on a 100 mph fastball from Rays rookie Shane McClanahan to end the first inning, something looked off.
Devers seemed to be uncomfortable afterwards, and observers speculated that he might have hurt his arm or wrist.
Was that so? Alex Cora downplayed any such concerns after the game.
"A few days ago everybody said he was showing up the pitcher whenever he drops the bat. Today because he didn't get a hit, he is hurt," Cora said. "It's a grind of 162, right? Things happen and you get treatment, and you grind, you know? Not everyone is 100% right now."
Even so, it does appear that Devers is dealing with something. According to a report by the Boston Globe, Devers has been dealing with discomfort in his forearm since the team's season-ending road trip, and the issue is a bigger problem on swings and misses than when Devers makes contact.
Devers was not made available to comment following the game.
Tough luck for Red Sox offense
Despite getting shut out, the Red Sox actually hit the ball better than the numbers would suggest. They compiled nine hits over the course of the evening and saw numerous other hard hit balls turn into outs.
Bobby Dalbec probably had the worst luck of all, going 0 for 4 despite making hard contact three times. His first at bat he lined into a double play, the second was a frozen rope directly into the third baseman's glove, and the third was a deep fly ball to the warning track but playable for the right fielder.
Overall the Red Sox went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. The team also did not record a walk or an extra base hit, which went a long way towards the team's inability to scratch a run across the plate.
Red Sox not bothered by goofy Tropicana ground rules
With it's pale grey roof and low-hanging catwalks, Tropicana Field is one of the most unique venues in Major League Baseball, and both teams got the full Tropicana Field experience in Game 1.
On three separate occasions players on both teams had difficulty locating fly balls against the dome's roof, and in the third inning Nelson Cruz hit a ball off the stadium's C-ring catwalk, which according to the stadium's ground rules is a home run.
Christian Arroyo, who previously played with the Rays, said he was surprised the ball hit the catwalk and that he thought Alex Verdugo would have a play on it, but once it did he and the others knew the deal.
"Obviously, that's always like a topic of discussion whenever you're coming to play here, but that's the ground rules," Arroyo said. "That's what they've set. It's part of it. It's the same thing when you get three strikes and you take a third strike, you're out. "
FINAL: Rays 5, Red Sox 0
Randy Arozarena is really something else.
After scoring from first on a double and smashing a towering home run, Arozarena has topped himself yet again with a straight steal of home plate.
Standing at third after another Wander Franco double in the seventh, Arozarena took off against Red Sox lefty Josh Taylor and was two thirds of the way to the plate before Taylor had any idea what was happening. He was safe by a mile, putting the Rays up 5-0.
According to Rays PR, Arozarena is the first player with a straight steal of home since Javy Baez did it for the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS.
Fifth inning: Arozarena homers, Rays lead 4-0
Randy Arozarena is at it again.
The breakout star of the 2020 postseason, who hit 10 home runs in Tampa Bay's World Series run, homered again in the fifth inning to extend the Rays' lead to 4-0.
Where Cruz's hit the catwalk, Arozarena's was a no-doubter. Statcast had the ball at 106.7 mph off the bat with a projected distance of 397 feet.
Third inning: Cruz homers off Tropicana catwalk
Tropicana Field strikes again!
The indoor stadium's unique ground rules were in the spotlight when Rays slugger Nelson Cruz banged a towering fly ball off one of the dome's catwalks. Specifically, Cruz hit the C-ring catwalk, and any balls in fair territory hit off that are home runs.
The solo home run made it 3-0 for the Rays. The Red Sox have so far managed only two hits heading into the top of the fourth.
Second inning: E-Rod pulled early
Eduardo Rodriguez's day is done.
The Red Sox starter lasted only 1.2 innings, allowing two runs and generally struggling against the aggressive Tampa Bay lineup.
He was pulled after recording five outs through nine batters, and he finished with two runs allowed on two hits and two walks with one strikeout. He threw just 41 pitches, 24 for strikes.
Garrett Richards recorded the final out of the inning. The Rays still lead 2-0 entering the third inning.
First inning: Rays take 2-0 lead
Tampa Bay has drawn first blood.
The Rays took an early 2-0 lead over the Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning, scoring on an RBI double by Wander Franco and an infield single by Yandy Diaz.
Randy Arozarena led off the inning with a walk and came all the way around to score from first on Franco's double. The Rays also benefitted from a miscue in center by Kiké Hernández, who bobbled the ball and took just long enough to collect it that Arozarena was able to score. Diaz then drove Franco in two batters later after legging out a slow roller to third, diving into the first base bag to beat Rafael Devers' throw.
Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, meanwhile, was dominant in the top of the first. He struck out three of the first four batters he faced, including Devers to end the inning with a 100 mph heater.
Iglesias, Barnes among nine-man "taxi squad"
During the playoffs every team is allowed to keep a "taxi squad" of nine players who are not on the active 26-man roster but who are available if the need arises.
Prior to Thursday's game, Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran confirmed the nine players who made the trip to St. Petersburg. They are:
- Jonathan Araúz, INF
- Matt Barnes, RHP
- Eduard Bazardo, RHP
- Jarren Duran, OF
- Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP
- Jose Iglesias, INF
- Charlie Madden, C
- Hirokazu Sawamura, RHP
- Connor Wong, C
The players who make the trip can be called upon in the event of injury or other unforeseen circumstances, but sometimes they are kept around the club for other reasons. For instance, Jose Iglesias is ineligible for the postseason because he joined the organization after Aug. 31 and can't play in any playoff game, but he is still around for his clubhouse presence after playing a major role in leading the team to the playoffs in September.
Madden, meanwhile, is a minor league catcher who has spent a significant time with the big league club as a bullpen catcher.
MLB announces ALDS schedules
Major League Baseball has announced the full schedule for all four Divisional Series, including the previously unannounced start times for Games 4 and 5 if those games are necessary.
Should the series extend that far, Game 4 would be played Monday at 7:07 p.m. in Boston, and Game 5 would be played Wednesday at 5:07 p.m. in Tampa Bay. If it is the only game on the schedule, Game 5 could also be shifted to primetime and would start at 8:07 p.m.
A potential Game 4 would also take place on the same day as the 2021 Boston Marathon, which was postponed from its usual April date to this fall due to the pandemic. Traditionally the Red Sox play at 11 a.m. on Marathon Monday, but that will not be happening this year.
2021 American League Divisional Series – Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Game 1: at Tampa Bay, Thurs., Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m., FS1
Game 2: at Tampa Bay, Fri., Oct. 8, 7:02 p.m., FS1
Game 3: at Boston, Sun., 4:07 p.m., MLB Network
Game 4*: at Boston, Mon., 7:07 p.m., FS1
Game 5*: at Tampa Bay, Wed., 5:07 p.m., FS1
* If necessary
J.D. Martinez not in lineup, available off bench
J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he is available off the bench and could be ready to start by series' end.
"He is available tonight. He is. Obviously four at-bats it's going to be hard probably, but he will keep getting treatment," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "If we need it in a big spot and in a situation that we feel is the right one, not only because of his bat, but where he's at physically, we'll use him."
Martinez is out of the lineup for the second straight game since spraining his ankle on Sunday. Cora said he is feeling much better, and depending on how he progresses he could also be back in the lineup as soon as Game 2.
Kyle Schwarber will start at designated hitter in his place and the Red Sox will use their traditional outfield alignment with Alex Verdugo in left, Kiké Hernández in center and Hunter Renfroe in right.
Christian Vazquez will get the start at catcher over Kevin Plawecki, with the Red Sox opting to keep Vazquez and Eduardo Rodriguez together despite the unfavorable righty/lefty matchup.
Hernández is back in the leadoff spot after batting second on Tuesday, and Kyle Schwarber has bumped down to the No. 2 spot after his leadoff cameo against the Yankees.
The full lineups for both teams are as follows:
Red Sox Lineup
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Kyle Schwarber DH
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Hunter Renfroe RF
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Christian Vazquez C
- Christian Arroyo 2B
Rays Lineup
- Randy Arozarena LF
- Wander Franco SS
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Nelson Cruz DH
- Yandy Diaz 3B
- Jordan Luplow 1B
- Manuel Margot RF
- Mike Zunino C
- Kevin Kiermaier CF
Red Sox announce 26-man rosters for ALDS
The Red Sox have announced their 26-man roster for the American League Divisional Series, and ailing designated hitter J.D. Martinez (sprained ankle) will be included.
In addition to Martinez, the Red Sox also included infielder Danny Santana, who was recently activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Chris Sale, who was not on the Wild Card roster due to having started the regular season finale two days earlier, is also back in the fold, and so is lefty relief pitcher Martin Perez.
There were also a handful of notable omissions.
Matt Barnes, who earned an all-star nod after a brilliant first half as Boston's closer, was left off the ALDS roster. So were fellow relievers Hirokazu Sawamura and Darwinzon Hernandez, neither of whom was on the Wild Card roster either.
Rookies Jarren Duran, Jonathan Araúz and Connor Wong, all of whom were on the Wild Card roster, were left off for the ALDS.
Here are the Red Sox and Rays complete 26-man ALDS rosters:
Red Sox
- Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock
- Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez
- Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw
- Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo
- Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana
Rays
- Pitchers (13): Shane Baz, JT Chargois, Pete Fairbanks, J.P. Feyereisen, Josh Fleming, Andrew Kittredge, Shane McClanahan, Collin McHugh, Luis Patino, Drew Rasmussen, David Robertson, Michael Wacha, Matt Wisler
- Catchers (2): Francisco Mejia, Mike Zunino
- Infielders (5): Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe, Joey Wendle
- Outfielders (5): Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Jordan Luplow, Manuel Margot, Austin Meadows
- Designated Hitter (1): Nelson Cruz
E-Rod, McClanahan coming in hot
When Eduardo Rodriguez and Shane McClanahan take the mound in Game 1 of the ALDS tonight, both will come in riding a considerable hot streak dating back nearly a month.
Over his last five appearances (four starts) Rodriguez has put together some of his best performances of the season. He's gone 2-0 with a 2.11 ERA while posting 26 strikeouts against eight walks over 21.1 innings, and on Sunday he came out of the bullpen to pitch a perfect eighth inning, helping the Red Sox punch their ticket to the playoffs.
McClanahan, meanwhile, is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over his last four starts, striking out 16 batters against four walks over 18 innings.
The two starters also have an interesting postseason history to draw from.
Rodriguez has pitched in eight postseason games in his career, but he's only started one. That was Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he allowed four runs over 5.2 innings while striking out six. The Red Sox would go on to win the game 9-6 and clinched the title the following night.
McClanahan actually made his major league debut in the playoffs last year, making four appearances out of the bullpen during the Rays run to the World Series.
Given how he missed all of 2020 due to COVID-19 related complications, Rodriguez said having the opportunity to start Game 1 is special.
"It means a lot, you know, because everything that I went through last year and I have the opportunity to throw the first inning in the ALDS, it feels really good," Rodriguez said. "It's just special. I feel like it's really special for me to have the opportunity to start a game like that."
Rays manager Cash reflects on time as teammate with Cora
Before Alex Cora and Kevin Cash became rival managers with the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively, the pair were teammates with the Red Sox and helped the club win 2007 World Series.
Prior to the start of their big showdown in this week's American League Divisional Series, Cash was asked by reporters about his relationship with Cora dating back to their playing days and how it has evolved over the years.
"He is a great teammate. It was special to be a part of that group," Cash said. "Obviously there was a superstar caliber team in '07 and '08. Came up a little short here against the Rays. Wouldn't mind seeing that happen again at this point.
"But as far as Alex is concerned, you know, just very informed, very intelligent, baseball intelligent, people-smart. There was a group of us with Alex, Mike Lowell, Sean Casey, and I tried to just be a sponge and learn as much as possible from umpteen years of knowledge, and we can all appreciate how their careers have taken on. Some are doing media, and some are managing. Alex has done a really good job."
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 1
When the Boston Red Sox open the American League Divisional Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Game 1.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Rodriguez would start the series opener shortly after the team arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday. He also indicated Chris Sale will most likely start Game 2, and Nick Pivetta will start the series in the bullpen.
"He has been throwing the ball well. We think it's a good matchup," Cora said of Rodriguez. "Obviously with them you have to mix and match. They're going to look for an advantage and all that. We'll have Nick in the bullpen tomorrow, and we'll do what we do."
Rodriguez finished the regular season with a 13-8 record and a 4.74 ERA, but he's been much steadier in the second half, posting a 3.71 ERA after the All-Star Break. Most recently he threw five shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Friday and then pitched a scoreless eighth in Sunday's regular season finale.
Against Tampa Bay, Rodriguez went 1-1 with a 4.71 ERA in four starts. The best of those was a six-inning gem in which he shut the Rays out at the height of the team's COVID-19 outbreak on Sept. 2. The worst came in his very next start, when the Rays tagged him for six runs in 3.2 innings the following week at Fenway Park.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash announced that two rookies will start the opening games against the Red Sox. Shane McClanahan will take the hill for Game 1 and Shane Baz, who was only just called up to the major leagues about two weeks ago, will get the ball for Game 2.
McClanahan finished his first year in the big leagues with a 10-6 record, a 3.43 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 123.1 innings. He actually made his MLB debut during the playoffs last year, making four appearances out of the bullpen during Tampa Bay's World Series run.
No word on J.D. Martinez
The two teams have not yet finalized their full ALDS rosters, which are due to the league by Thursday morning. The big question for the Red Sox is whether or not J.D. Martinez (ankle) will be available.
Cora indicated Martinez is feeling a little better, but it is still too soon to tell if he will be able to play in the series.
"He is doing okay. He is moving around. We'll see what he can do today," Cora said. "The goal is for him to do a few things today physically and, you know, we'll make a decision obviously tomorrow morning."
