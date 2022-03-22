Heading into the new season the Red Sox starting rotation is beginning to take shape. Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck are in, and eventually Chris Sale will factor in as well once his rib injury heals.
That leaves two spots open and three realistic contenders, and today Rich Hill will look to make his case.
The 42-year-old veteran is set to make his first start of the spring, taking the mound in Boston's sixth spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will be joined by a handful of big league regulars in the lineup, including Christian Arroyo, Bobby Dalbec, Travis Shaw and Kevin Plawecki.
The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. in Port Charlotte, and while the game won't be televised on NESN fans can steam it on MLB.TV and hear it live on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Jarren Duran CF
- Bobby Dalbec 3B
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Ryan Refsnyder LF
- Roberto Ramos DH
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Rich Hill P
Sox beat Braves to stay unbeaten on spring
The Red Sox are still perfect to start spring training, beating the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Monday to improve to 5-0 in the Grapefruit League.
Michael Wacha pitched three scoreless innings in his first outing of the spring, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out one. He was followed by five relief pitchers who combined to complete the shutout, with John Schreiber turning in the most notable performance with four strikeouts over two innings.
Christian Vazquez gave the Red Sox the lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Boston tacked on two more in the fifth courtesy of a Ryan Refsnyder RBI double and an RBI infield single by Rafael Devers, another in the seventh after Jonathan Araúz scored on a throwing error and then Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo home run in the eighth to wrap up the scoring.
Among the day's highlights:
- Ryan Fitzgerald has been one of the best performers of the spring for the Red Sox. With his 1 for 2 effort and his home run Fitzgerald is now batting .429 with a 1.286 OPS through the first five games of camp.
- Jarren Duran has been another bright spot. He went 2 for 2 with a run scored to bring his average on the spring to .571.
- Darwinzon Hernandez, who is battling for a spot in the Red Sox bullpen, had a perfect fourth inning after coming on in relief of Wacha, striking out all three batters he faced.
Hernández to make spring debut for Sox
Kiké Hernández will be in the Red Sox starting lineup for the first time this spring today against the Atlanta Braves.
The Red Sox lineup will lean heavily on big leaguers to start, with Hernández being joined by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. Travis Shaw is also slated to get the start at first base as he competes for a spot on the big league roster.
Michael Wacha, who is competing for one of two remaining spots in the rotation with Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, will get his first start of the spring. Today's game will not be broadcast on NESN but can be heard live on WEEI.
The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox:
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Christian Vázquez C
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Jarren Duran LF
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Michael Wacha P
Cora says Houck likely in starting rotation
The Red Sox starting rotation is starting to take shape, and it appears Tanner Houck is in.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Sunday that the second-year big leaguer will most likely be part of the starting rotation when the season begins in April. Houck, who allowed one run over 2.2 innings in his spring debut, is expected to slot in behind Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta during the initial turn through the rotation.
Houck spent time in the rotation during the second half last summer and for his career has a 2.93 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 86 big league innings, including 16 starts. Last season, he posted a 3.52 ERA and at one point had a stretch where he recorded 30 consecutive outs between the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs.
Sunday he was a little shaky, allowing a solo home run in the first inning with three walks, but did not allow any additional hits and had two strikeouts in his first action of 2022. The Red Sox would go on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 to improve to 4-0 on the spring.
Among the day's highlights:
- Several top pitching prospects got work in relief behind Houck. Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, Tyler Danish and Eduard Bazardo all pitched scoreless innings with two strikeouts each, Taylor Cole had a perfect inning and Durbin Feltman allowed a solo home run to start the eighth but bounced back with three quick outs afterwards.
- Boston scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third. Christian Arroyo had an RBI double to score Kevin Plawecki, Xander Bogaerts followed with an RBI double to score Arroyo and J.D. Martinez brought home Rafael Devers with an RBI single.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. made a brilliant defensive play in the top of the second inning, catching a flyout from Robert Neustrom in center field before throwing out Kelvin Gutierrez at home for a double play.
Instant Analysis: Story signing checks all the boxes for Red Sox
The Red Sox have their man.
According to multiple reports top free agent infielder Trevor Story is signing with the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million deal. It is the largest free agent contract the Red Sox have given under Chaim Bloom's regime by a huge margin and the largest by any Red Sox free agent signing since David Price in 2016.
Story will reportedly play second base in Boston after spending his entire career playing shortstop with the Colorado Rockies. Here are some quick thoughts on the big signing:
This year's missing piece: Last year, the Red Sox were two wins away from reaching the World Series, and coming into the weekend this year's roster stacked up well against that one, with one notable exception. The club never replaced Kyle Schwarber's and Hunter Renfroe's production in the lineup, and without a big move it would have been tough to imagine the Red Sox being able to keep up with the Blue Jays, Rays or Yankees.
Now? The Red Sox have the bats they need to compete.
Story gives the Red Sox a big jolt and will allow them to maximize their championship window with the club's current core. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and potentially Xander Bogaerts are all set to hit free agency this coming offseason, so it would have been bitterly disappointing — both for fans and the players themselves — if the club hadn't acted with any kind of urgency. The Story signing more than assuages those concerns.
Fitting into long-term puzzle: Beyond the impact he'll have on this year's club, Story is a building block who fits perfectly into the team's long-term timeframe. With so many key players' futures in Boston clouded, having Story locked up for six years gives the team a pillar to build around. He also provides essential insurance for Bogaerts, who will likely opt out of his contract this coming offseason to seek a bigger deal on the open market.
If Bogaerts stays, he and Story will give the Red Sox one of the best middle infields in baseball for years to come. If not, then Story can move to shortstop and the Red Sox can rest easy knowing that position will be in good hands no matter what.
The price is right: Story isn't coming to Boston cheap, but in the grand scheme of things his contract doesn't look like it should ever become an albatross. At six years, $140 million, Story will average $23.3 million per year, substantially less than the $35 million per year deal Carlos Correa just signed with the Minnesota Twins.
The contract is a little bit more complicated than usual given that it reportedly has an opt out after year four that the Red Sox can void by adding a seventh year, but either way, the deal looks like a big win for both sides.
Red Sox reportedly reach agreement with top free agent Trevor Story
The Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement to sign free agent infielder Trevor Story.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and others, the Red Sox are in agreement with Story, the top remaining free agent on the market. A power-hitting shortstop, Story would presumably play second base in Boston and would immediately provide a boost to the Red Sox lineup.
The deal is reportedly for six years, $140 million, and according to ESPN's Jeff Passan includes an opt-out after year four. The Red Sox could also void the opt out by picking up a seventh-year option, which would increase the deal's total value to $160 million.
Story is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 24 home runs with 75 RBI, an .801 OPS and 20 stolen bases for the Colorado Rockies. Since making his big league debut in 2016 Story ranks 11th in baseball among all position plays in wins above replacement (26.7) and overall he has 158 home runs and 450 RBI in six seasons, including two all-star nods, two Silver Sluggers and three down-ballot MVP finishes.
By adding Story, the Red Sox offset some of the offensive production lost by Kyle Schwarber, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, and Hunter Renfroe, who was traded to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just prior to the lockout.
Big league flavor in Sunday's Red Sox lineup
After leaning heavily on their non-roster invitees and minor leaguers for the first few games of spring training, the Red Sox are going with something much more closely resembling their regular season lineup in today's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo will all be in the middle of the lineup for Boston, with Verdugo making his spring debut after being a late scratch on Saturday. Bobby Dalbec, who has two home runs on the spring so far, is also back in the lineup and will play first base.
Tanner Houck is set to make his first start of the spring, and with Chris Sale sidelined with a rib injury has an opportunity to establish himself in the starting rotation to begin the year.
The game begins at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Tanner Houck P
Pivetta throws three perfect innings as Sox beat Twins
Nick Pivetta couldn't have gotten his spring off to a better start Saturday, throwing three perfect innings in his 2022 debut.
Pivetta struck out five, including all three batters he faced in the second, and only allowed one ball to leave the infield over his three innings of work. He and five other Red Sox pitchers combined for a shutout in Boston's 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.
The lone run of the game came in the seventh when Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo home run to right field. Fitzgerald has been one of the standouts so far this spring, going 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and no strikeouts through Boston's first three games.
Among the day's highlights:
- Red Sox batters only managed four hits against Minnesota pitching, but one of those belonged to top prospect Jarren Duran. The centerfielder batted lead off and finished 1 for 2 with a walk.
- Relievers Austin Davis and Phillips Valdez both made their first appearances of the spring, each throwing scoreless innings with two strikeouts each.
- The Red Sox got into trouble in the bottom of the ninth when the Twins, trailing by one, loaded the bases with two outs. Things got dicey after right fielder Izzy Wilson lost a fly ball in the sun that would have been the second out of the inning, but after walking the bases loaded on four pitches Thomas Pannone recovered by forcing former Red Sox farmhand Cole Sturgeon to fly out to end the game.
- Following Pivetta's outing today, Tanner Houck is slated to get the start for Boston next tomorrow.
Nick Pivetta set to debut as Sox face Twins
Nick Pivetta will make his first start of the spring Saturday as the Red Sox travel across Fort Myers to face the Minnesota Twins.
Pivetta, slated to be Boston's No. 2 starter entering the season with Chris Sale injured, will throw to catcher Christian Vazquez, who is also making his spring debut. Kevin Plawecki and top prospects Jarren Duran and Jeter Downs will also be back in the lineup.
Alex Verdugo, originally slated to play left field and bat second, was a late scratch. He will reportedly hit on the back fields and play Sunday instead.
The game will start at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The Red Sox full lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Ceddanne Rafaela LF
- Kevin Plawecki DH
- Christian Vazquez C
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Franchy Cordero 1B
- Ryan Refsnyder RF
- Yolmer Sanchez 3B
- Jeter Downs SS
- Nick Pivetta P
Red Sox reportedly re-sign reliever Hansel Robles
The Red Sox are reportedly bringing back relief pitcher Hansel Robles.
According to Univision's Mike Rodriguez and others the Red Sox are in agreement with the right-handed reliever pending a physical. Robles originally joined the Red Sox at last summer's trade deadline and went on to post a 3.60 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25 innings. Including his first half with the Minnesota Twins, Robles appeared in 72 games in 2021 with a 4.43 ERA, 14 saves and 76 strikeouts in 69 innings.
Overall Robles is entering his eighth big league season and has a 4.00 ERA in 385 career appearances dating back to 2015. Once official Robles will become the third free agent reliever to sign with Boston since the end of the lockout, joining lefties Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman.
Eovaldi sharp in debut as Koss delivers walk-off home run
Christian Koss had himself a day on Friday, hitting two home runs including a walk-off solo shot to give the Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox infield prospect stole the show on a day where many of Boston's big league regulars made their spring debuts. Among those were Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox Opening Day starter, who allowed two runs on three hits over three innings of work.
Eovaldi retired the first six batters he faced, striking out three through the first two innings, before running into trouble in the top of the third. He allowed two doubles, the latter being an RBI liner by Esteban Quiroz, and later an RBI single by Josh Lowe before getting a ground out to end the inning. He threw 42 pitches overall and is expected to get three more spring starts before opening the season against the New York Yankees on April 7.
After the Rays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Bobby Dalbec tied it up with a three-run home run in the bottom of the frame, his second in two games so far this spring. Tyler Esplin batted into a fielder's choice to make it 4-3 Boston in the sixth, Tampa Bay's Ford Proctor hit a three-run home run in the seventh and Boston tied it up in the eighth after Koss hit his first home run and Tyreque Reed followed with an RBI single to center.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Victor Santos, acquired in last summer's C.J. Chatham trade with Philadelphia, pitched his way out of a jam in the top of the ninth. After getting two strikeouts to start the inning he allowed a walk and a double to put two men in scoring position with the game tied 6-6, but subsequently forced a ground out to first to end the inning and set up Koss's walk-off heroics.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. (0 for 2, walk), Christian Arroyo (2 for 2, run), Rafael Devers (1 for 2, run), Xander Bogaerts (0 for 2) and Kevin Plawecki (0 for 2) all made their spring debuts for the Red Sox, playing roughly the first half of the game before coming out for substitutes.
- In addition to his two home runs, Christian Koss also had a sixth-inning single. He finished 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBI.
- Tyreque Reed is having a nice start for the Red Sox this spring. He's now 3 for 4 with four RBI through Boston's first two games.
Eovaldi to start Friday as Sox big leaguers make spring debuts
After fielding primarily minor leaguers and reserves in Thursday's spring training opener, numerous Red Sox big leaguers are expected to make their spring debuts in Friday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on the mound while Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Arroyo, Rafael Devers and Kevin Plawecki all make their first appearances of spring training. Bobby Dalbec, the only big league regular to appear in Thursday's game, is in the lineup again and will make his first start at first base.
Today's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The full lineups are as follows:
Red Sox
- Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Kevin Plawecki DH
- Ryan Fitzgerald LF
- Jeisson Rosario RF
- Kole Cottam C
- Nathan Eovaldi P
Rays
- Taylor Walls SS
- Josh Lowe CF
- Vidal Bruján 3B
- Francisco Mejia C
- Jonathan Aranda 2B
- Ryan Boldt RF
- Miles Mastrobuoni LF
- Tristan Gray 1B
- Esteban Quiroz DH
- Chris Mazza P
Red Sox bring back Shaw, Grullón as non-roster invitees
The Red Sox have brought back a pair of familiar faces for spring training.
Friday morning the club announced that it has added first baseman Travis Shaw and catcher Deivy Grullón as non-roster invitees. Shaw is well known to Red Sox fans after spending parts of three seasons with the club, including the second half of last year, and Grullón previously spent time in the Red Sox minor league system as well.
Originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2011, Shaw made his big league debut with Boston in 2015 and hit 29 home runs with 107 RBI over 210 games between 2015-16. He was later traded to the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2017 season and spent most of the following five years with the club before returning to Boston last August as a waiver signing.
Upon his return Shaw primarily saw action as a left-handed bat off the bench, appearing in 28 games down the stretch while recording a .843 OPS. His most notable moment came when he hit a walk-off grand slam in a win over the Texas Rangers shortly after his return.
With the addition of Shaw and Grullón the Red Sox now have 25 non-roster invitees at camp.
Dalbec homers as Red Sox rout Twins in spring training opener
Bobby Dalbec only needed one swing to set the tone for spring training.
The second year Red Sox first baseman went deep on the first pitch he saw in Boston's spring opener, smashing a two-run home run in what wound up being a 14-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins.
Dalbec served as designated hitter and finished 1 for 2 on the day. He is expected to see more time at second base and in the outfield this spring along with his usual first and third base duties.
Prior to Dalbec's shot, Jarren Duran led off the first inning by legging out an infield single in his first at bat of the spring, and later on Ryan Fitzgerald added a two-run single to make it 4-0. The Red Sox went on to score two runs in the fifth, two in the seventh and then six in the eighth to blow the game open.
Among the day's highlights:
- Top prospect Jeter Downs had a nice sequence in the fifth where he advanced from first to third on a tough sinking liner that barely dropped in, and he later took home after a poor throw from the catcher on a stolen base attempt bounced off the rubber.
- Franchy Cordero, Yolmer Sanchez, Elih Marrero and Tyreque Reed all had strong days at the plate, tallying two hits each. Marrero and Reed also had three RBI each, with Marrero lacing a bases-loaded double while Reed had a two-run ground-rule double and an RBI single. Roldani Baldwin had a fifth-inning sacrifice fly and Nick Sogard wrapped up the scoring late with a two-run double in the eighth.
- David Hamilton, one of the prospects acquired from Milwaukee in the Hunter Renfroe trade, made his Red Sox debut. He walked twice and scored on Marrero's three-run double.
- Eight Red Sox pitchers combined to allow only one run on two hits over nine innings. The most notable performance came courtesy of A.J. Politi, a right-handed prospect who spent last year at Double-A who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed.
Red Sox set to host Twins in spring training opener
The Red Sox will take the field for the first time this spring this afternoon, with the club set to host the Minnesota Twins for their spring training opener.
The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The Red Sox are expected to primarily play reserves and relief pitchers, while the Twins are slated to field a number of projected starters.
Lineups for each team are as follows:
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Bobby Dalbec DH
- Roberto Ramos 1B
- Rob Refsnyder LF
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Jeter Downs SS
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Ryan Fitzgerald 3B
- Roldani Baldwin C
- Michael Feliz P
Twins
- Byron Buxton CF
- Luis Arraez 3B
- Jorge Polanco 2B
- Miguel Sano 1B
- Gary Sanchez DH
- Max Kepler RF
- Ryan Jeffers C
- Trevor Larnach LF
- Nick Gordon SS
- Cole Sands P
Eovaldi will start opening day, rest of rotation uncertain
Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Nathan Eovaldi will be the club's opening day starter, but the rest of the rotation is still a "work in progress."
With Chris Sale expected to miss the start of the regular season with a stress fracture in his rib, the Red Sox will be forced to lean on their rotation depth more than expected early on. Cora said the team will extend young pitchers Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock as much as possible to prepare them for potential starting roles, and others like Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are expected to figure in right away.
In the more immediate future, Cora said that Thursday's spring training opener will be a bullpen game and that Eovaldi and Pivetta will make their debuts on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Other news and notes from Wednesday:
- Diekman signing official: The Red Sox have officially announced the previously reported signing of left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman. The former Oakland Athletic signed for two-years, $8 million with a club option for 2024. To make room on the 40-man roster the Red Sox also moved injured starting pitcher James Paxton to the 60-day injured list. The Red Sox also announced the signing of fellow lefty Matt Strahm on Tuesday.
- Sox sign Altavilla: The Red Sox bolstered their minor league pitching depth by signing right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla to a two-year contract. Altavilla is coming off Tommy John surgery and made two appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2021.
- MLB announces revised schedule: The first week of games originally planned for March 31 to April 6 have officially been rescheduled. The original season-opening home series against the Tampa Bay Rays will now be played at the end of the season from Oct. 3-5, and the home series against the Baltimore Orioles planned for April 4-6 will now be made up as part of a double-header on May 28 and with added games on Aug. 11 and Sept. 26.
- Boston Strong: The Red Sox once again plan to wear their "Boston" home white uniforms on Patriots Day, and in the games leading up to Marathon Monday on April 16-17 the club will wear their yellow, marathon-inspired City Connect uniforms.
Sale to miss start of season with stress fracture in rib
Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right ribcage and won't be ready to start the regular season, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Bloom said the injury occurred while Sale was throwing a pitch during a live batting practice session at Florida Gulf Coast University over the lockout. He is not currently throwing and likely won't be able to begin ramp up in the immediate future.
"We're talking weeks, not days, when we can get a baseball in his hands," Bloom said, adding later that Sale has shown improvement since arriving at camp.
The injury is the latest setback for Sale, who is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The big lefty missed almost two full years due to that injury and was not his usual dominant self upon his return to the mound last August.
With Sale sidelined, the Red Sox will dip deeper into their starting rotation depth. In addition to returning starters Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta, the club also added Rich Hill and Michael Wacha in the offseason, and young up-and-comers Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock could earn more prominent roles as well.
Sox face tough competition as AL East rivals load up
The Red Sox are going to have their work cut out for them in the AL East once again.
Several of Boston's divisional rivals have made big moves since the lockout ended, with the Toronto Blue Jays arguably making the biggest gain by reportedly trading for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.
Chapman, a two-time Platinum Glove winner, is one of the best defensive infielders in baseball and is also coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 27 home runs. He joins a Toronto lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez, and the Blue Jays also recently added starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Kevin Gausman to lead the rotation alongside Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu.
The New York Yankees also reportedly reached an agreement to bring back first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the team's top acquisition at last year's trade deadline. Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glove winner who hit 22 home runs in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs and Yankees.
The Tampa Bay Rays haven't made any big outside acquisitions yet, but their reinforcements are coming from within. Prior to the lockout the club re-signed 21-year-old super prospect to an 11-year, $182 million contract, and other young standouts like Randy Arozarena and Shane McClanahan figure to take a step forward.
Boston, which so far has added three mid to back-of-the-rotation starting pitchers, a pair of lefty relievers and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., likely will need to make at least one additional move to be considered a likely threat to finish near the top of that pack. The Red Sox have been heavily linked to former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, however, with the club now considered one of the front-runners alongside the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
One prime target is officially off the board, however, as Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki has reportedly signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. It also appears there will be no reunion in the cards with Kyle Schwarber, who has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sox CEO Kennedy says team pushing to host All-Star Game
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addressed the media for the first time post-lockout on Tuesday, touching on a variety of subjects including the team's ticket sales, stadium renovations, the potential return of the All-Star Game to Fenway Park and the club's commitment to winning.
Due to the lockout and pandemic, Kennedy said Red Sox ticket sales have been "pacing well behind prior years" and that Opening Day is not yet sold out. He added that as the lockout ends and things get back to normal he anticipates ticket sales will pick up and that Opening Day should be sold out before long.
When fans do return to Fenway Park they will find significant changes, particularly in the right field area.
"When you get to Fenway on Opening Day you're going to see a new back of the bleacher area with great new concourses, restrooms, food, amenities for fans that bleacher customers have never had," Kennedy said. "That will be great on Opening Day. Major investment, tens of millions of dollars in that area, and well over $100 million in this new incredible music venue that will help continue to establish Fenway as the entertainment capital of Boston."
Kennedy added that the renovations will include a new function area similar to the Dell Technologies Club and State Street Pavilion that will offer sweeping views of the ballpark from right field. He added that the new music venue being created will allow for concerts to be held during games, which he hopes will be popular with fans.
Fenway Park has undergone substantial renovations under the current ownership group dating back to 2002, which have transformed the park since it last hosted MLB's All-Star Game back in 1999. Asked about the prospect of the All-Star Game returning to Boston in the near future, Kennedy said the club is pushing to make that happen
"We are lobbying hard at the MLB level," Kennedy said. "We're finally coming up in the rotation at some point here. 1999 was amazing, that was an incredible night so we'd love to have the All-Star Game back."
In terms of the club's immediate future, Kennedy was pressed about the club's willingness to invest in the roster and potentially exceed the new competitive balance tax thresholds. Kennedy declined to specify whether the club would exceed the CBT this season, noting that he didn't want to tip his hand to the club's AL East rivals, but that they have in the past and that the club is hungry to bring another title to Boston.
Kennedy was also asked about the possibility the team could make a big splash in the free agent market, which the Red Sox have not done since signing J.D. Martinez prior to the 2018 season.
"Can we expect a splash? I don't know. We're going to see how this market unfolds and see how it plays out," Kennedy said, "But I don't think we'll deviate from — we're not going to deviate from the plan to try and put a premium on winning now, but also winning in the future."
Among the other topics Kennedy addressed, the Red Sox CEO said several players who were unvaccinated last season are vaccinated now, though he did not say what percentage of the club is currently vaccinated. He also said that Red Sox owner John Henry was deeply involved in the offseason's labor negotiations and that he was a strong proponent of pace-of-play rule changes. Kennedy added that he is personally a fan of pitch timers and banning the shift, saying such moves will help speed the game up while joking that he spent almost two decades "watching David Ortiz hit into them all the time."
Ortiz, he added, surprised the club by joining Tuesday's team meeting via Zoom, and that he was particularly complementary of infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Asked about their long-term futures with the club, Kennedy declined to get into whether or not they would be offered contract extensions but said he hopes the two will be a part of the Red Sox for a long time.
"Those two guys are guys that we'd love to see be a part of the Red Sox forever," Kennedy said. "They've been a part of the Red Sox since their teenage years, they're world champions and hopefully we can keep them for the long term."
Bogaerts says he's vaccinated, open to extension talks
If the Red Sox are going to contend in the AL East this year, they'll need all of their best players on the field. For road trips to Toronto, that entails being vaccinated, and one of Boston's top players confirmed that won't be an issue for him this season.
Xander Bogaerts told reporters on Tuesday that he's been vaccinated, addressing concerns that he might not be able to play road games in Toronto due to restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
Fellow infielder Christian Arroyo said he also got vaccinated over the offseason, though the vaccination status of other Red Sox players remains uncertain.
With the AL East once again expected to be among the most competitive divisions in baseball, the Red Sox will be counting on a big season out of Bogaerts. Beyond this year, however, Bogaerts' future with the club remains uncertain, as the veteran shortstop has an opt out provision in his contract and could hit the open market to seek a massive new deal.
Speaking to reporters, Bogaerts indicated that he would be open to an extension, but he also threw cold water on the possibility he might switch positions in the future. Asked about rumors that the Red Sox could sign top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, potentially resulting in Bogaerts moving to second or third base, Bogaerts said "I'm a shortstop, man" and that he takes a lot of pride in playing the position.
Bogaerts is entering his 10th season in Boston and is coming off a 2021 season in which he batted .295 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI while earning all-star honors.
NESN announces broadcast team for 2022
Four new faces will join the Red Sox broadcast booth as NESN announced its new team for the upcoming season.
Joining lead play-by-play caller Dave O'Brien and color commentator Dennis Eckersley will be newcomers Tony Mazzarotti, Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis. In addition, Will Middlebrooks will join the pre and post-game shows, which will be hosted by Tom Caron and also feature Ellis Burks, Jim Rice, Lenny Dinardo and Tim Wakefield. Mike Monaco will call selected games, and Mo Vaughn and Adam Pellerin will contribute occasionally as well.
Mazzarotti is a former Red Sox beat writer known best as co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hubs "Felger and Mazz" show, while Millar and Youkilis are former Red Sox players who both won World Series titles with the club in the 2000s. Middlebrooks also played for the Red Sox from 2012-14 and has served as an analyst for CBS Sports.
The Red Sox are reportedly in on top free agent Freddie Freeman.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have jumped into the Freeman sweepstakes and are now among a handful of teams known to be vying for the longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman's services. Heyman reported that Freeman's known suitors now include the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as four AL East teams, including the Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting. Teams known to be in now: the Dodgers plus 4 from AL East: Yankees, Rays and Jays, too— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022
Freeman has ranked among the top players in baseball over the past decade and recently led the Braves to their first World Series championship since 1995. Freeman batted .300 with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a .896 OPS in 2021 and before that was named National League MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Overall he is a five-time all-star and won a Gold Glove in 2018.
Freeman has spent his entire career with the Braves and was long expected to re-sign long-term, but the Braves allowed the franchise icon to hit free agency and effectively confirmed his departure by swinging a blockbuster trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson earlier this week.
Should the Red Sox land Freeman, the team would be getting one of the top players on the market while also potentially setting the table for additional moves. A Freeman deal would impact Bobby Dalbec, who was Boston's primary first baseman as a rookie throughout last season, as well as top prospect Triston Casas, who like Freeman bats left-handed.
J.D. Martinez says he hopes to spend rest of career in Boston
Since J.D. Martinez first signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season, the veteran slugger has had three separate opportunities to opt out and try his luck on the open market.
All three times Martinez decided to stick around, and now he is set to return for the final year of his original five-year contract.
If he has his way, he'd like to stick around a lot longer than that too.
"I would love it," Martinez told reporters on Monday. "I've expressed where I stand with the team and I would love to finish my career here, but that's not up to me."
For the first time in a while Martinez is not in control of his immediate future. The 34-year-old slugger is coming off a strong 2021 in which he batted .286 with 28 home runs and 99 RBI, but after this upcoming season he will become a free agent. Given his age and the hefty price he will likely receive on the open market, it's not clear if the Red Sox would bring him back.
That wouldn't necessarily be bad for Martinez or his bank account. With the National League having just adopted the designated hitter, impact bats like his are in high demand. Had Martinez opted out and become a free agent this offseason he would likely be in line for a big payday, but even with that being the case Martinez said he doesn't have any regrets and that coming back was "an easy decision."
"I think I made the right decision personally and I'm excited to be here," Martinez said. "I think this team has a chance to win again and that's what I want to do. I want to win. I'm starting to go later on in my career and trying to win is the most fun."
Martinez said Boston has been a good fit and that he gets along great with his teammates, the coaches, front office staff and everyone else. He said the high pressure environment works for him too because "nobody is harder on myself than me," despite some initial concern from friends and family when he first signed with Boston.
Beyond his personal situation, Martinez said he believes the universal DH will be good for baseball as a whole, and that it should hopefully make the American and National Leagues more equitable.
"I think it's leveled the playing field, I think for pitchers, for hitters, everyone," he said. "Now you can judge a hitter or pitcher strictly by their numbers and not by the league they're playing in, which I think is good for baseball all around."
Bloom says right-handed bat, bullpen help remain priorities
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the media for the first time post-lockout on Monday morning, saying the past few days have been among the busiest of his career and that the club is focused on filling out its roster ahead of the upcoming season.
While he emphasized the club's flexibility in terms of being able to make any type of move, big or small, he said adding a right-handed bat and more bullpen help are top priorities.
"The nice thing about the way our roster sits right now is we're in a position where we're able to accommodate a lot of different types of talented players," Bloom said. "Obviously there are some positions where we're pretty well set and pretty well spoken for, but for the most part we can accommodate good talent if it makes sense for us."
Bloom did not rule out the possibility that the Red Sox could still bring back slugger Kyle Schwarber, who bats left-handed, or that the team might make another move for starting pitching. Prior to the lockout the Red Sox acquired starters Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, as well as James Paxton, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be available until midseason at the earliest.
"There is never a point where you're not looking to add starting pitching in this game," Bloom said. "But with what we were able to do before the lockout, we do like who we have, we think we have a lot of good options, and our depth in terms of who is coming up, who's ready and or close to ready in Triple-A, we're in a better position than we've been in."
Another possible option for the rotation is Garrett Whitlock, who broke out as a rookie last season in a multi-inning relief role before eventually establishing himself as the team's closer in the playoffs. Bloom said they acquired Whitlock as a starter and that his role evolved in part due to his recovery from Tommy John and in part because the team needed him in the bullpen role. Going forward they see Whitlock as a starter and that they hope to get more innings out of him, whether as a starter or in a hybrid bullpen weapon.
Asked about the possibility of adding Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, Bloom declined to comment specifically but reiterated that they hope to add a position player, which could include another outfielder.
On the subject of signing Rafael Devers to an extension, Bloom said his focus has been on adding outside talent over the past few days but that they view Devers as a cornerstone player. He also said that the cancellation of the Rule 5 Draft is likely a positive from a front office perspective, given how busy things are and how little opportunity clubs have had to scout potential selections.
Sox reportedly sign LHPs Strahm, Diekman
The Red Sox have reportedly made their first big league signings post-lockout.
According to multiple reports, the Red Sox plan to sign left-handed relief pitchers Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman. Fansided's Robert Murray and MassLive's Chris Cotillo were the first to report the signings, respectively.
Strahm is coming off an injury-plagued 2021, with knee injuries limiting him to only six appearances for the San Diego Padres. Strahm pitched 6.2 innings with an 8.10 ERA, but prior to last year he'd put together a solid track record in the bullpen.
In his six-year big league career, the 30-year-old Strahm has a 3.81 ERA in 157 appearances, including a 2.61 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a 2.05 ERA in 2018. In 2019 the Padres attempted to convert him to a starter, but after he posted a 5.42 ERA leading into July moved him back to the bullpen, after which point he had a 3.04 ERA the rest of the season.
Strahm relies primarily on his low-90s fastball and slider, but also occasionally works in a curveball and changeup. He is known for his control and has been effective against both righties and lefties. He has reportedly signed for one-year, $3 million.
Diekman projects as a potential late-inning option, having enjoyed a strong 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. The 35-year-old had a 3.86 ERA over 60.2 innings while recording 83 strikeouts, good for 31.7% of the batters he faced.
According to Statcast, Diekman also ranks 96th percentile in whiffs and 10th percentile in barrels across MLB, meaning there are few better at getting swing and misses and avoiding solid contact. He also has good splits against both righties and lefties, but he is also prone to allowing a lot of walks. The terms of his contract aren't yet known.
The addition of Strahm and Diekman bolsters the bullpen and adds significant competition among the club's lefty relievers. The Red Sox are returning Josh Taylor as the top lefty from last year, plus Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis. It is unlikely all five will make the Opening Day roster, adding pressure on Hernandez and Davis in particular.
Two former Red Sox relievers have also reportedly signed deals with other teams, bringing their time with Boston to an end. Righty Adam Ottavino reportedly signed a one-year, $4 million with the New York Mets and lefty Martin Perez has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers, also for one-year, $4 million.
Sox add 12 non-roster invitees to spring training roster
With big league camp set to begin on Sunday, the Red Sox filled out their spring training roster by adding additional 12 non-roster invitees.
Joining the big league club for spring training will be catcher Kole Cottam; infielders Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton and Christian Koss; outfielder Franchy Cordero; left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy and right-handed pitchers Durbin Feltman, Geoff Hartlieb, Kaleb Ott and John Schreiber.
The most notable invitee is Casas, one of the club's top prospects who is expected to factor into the big league equation by the end of 2022. Hamilton is another interesting add, as he is one of the prospects the Red Sox acquired in the Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade just before the lockout.
Overall the Red Sox have added 23 non-roster invitees, with the full list as follows:
- Pitchers (12): Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Tyler Danish, Michael Feliz, Durbin Feltman, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb, Brian Keller, Zack Kelly, Chris Murphy, Kaleb Ort, John Schreiber
- Catchers (2): Roldani Baldwin, Kole Cottam
- Infielders (6): Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton, Christian Koss, Roberto Ramos, Yolmer Sánchez
- Outfielders (3): Franchy Cordero, Rob Refsnyder, Christin Stewart
Sox announce revised spring training schedule
The Red Sox announced their revised spring training schedule on Friday, with big league camp set to officially open on Sunday before the team plays a 19-game Grapefruit League season starting March 17.
Rather than face the full Grapefruit League, the Red Sox will play a regionalized schedule to minimize travel. The club will play exhibitions against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays, and the Red Sox will host the Rays in their spring training opener at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The club also announced that starting this Saturday the Fenway South Player Development Complex will be open to the public, with free access from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through March 16. Fans can enter through the West Entrance, and ballpark tours will also be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Boston's full spring training schedule is as follows. Game times will be announced at a later date.
- March 17: vs. Twins
- March 18: vs. Rays
- March 19: at Twins
- March 20: vs. Orioles
- March 21: vs. Braves
- March 22: at Rays
- March 23: vs. Twins
- March 24: at Orioles
- March 25: at Braves
- March 26: vs. Rays
- March 27: at Twins
- March 29: at Pirates
- March 30: vs. Braves
- March 31: vs. Twins
- April 1: at Rays
- April 2: vs. Pirates
- April 3: at Braves
- April 4: at Twins
- April 5: vs. Twins
