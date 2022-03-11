The Red Sox announced their revised spring training schedule on Friday, with big league camp set to officially open on Sunday before the team plays a 19-game Grapefruit League season starting March 17.
Rather than face the full Grapefruit League, the Red Sox will play a regionalized schedule to minimize travel. The club will play exhibitions against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays, and the Red Sox will host the Rays in their spring training opener at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The club also announced that starting this Saturday the Fenway South Player Development Complex will be open to the public, with free access from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through March 16. Fans can enter through the West Entrance, and ballpark tours will also be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Boston's full spring training schedule is as follows. Game times will be announced at a later date.
- March 17: vs. Twins
- March 18: vs. Rays
- March 19: at Twins
- March 20: vs. Orioles
- March 21: vs. Braves
- March 22: at Rays
- March 23: vs. Twins
- March 24: at Orioles
- March 25: at Braves
- March 26: vs. Rays
- March 27: at Twins
- March 29: at Pirates
- March 30: vs. Braves
- March 31: vs. Twins
- April 1: at Rays
- April 2: vs. Pirates
- April 3: at Braves
- April 4: at Twins
- April 5: vs. Twins
