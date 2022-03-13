The Red Sox have reportedly made their first big league signings post-lockout.
According to multiple reports, the Red Sox plan to sign left-handed relief pitchers Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman. Fansided's Robert Murray and MassLive's Chris Cotillo were the first to report the signings, respectively.
Strahm is coming off an injury-plagued 2021, with knee injuries limiting him to only six appearances for the San Diego Padres. Strahm pitched 6.2 innings with an 8.10 ERA, but prior to last year he'd put together a solid track record in the bullpen.
In his six-year big league career, the 30-year-old Strahm has a 3.81 ERA in 157 appearances, including a 2.61 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a 2.05 ERA in 2018. In 2019 the Padres attempted to convert him to a starter, but after he posted a 5.42 ERA leading into July moved him back to the bullpen, after which point he had a 3.04 ERA the rest of the season.
Strahm relies primarily on his low-90s fastball and slider, but also occasionally works in a curveball and changeup. He is known for his control and has been effective against both righties and lefties. He has reportedly signed for one-year, $3 million.
Diekman projects as a potential late-inning option, having enjoyed a strong 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. The 35-year-old had a 3.86 ERA over 60.2 innings while recording 83 strikeouts, good for 31.7% of the batters he faced.
According to Statcast, Diekman also ranks 96th percentile in whiffs and 10th percentile in barrels across MLB, meaning there are few better at getting swing and misses and avoiding solid contact. He also has good splits against both righties and lefties, but he is also prone to allowing a lot of walks. The terms of his contract aren't yet known.
The addition of Strahm and Diekman bolsters the bullpen and adds significant competition among the club's lefty relievers. The Red Sox are returning Josh Taylor as the top lefty from last year, plus Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis. It is unlikely all five will make the Opening Day roster, adding pressure on Hernandez and Davis in particular.
Two former Red Sox relievers have also reportedly signed deals with other teams, bringing their time with Boston to an end. Righty Adam Ottavino reportedly signed a one-year, $4 million with the New York Mets and lefty Martin Perez has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers, also for one-year, $4 million.
Sox add 12 non-roster invitees to spring training roster
With big league camp set to begin on Sunday, the Red Sox filled out their spring training roster by adding additional 12 non-roster invitees.
Joining the big league club for spring training will be catcher Kole Cottam; infielders Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton and Christian Koss; outfielder Franchy Cordero; left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy and right-handed pitchers Durbin Feltman, Geoff Hartlieb, Kaleb Ott and John Schreiber.
The most notable invitee is Casas, one of the club's top prospects who is expected to factor into the big league equation by the end of 2022. Hamilton is another interesting add, as he is one of the prospects the Red Sox acquired in the Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade just before the lockout.
Overall the Red Sox have added 23 non-roster invitees, with the full list as follows:
- Pitchers (12): Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Tyler Danish, Michael Feliz, Durbin Feltman, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb, Brian Keller, Zack Kelly, Chris Murphy, Kaleb Ort, John Schreiber
- Catchers (2): Roldani Baldwin, Kole Cottam
- Infielders (6): Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton, Christian Koss, Roberto Ramos, Yolmer Sánchez
- Outfielders (3): Franchy Cordero, Rob Refsnyder, Christin Stewart
Sox announce revised spring training schedule
The Red Sox announced their revised spring training schedule on Friday, with big league camp set to officially open on Sunday before the team plays a 19-game Grapefruit League season starting March 17.
Rather than face the full Grapefruit League, the Red Sox will play a regionalized schedule to minimize travel. The club will play exhibitions against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays, and the Red Sox will host the Rays in their spring training opener at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The club also announced that starting this Saturday the Fenway South Player Development Complex will be open to the public, with free access from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through March 16. Fans can enter through the West Entrance, and ballpark tours will also be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Boston's full spring training schedule is as follows. Game times will be announced at a later date.
- March 17: vs. Twins
- March 18: vs. Rays
- March 19: at Twins
- March 20: vs. Orioles
- March 21: vs. Braves
- March 22: at Rays
- March 23: vs. Twins
- March 24: at Orioles
- March 25: at Braves
- March 26: vs. Rays
- March 27: at Twins
- March 29: at Pirates
- March 30: vs. Braves
- March 31: vs. Twins
- April 1: at Rays
- April 2: vs. Pirates
- April 3: at Braves
- April 4: at Twins
- April 5: vs. Twins
