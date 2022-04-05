The Red Sox will wrap up their Grapefruit League schedule this afternoon, hosting the Minnesota Twins with the Governor's Cup on the line.
The two teams are currently 3-3 head to head in spring training, meaning today's finale will decide the annual crosstown competition. Michael Wacha will get the start for Boston, with Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Kutter Crawford and Tyler Danish all scheduled to pitch as well. Offensively Boston will use most of its normal starting lineup, with Travis Shaw slated to play first base and Kevin Plawecki catcher.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at jetBlue Park and the game will be carried live on NESN and WEEI 850 AM. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Michael Wacha P
RHP Tyler Danish makes big league roster, Sale out until June
Tyler Danish, a 27-year-old right-handed pitcher who hasn't played in the big leagues since 2018, has earned a spot on the Red Sox opening day roster, the club announced Monday.
Danish was a non-roster invitee who came to Boston after spending most of 2021 pitching for the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A club. He has appeared in 11 big league games in his career, all with the Chicago White Sox between 2016-18, but impressed Red Sox officials after posting a 1.50 ERA in six Grapefruit League outings with five strikeouts and a .200 opposing batters average over six innings.
His elevation to the big leagues is a great story, but unfortunately the Red Sox announcement also indicated that to make room on the 40-man roster left-hander Chris Sale will be moved to the 60-day injured list, meaning he won't be available until June at the earliest.
The Red Sox also announced that right-handed pitcher John Schreiber and outfielders Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder will be reassigned to the minor leagues, leaving the Red Sox with two more cuts to make before finalizing the Opening Day roster. Boston still has first baseman Travis Shaw and righty Hansel Robles as the last remaining non-roster invitees in camp, and the club could accommodate both relatively easily with a couple more minor moves.
In addition to the major league moves, the Red Sox also announced that top prospects Jay Groome and Brayan Bello will start the season in Double-A Portland. Both are on Boston's 40-man roster and got a late start to spring training compared to their minor league peers due to the lockout, and both are candidates to move up to Triple-A Worcester before long.
Houck finishes spring strong in loss to Twins
Tanner Houck has struggled with his command throughout the spring, but while he was saddled with the loss in Monday's 2-0 defeat to the Minnesota Twins, his final Grapefruit League was by far his best.
Houck allowed two runs, both on solo home runs, over six strong innings of work, during which he tallied seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and only one walk. The homers came courtesy of Miguel Sano in the fourth inning and Max Kepler in the sixth.
After Houck was finished, reliever Hansel Robles made his first appearance of the spring since his late arrival to camp due to visa issues. Robles, originally acquired at last summer's trade deadline, allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work. Jake Diekman followed with two strikeouts and a walk in the eighth and Hirokazu Sawamura got a strikeout to wrap up the frame.
Offensively Boston did little damage against Minnesota's pitching, with Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec tallying the team's only hits. Bogaerts did hit a double in his first Grapefruit League start since last Wednesday.
With the loss Boston is now 10-8 on the spring and will wrap up its Grapefruit League schedule tomorrow at home against the Twins. Michael Wacha will get the start and then the Red Sox will break camp and head north to gear up for Thursday's regular season opener against the Yankees.
Cora says rookie RHP Kutter Crawford has made big league team
Kutter Crawford has officially made the big league club.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that the rookie right-handed pitcher will be on the Opening Day roster after an impressive showing in spring training. The former Triple-A starting pitcher, who tallied eight strikeouts and a 2.25 ERA over four innings in Grapefruit League play, will primarily be used as a multi-inning reliever.
Crawford is two years removed from Tommy John surgery and was last year's recipient of the Lou Gorman Award given to a minor leaguer who has overcome obstacles to reach the big league club. Crawford made his big league debut in September as an emergency spot starter amid the club's COVID-19 outbreak and now has an opportunity to stick around for at least the first month of the season until rosters drop from 28 to 26.
Cora's announcement comes with two games remaining in spring training and with the Red Sox coming off a 6-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Rafael Devers hit his team-high sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the second, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer as well. Travis Shaw drove in Boston's last run with the help of a fielding error in right, and Nick Pivetta got the win after allowing one run over five innings with six strikeouts and a walk in his final spring start.
Monday the Red Sox are set to face the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium, and Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup for the first time since this past Wednesday. Tanner Houck will get the start and Hansel Robles is scheduled to pitch for the first time since arriving late to camp last Thursday due to visa issues. Jake Diekman and Hirokazu Sawamura are also scheduled to pitch, and the game will begin at 1:05 p.m. The game is not being carried by NESN but can be heard live on WEEI 850 AM.
The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Kiké Hernández CF
- J.D. Martinez LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. DH
- Christian Arroyo RF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Tanner Houck P
Yesterday the Red Sox announced that lefty reliever Darwinzon Hernandez will start the season in Triple-A. Sunday morning manager Alex Cora told reporters that they hope to stretch him out and that he will be the Worcester Red Sox opening day starter.
Hernandez has struggled with his command throughout his big league career, and Cora said they hope to have him work two to three innings at a time on a regular schedule so that he can improve his consistency. The WooSox are set to open their season in Jacksonville on Tuesday in Jacksonville.
In the meantime, the Boston Red Sox have three Grapefruit League games remaining before breaking camp ahead of Thursday's regular season opener against the Yankees. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to take the mound in North Port against the Atlanta Braves for his last spring start and the lineup will include most of the usual starters minus Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story.
First pitch is 1:05 p.m. and the game will be carried live on NESN and WEEI 93.7 FM. The Red Sox full lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Vázquez C
- Jonathan Araúz SS
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Nick Pivetta P
LHP Darwinzon Hernandez among latest roster cuts
The Red Sox announced their latest round of roster cuts after Saturday's game, dropping the number of active players in big league camp to 34 with just days remaining in the regular season.
The most notable player cut was left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester alongside right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo. In addition, four non-roster invitees were reassigned to minor league camp, those being right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort, left-handed pitcher Derek Holland, outfielder Christin Stewart and infielder Yolmer Sánchez.
The Red Sox have to cut the roster to 28 before the season opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday, meaning there are still six more cuts to be made. The players likely on the bubble who remain in the mix include first baseman Travis Shaw, infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielders Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitchers Kutter Crawford, Tyler Danish, Hansel Robles, John Schreiber and Phillips Valdez.
Eovaldi tops 90 pitches in final spring start
Nathan Eovaldi was in full control for most of his final spring training start, pushing into the sixth inning and topping 90 pitches before running out of gas in Saturday's 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
Eovaldi cruised through the first five innings, allowing only a solo home run to Michael Chavis before running into trouble in the sixth. Eovaldi gave up a double and a two-run home run by Diego Castillo to start the frame, recorded two quick outs and then should have got out of the inning when a bouncing liner got past Travis Shaw at first.
That error was followed by an RBI single by Hunter Owen, which chased Eovaldi from the game, and Owen later came around to score as well to close the book on Eovaldi's outing. The Red Sox opening day starter finished with five runs (four earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts. He finishes the spring with a 3.55 ERA over 12.2 innings and had 16 strikeouts against no walks.
Beyond Eovaldi, the most noteworthy performer from Saturday was Jackie Bradley Jr., who jumped over the right field wall into the bullpen trying to catch Castillo's home run ball in a play reminiscent of Torii Hunter's dive into the bullpen on David Ortiz's famous 2013 ALCS grand slam. Bradley couldn't make the play but he did crush a solo home run to right shortly afterwards. J.D. Martinez had a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to score Boston's other run.
Boston will now face Atlanta in North Port on Sunday. The Red Sox then face Minnesota on the road Monday before wrapping up the spring at home on Tuesday against the Twins.
Eovaldi set for final spring tune-up before Opening Day
Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the last time this spring Saturday before getting the ball for his third consecutive Opening Day on Thursday in New York.
Eovaldi and the Red Sox host the Pittsburgh Pirates at jetBlue Park, and the team will utilize a big league heavy lineup that includes Trevor Story back at second base and the starting outfield alignment of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernández and Jackie Bradley Jr.
In addition to Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to start a minor league game on the back fields to keep him ready to potentially start Boston's fifth game of the year. Whitlock was originally scheduled to pitch Friday but his start was bumped back a day.
The Red Sox are coming off a 9-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte on Friday, during which starter Rich Hill was lit up for nine runs on 11 hits over 3.2 innings of work. The bullpen fared much better, with Methuen's Jacob Wallace, Brendan Nail, Jake Diekman, Austin Davis and Tyler Danish combining for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief. Trevor Story had a sacrifice fly and Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run home run in the loss.
Saturday's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI 93.7 FM. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Arroyo SS
- Yolmer Sánchez 3B
- Nathan Eovaldi P
No word yet on whether Sale is ready to start throwing
Chris Sale underwent an MRI on his rib Thursday to determine if the stress fracture that has sidelined him throughout spring training has fully healed. Alex Cora said they are still awaiting results but could receive word on whether or not Sale will be cleared to throw by later today.
"They're going to talk to the people in Boston and read the MRI, so we'll know more during the day," Cora said. "Hopefully everything is healed and we can move forward and start his throwing progression."
Once Sale is eventually cleared, Cora said he will be starting from square one and will need time to ramp up before he can contribute in regular season games. He declined to give a timetable, saying when he's ready he'll be ready, but in all likelihood Sale would need at least a couple of weeks.
In the meantime, most of Boston's projected starting lineup will be making the trip up to Port Charlotte for Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Christian Arroyo will be back in right field for the second time this week, and Trevor Story will be in the lineup playing second base for his second game in a Red Sox uniform.
Rich Hill will start for the Red Sox with Jake Diekman, Ryan Brasier and Austin Davis scheduled to pitch as well, and Tyler Danish will be available as a back-up just in case. Garrett Whitlock, who was originally scheduled to start a game on the back fields, will instead pitch on the back fields Saturday.
Friday's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on NESN and WEEI 850 AM. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo RF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Rafael Devers 3B
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Christian Vázquez C
- Rob Refsnyder CF
- Jonathan Araúz SS
- Rich Hill P
Wacha avoids injury after taking line drive to leg
Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha had a scare when he was struck in the leg by a line drive in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins, but while he left the game early he appears to have avoided an injury.
The incident happened during the fourth inning, when Wacha was struck by a comebacker off the bat of Alex Kirilloff. Wacha remained in the game and finished the inning, but he did not return for the fifth and was replaced by minor leaguer Oddanier Mosqueda.
Alex Cora said afterwards that Wacha was supposed to pitch five innings but that he was removed as a precaution. Wacha later indicated that he was hit in a softer spot behind his right leg and that he finished his last inning on the back fields afterwards.
"We'll be able to keep it," Wacha joked. "Luckily it got me in the meat, no bone or anything, so should be good to go tomorrow."
Wacha wound up allowing three runs on five hits over four innings with no walks and five strikeouts, and the Red Sox also benefited from another big day at the plate by Rafael Devers and Bobby Dalbec.
In his first at bat, Devers hit a mammoth solo home run for his fifth homer of the spring. Dalbec followed with a solo shot of his own in the second, his third of the spring, and Travis Shaw finally broke through by going 2 for 2 with an RBI double after starting the spring 0 for 17. Alex Verdugo had a sacrifice fly in the eighth to score what turned out to be the game-winning run.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Derek Holland, a 12-year veteran trying to make the team as a nonroster invitee, had an impressive outing in the later innings. Holland pitched two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, holding the Twins without a hit or a walk while striking out two.
- Hansel Robles, one of Boston's trade deadline acquisitions from last summer, finally arrived in Fort Myers on Thursday after dealing with extensive delays trying to get his visa situation worked out. Robles emerged as one of Boston's better relievers down the stretch last year but now has less than a week to get up to speed before the Red Sox open the regular season in New York next Thursday.
- Christian Arroyo probably won't play much at shortstop this season with both Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story on the roster, but he sure looked good manning the position on Thursday. Arroyo made a handful of excellent plays, including a sliding stop to his right to throw out Kyle Garlick at first to end the top of the fourth.
Cora says Vazquez an option for backup first base job
Travis Shaw is having a tough spring, and as of right now the veteran first baseman is 0 for 17 with seven strikeouts and no walks in eight Grapefruit League games.
Shaw is also technically a nonroster invitee, so given his struggles it's fair to wonder who Boston's back-up first baseman would be if Shaw ultimately doesn't make the team.
Asked about that on Thursday, manager Alex Cora said the job would go to catcher Christian Vazquez.
"As of right now, Christian is our backup first baseman," Cora said.
The "right now" is the key phrase, given that right now Shaw technically isn't on the team, but the clear endorsement is notable both for how loudly Cora voiced faith in his catcher's ability and also because of how few other options the Red Sox have at the position besides Bobby Dalbec and Shaw.
Even though Vázquez has limited experience playing first base, Cora noted he has done it before, including a few high-profile spots.
"Christian played in the World Series at first base without ever having played first base in his career, so that's a guy I'm not worried about. We put him at second one point in '19 and he turned double plays," Cora said. "As far as footwork and baseball IQ he's one of our best infielders to be honest, it just happens that he's a catcher. I know in winter ball he played first base a little bit. I have no hesitation, if we have to play him at first he'll be ok."
Since the arrival of Trevor Story the Red Sox have had to reshuffle their bench plans, and as of now Cora said there are still a handful of players on the cutline who still have a chance. He said Christian Arroyo's move to the outfield has gone well, which will potentially open up opportunities for other players like Jonathan Araúz, Yolmer Sánchez, Rob Refsnyder and Franchy Cordero to earn spots.
"All the guys you see here, they still have a shot," Cora said. "Because of their versatility, the fact that they hit lefties or they play different positions."
And as for Shaw's poor numbers, Cora said he isn't putting too much stock into them.
"I think he's faced like 12 lefties. I hit him second the other day hoping he'd face three righties, and I think he faced one righty and two lefties, if Travis is there he's not going to face too many lefties," Cora said. "We know the player, we know the at bats, he did an amazing job with us last year, we know what he can do in that clubhouse too.
"It doesn't look good," Cora added of Shaw's spring numbers. "But at the same time that's how important the at bats are for me that that's the first time I really noticed. Just the quality of work and if it helps the roster be better then we'll go from there."
J.D. Martinez to play left field as Sox face Twins
The Red Sox will mix things up defensively on Thursday, with J.D. Martinez set to play left field while Alex Verdugo gets a day off his feet as designated hitter.
Boston's lineup will mostly feature projected starters, though Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story are both out of the lineup after starting Wednesday. Michael Wacha is slated to start his second to last game of the spring, and Derek Holland, John Schreiber and Phillips Valdez are all scheduled to pitch as well.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, and while the game will not be broadcast on NESN fans can still follow along live via WEEI 850 AM. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Christian Arroyo SS
- J.D. Martinez LF
- Alex Verdugo DH
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Christian Vázquez C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Michael Wacha P
Story enjoys strong debut as Red Sox hold off Braves
Trevor Story's first game in a Red Sox uniform was a rousing success.
The newly signed infielder enjoyed a strong debut, going 1 for 2 with a walk and a RBI in Boston's 10-7 win over the Atlanta Braves. His first hit came in the bottom of the fourth, when he singled to drive in J.D. Martinez, and he said afterwards that he felt great and that he fully expects to be ready to go on Opening Day.
"It was fun to get out there and be with the boys and play in a real game," Story said. "Good to get that first one out of the way and felt good to just be in the flow of a game."
Story's performance was the highlight of what could only be described as an impressive showing by the club's starting lineup. In a preview of Boston's likely opening day lineup against New York, the Red Sox put up nine runs by the end of the fourth inning and had 17 batters reach base before the reserves started coming in midway through the game.
Boston batted around in the bottom of the first, with Rafael Devers hitting his fourth home run of the spring right out of the gate and Alex Verdugo eventually scoring after Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-0. J.D. Martinez added an RBI single in the second, Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the third, Jonathan Araúz hit a solo shot to open the fourth and then Story and Bobby Dalbec had back-to-back RBI singles shortly afterwards. Yolmer Sánchez had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to round out the scoring.
Things didn't go as smoothly for Boston on the mound. Tanner Houck, coming off a five walk performance his last time out, still had difficulty commanding his pitches. Though he didn't walk anyone and only allowed one run over four innings, Houck also hit three batters and had a wild pitch that later allowed Ozzie Albies to score on an Alex Dickerson sacrifice fly.
The bullpen fared considerably worse, however.
Kaleb Ort allowed four runs in the fifth, including a solo shot by Travis d'Arnaud and a three-run home run by Adam Duvall, and Ryan Fernandez gave up a solo blast by Dickerson immediately afterwards. Hirokazu Sawamura followed that with a scoreless sixth, and then Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes each allowed three baserunners each during the seventh and eighth respectively. Matt Strahm finished the game with a scoreless ninth to wrap up the win.
Among the days' other highlights:
- Bobby Dalbec is having a terrific spring and he kept his momentum going with a 2 for 2 performance on Wednesday. He also drew a walk and is now batting .333 with a .667 slugging percentage in Grapefruit League play.
- Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez both had two hits each on Wednesday. Devers also had a single in addition to his home run and is now batting .389 with a 1.056 OPS.
- Due to the shortened spring training, MLB approved a change allowing pitchers to re-enter spring training games after being pulled. That rule came into effect Wednesday when Atlanta starter Ian Anderson was pulled in the middle of the first inning after getting rocked, only to then return to pitch the second and get batted around some more. He wound up allowing six runs over two innings with seven hits, three walks, four strikeouts and two home runs allowed.
Hill, Whitlock still fighting for fifth starter job
The battle for Boston's No. 5 starter spot still hasn't been settled, and this Friday, Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock are both slated to take the mound and state their case for the job.
Alex Cora said on Wednesday that Hill will start for the Red Sox against the Rays in Port Charlotte and that Whitlock will also start one of the minor league games on the back field.
While Cora was quick to emphasize that no decision has been made on the fifth starter, he did confirm that Whitlock will be available out of the bullpen on Opening Day against the New York Yankees.
"There's a good chance Whit is going to be available in that game with Nate, and we're trying to stretch him out," Cora said. "I don't want to let Boonie know what we're going to do but having Whit in the bullpen is going to benefit us."
Crawford in big league mix
By this point most of Boston's top prospects have been sent back to minor league camp to gear up for their upcoming seasons.
One of the few who hasn't? Kutter Crawford.
The righty, who turns 26 on Friday, remains with the big league club and has been among Boston's more impressive relief pitchers this spring. On Tuesday, Crawford regularly touched 97 on the radar gun while striking out five over two scoreless innings.
Crawford's performances have caught manager Alex Cora's eye, and he indicated that Crawford is still with the big league club for a reason.
"He's in the mix," Cora said. "Stuff-wise he's one of the best that we have. We still have a week, he still has a few more innings and we'll make decisions when we have to."
Story to debut as Sox host Braves
Trevor Story's long-awaited Red Sox debut is finally here.
The newest member of the Red Sox, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract last week, will finally play his first game in a Red Sox uniform Wednesday when the Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves at jetBlue Park. He will bat sixth and play second base as part of what should be the club's Opening Day lineup.
Tanner Houck will get the start in what should be his second to last warm-up before the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and fans can watch live on NESN and listen on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Vázquez C
- Tanner Houck P
Top prospects get late look in Sox loss to Pirates
In the final innings of Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Red Sox fans who made the trip to Bradenton got a potential glimpse into the future.
Top infield prospects Alex Binelas, Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Triston Casas all took the big league field together, offering a preview of what Boston's infield may look like at some point down the line.
Combined with fellow prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's two-run home run and some strong showings by pitching prospects Kaleb Ort and Kutter Crawford, there was a lot for fans to like even if the game itself didn't go Boston's way.
"It's great, you start looking at the future, obviously we live in the present but we're in a great spot organizational-wise," Cora said afterwards.
In the ninth inning Yorke drew a walk and later scored on Rafaela's home run, and the pitching prospects both shined with some impressive velocity. Ort pitched a perfect fifth inning to drop his ERA for the spring at 3.00, and Crawford touched 97 mph on the gun while striking out five batters over his two innings of work.
That's a welcome change for Cora, who said the club has made huge strides in terms of the depth of young talent it has coming up through the ranks.
"I still remember in '19 on the pitching side of it I was like wow our guys aren't throwing hard compared to others," Cora said. "Now it's the other way around, people are talking about us. We have a bunch of guys that are throwing 95-plus, throwing strikes ... you look around and we're in a great place."
Other notes from LECOM Park:
- Christian Arroyo got the start in right field and in the fourth inning made an impressive catch up against the wall. The play wasn't quite in home run robbery territory but it could have potentially been trouble for an inexperienced outfielder looking to expand his defensive capabilities ahead of the regular season. Alex Cora said afterwards that Arroyo is a good athlete and "he seems very comfortable, not every time is going to be like that but so far he's been solid."
- Newly signed relief pitcher Jake Diekman has struggled mightily since arriving in Boston, and on Tuesday he stumbled again, allowing a three-run home run during his inning of work. Diekman did also record two strikeouts and Cora said he's not concerned about the veteran lefty. "He's all over the place right now, not throwing enough strikes, but he's a veteran, he'll get it right," Cora said. "The stuff is still there, nothing to worry about."
- Kevin Plawecki and Franchy Cordero were Boston's two most prolific hitters at the plate on Tuesday, both tallying two hits on the day. Cordero also had a double that nearly scored Plawecki in the sixth, but the catcher was held at third, prompting a loud cry of disapproval from the heavily pro-Boston crowd.
Pivetta struggles against Pirates, says he's still on track despite shortened spring
In likely his penultimate spring training start, Nick Pivetta didn't have his best day.
Pivetta, who is in line to be the Red Sox No. 2 starter to open the season, allowed three walks and two home runs over four-plus innings of work, during which he also allowed three runs and five hits total plus five strikeouts.
Both of the home runs Pivetta gave up were solo shots, but the walks proved more troublesome. He surrendered back to back walks in the fourth, setting the table for Roberto Perez to rip an RBI double down the left field line. Then in the fifth he allowed a towering home run to Daniel Vogelbach and a third walk, and after that he got the hook.
Pivetta finished with 77 pitches, and after coming out of the game he made his way to the bullpen, where he threw another 10 pitches.
"I just wanted to get some more work in," Pivetta said in the clubhouse afterwards. "I didn't feel great in my mechanics today so I wanted to feel the ball more."
Pivetta said that while he didn't have full command he believes the issue is correctable and doesn't anticipate any problems going forward. He expects his next start to be six innings and that he is on schedule despite the shortened spring training.
"I'm right where I need to be," he said. "It's a shortened spring training, there's some things that we need to rush through to work on but other than that we'll all be ready for Opening Day."
No Story debut yet, Pivetta to start against Pirates
Trevor Story has returned to the Red Sox after spending the weekend away to be present for the birth of his first child, but after taking part in a simulated game on Monday he won't make his long awaited debut in a game just yet.
Story is not in the lineup Tuesday, and speaking to reporters in the clubhouse he said he's feeling great health-wise and that he and the team will figure out when he'll debut soon.
In the meantime, Nick Pivetta will take the hill after Nathan Eovaldi pitched in Monday's simulated game, keeping both in line for their respective start dates to open the regular season. Jake Diekman, Kutter Crawford and Kaleb Ort are Boston's other scheduled pitchers for Tuesday.
The Red Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton starting at 1:05 p.m. The game will not be televised on NESN but can be heard live on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox:
- Christian Arroyo RF
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Bobby Dalbec 3B
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Christin Stewart LF
- Ryan Refsnyder CF
- Franchy Cordero DH
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Jonathan Araúz SS
- Nick Pivetta P
Red Sox make second round of cuts as season approaches
The Red Sox made their second round of cuts ahead of the start of the regular season, either optioning or reassigning 13 players to the minor leagues in order to keep a smaller group for the last two weeks before Opening Day.
Outfielder Jarren Duran and catchers Ronaldo Hernandez and Connor Wong, all of whom are on the 40-man roster, were optioned to Triple-A, and catchers Roldani Baldwin and Kole Cottam, infielders Ryan Fitzgerald and Roberto Ramos and pitchers Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Michael Feliz, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb and Zack Kelly were reassigned to minor league camp. Functionally, all 13 will join their respective minor league clubs and finish spring training with them.
The moves leave the Red Sox with 39 players in big league camp, not including injured players like Chris Sale and Josh Taylor, and out of that total 13 are players who either weren't big league regulars last season or don't currently have big league contracts. That list includes pitchers Eduard Bazardo, Kutter Crawford, Ryan Fernandez, Tyler Danish, Derek Holland, Kaleb Ort, Hansel Robles and John Schreiber, catcher Deivy Grullon, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and outfielders Franchy Cordero, Rob Refsnyder, Christin Stewart.
The Red Sox will have an off day on Monday and will resume spring training preparations on Tuesday.
Duran shows off speed, scores from second on sac fly
Jarren Duran is fast. Really fast. And Sunday he once again showed off that speed in jaw-dropping fashion.
Standing at second base with Jonathan Araúz at third, Duran tagged up when Rafael Devers flied out to deep center field for what appeared to be a routine sacrifice fly. When Minnesota Twins center fielder Derek Fisher was slow to get the ball in, Duran took off running and didn't stop, making it all the way home to score on a rare two-run sac fly.
That was one of the few offensive highlights as the Twins beat the Red Sox 6-3.
Garrett Whitlock made his first career start as a member of the Red Sox organization, and later on fellow starting rotation candidate Rich Hill came on as well. Both Whitlock and Hill pitched three scoreless innings, with Whitlock allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts while Hill allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.
Boston's relief pitchers weren't quite as sharp, with Jake Diekman and Hirokazu Sawamura combining to allow five walks over 1.1 innings of work. Diekman came on after Whitlock in the fourth and after getting two quick outs allowed four straight baserunners, including a bases-loaded walk to score Gio Urshela. Sawamura pitched in the eighth and gave up five runs on three hits and two walks, including a three-run home run by Trevor Larnach.
Among the day's other highlights:
- The Red Sox only managed five hits on the day, two belonging to Ryan Refsnyder. Refsnyder had a single in the seventh and then hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. J.D. Martinez, Araúz and Grantham Williams also tallied singles.
- Minnesota center fielder Derek Fisher had a tough sixth inning. Following Araúz's single, Fisher misplayed a deep fly ball by Kiké Hernández putting runners at second and third with no outs. Then, after Devers sent another deep ball his way, Fisher was lackadaisical in getting the ball back into the infield, giving the pinch runner Duran the opportunity to score all the way from second.
- The Red Sox will have their first and only off day of the Grapefruit League schedule on Monday. The club will be back in action on Tuesday in Bradenton against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Whitlock, Hill to continue competition for starting job
Garrett Whitlock and Rich Hill will each have another chance to stake their claim for a spot in the Red Sox starting rotation as the two take the hill in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
Whitlock is slated to get his first start as a member of the Red Sox organization, and Hill will take the mound once his day is done. According to the club, Jake Diekman, Hirokazu Sawamura and Darin Gillies are also scheduled to see action.
Offensively, the Red Sox will use their projected starters minus Trevor Story, who is away from the club for the weekend to be present for the birth of his child. The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI.
The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Christian Vazquez C
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Garrett Whitlock P
Sox hit four homers in win over Rays
The Red Sox bats got going in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, with Sox hitters clubbing four home runs in the bounce back victory.
Rafael Devers went deep twice, hitting solo home runs in the bottom of the first and third innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run shot in the second and Kiké Hernández homered in the fifth.
Those four home runs accounted for all of Boston's scoring, and the club's four pitchers combined to hold Tampa Bay to three runs on six hits for the day. Here are all of the day's highlights:
- Michael Wacha had another impressive outing, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings of work. He only had one strikeout but did not allow a walk, and through two spring starts he now has a 2.57 ERA.
- Zack Kelly, a 27-year-old righty who has never pitched in the big leagues, had a strong inning of work in the top of the sixth. He erased a leadoff walk by getting Austin Meadows to ground into a double play and finished the inning with another groundout to third.
- Top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas made another appearance at first base late in the game. He drew a walk in his only plate appearance.
- During the game Boston lost a pair of players to waiver claims. Kyle Tyler, a right-handed reliever who was just claimed off waivers this week from the Los Angeles Angels, was subsequently designated for assignment and is now headed back out west after being claimed by the San Diego Padres. More notable is the loss of outfielder Jeisson Rosario to the New York Yankees. Rosario was one of the prospects acquired in the Mitch Moreland trade back in 2020 and was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster for Trevor Story.
Full big league lineup, minus Story, as Sox host Rays
Saturday will provide a preview of the Red Sox big league lineup, though the long awaited debut of Trevor Story will have to wait a couple more days.
Story, who was originally expected to make his first appearance in a Red Sox uniform today, won't play until at least Tuesday because he's away from the team to be present for the birth of his child. Christian Arroyo will start at second base in his place, and otherwise the Red Sox plan on using most of their other regulars.
Michael Wacha will start for the second time this spring, keeping him in line for the No. 4 spot in the rotation. Ryan Brasier, Phillips Valdez, Zack Kelly and Darin Gillies are all scheduled to pitch Saturday as well, and Garrett Whitlock will get the start on Sunday.
The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at jetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida and will be broadcast on NESN+ and WEEI. The full Red Sox lineups are as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Michael Wacha P
Methuen's Wallace makes spring debut as Sox lose
A well known face to local baseball fans made a surprise cameo for the Red Sox early in Friday's spring training game against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, as Methuen's Jacob Wallace made his debut with the big league club in the team's 6-3 loss.
Wallace, a former Methuen High standout who went on to star at UConn, came on in relief of starter Tanner Houck and recorded two outs to finish the third inning. Houck wasn't particularly sharp, allowing three runs on two hits and five walks, and after allowing five baserunners to start the third Wallace was summoned to clean up the mess with one out and the bases loaded.
Though Wallace did allow a run to score on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies, he got Adam Duvall to fly out to end the inning without further incident.
Wallace's outing was among a handful of intriguing pitching performances on the day. He was followed immediately by fellow UConn alumnus Matt Barnes, who pitched a dominant fourth inning by striking out all three batters he faced. Top prospect Brayan Bello also made his spring debut with the big league club, pitching a perfect eighth with two ground outs and a strikeout.
Austin Davis and Frank German, the prospect acquired alongside Adam Ottavino from the Yankees last offseason, also had scoreless appearances, though Darwinzon Hernandez got roughed up in his 1.1 innings of work.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Jarren Duran bounced back from Thursday's rough outing with a strong 2 for 3 performance. Duran is now batting .353 on the spring.
- Christian Arroyo scored a run in the top of the fifth with a single that was misplayed by the right fielder. Tyler Dearden had an RBI single in the top of the ninth and Christian Koss had an RBI groundout shortly afterwards to wrap up the scoring.
- With Austin Davis and Darwinzon Hernandez in a competition for the third lefty spot in the bullpen behind Jake Diekman and Matt Strahm, Davis definitely came out of Friday in stronger position. Davis had a strikeout and a walk in a relatively uneventful inning of work and has yet to allow an earned run this spring, while Hernandez gave up three runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 1.1 innings, bumping his spring ERA up to 11.57.
Houck, Bello to take hill as Red Sox face Braves
One of the Red Sox most intriguing young arms will take the mound for the first time this spring this afternoon.
Brayan Bello, the club's Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and one of the organization's fastest rising prospects, is scheduled to make an appearance Thursday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. Tanner Houck will make his second start of the spring and Matt Barnes, Austin Davis and Darwinzon Hernandez are also slated to see action. Michael Wacha will get the start tomorrow.
Christian Arroyo, who had been battling a right thumb contusion in recent days, is back in the lineup and will lead off for the Red Sox. Travis Shaw and Christian Vazquez are the other big league regulars set to start, and spring training sensation Ryan Fitzgerald is slated to play third base.
The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will not be broadcast on NESN. Fans can listen to the game on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo SS
- Jarren Duran CF
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Christian Vazquez C
- Roberto Ramos DH
- Ryan Refsnyder RF
- Christin Stewart LF
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Ryan Fitzgerald 3B
- Tanner Houck P
Top prospects make spring debuts as Sox lose to Orioles
Red Sox fans got a quick introduction to a few of the club's top prospects as the Red Sox dropped Thursday's night game to the Baltimore Orioles 8-5.
Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke and Alex Binelas all made their debuts with the big league club. Mayer, last year's No. 4 overall pick, went 0 for 1 with a walk and a strikeout. Yorke, Boston's top pick from 2020 and the organization's fastest rising minor leaguer, went 0 for 2 with a strikeout. And Binelas, one of the prospects acquired in last winter's Hunter Renfroe trade, got the start at third base and went 1 for 2 with a strikeout.
Nick Pivetta, making his second start of the spring, had an up and down day. Pivetta went 3.2 innings and allowed four runs (only two earned) on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts. He also gave up two home runs, both solo shots in the third and fourth innings respectively. The Orioles also tagged new reliever Jake Diekman for a three-run home run in his first appearance with the Red Sox, though fellow newcomer Matt Strahm pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
The Red Sox had three home runs in the game as well. Kiké Hernández led off the game with a solo shot in the first, Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run shot for his fourth homer of the spring in the second, and Nick Northcut had a solo home run in the eighth. Boston's other run came courtesy of a Kevin Plawecki RBI single in the top of the fifth, which tied the game at 4-4 before the Orioles pulled ahead for good on Ryan McKenna's homer off Diekman.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Jarren Duran had a tough day at the plate, going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts. Overall he's still having a solid spring, batting .286 with a .412 on-base percentage.
- Hirokazu Sawamura had a noteworthy performance in the bottom of the seventh, pitching a scoreless inning while recording all three outs via strikeout. He did also allow a hit and a walk.
- The Red Sox further bolstered their minor league pitching depth on Thursday, claiming right-handed pitcher Ralph Garza off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. Boston designated reliever Kyle Tyler for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster, days after the Red Sox also claimed Tyler from the Angels in similar fashion.
Red Sox to face Orioles in rare spring night game
The Red Sox will be playing under the lights tonight in a rare spring training nightcap, as the club heads up to Sarasota to face the Baltimore Orioles.
Weather permitting, Nick Pivetta will make his second start of the spring for the Red Sox, whose lineup will feature big league regulars Kiké Hernández and Kevin Plawecki.
Boston is also slated to start third baseman Alex Binelas, one of the prospects acquired in the Hunter Renfroe trade prior to the lockout, and top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke are also slated to make the trip.
Though the game will not be broadcast on NESN, fans can stream the game live on MLB.TV and listen on WEEI starting at 6:05 p.m. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Jarren Duran LF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Travis Shaw DH
- Ryan Refsnyder RF
- Roberto Ramos 1B
- Jonathan Araúz SS
- Ryan Fitzgerald 2B
- Alex Binelas 3B
- Nick Pivetta P
Eovaldi, Fitzgerald shine as Red Sox lose to Twins
The Red Sox may be unbeaten no more, but the fans had plenty of reason to go home happy after Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
First was the performance of Nathan Eovaldi. Making his second start of the spring, Eovaldi was in complete control. The Red Sox opening day starter looked regular season ready as he pitched four scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
Rafael Devers, fresh off agreeing to a $11.2 million salary for the upcoming season to avoid arbitration, made a handful of excellent defensive plays at third base and hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Then in the seventh, his defensive replacement Ryan Fitzgerald blasted a three-run home run to left-center field. It was Fitzgerald's third homer of the spring, bolstering his case for a spot on the big league roster.
That home run tied the game at 4-4, but after that the Twins pounced on Boston's relievers and pulled away. Here are the day's other notable developments.
- Christian Arroyo was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a right thumb contusion. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he will likely be out for a couple of days.
- Reliever Ryan Brasier and prospect Connor Seabold didn't have their best days on the mound. Brasier was tagged for four runs on four hits in 0.2 innings of work in the fifth, including a three-run home run by Trevor Larnach. Later on, Seabold allowed five runs on two hits and three walks without recording an out, forcing Tyler Danish to come on and finish the last two innings.
- Former Red Sox first-round pick Jay Groome, who is hoping to reach the majors this year after a litany of setbacks throughout his minor league journey, looked good in his inning of relief. Groome pitched a perfect sixth, finishing the frame by striking out big league regular Max Kepler.
After the game the Red Sox also announced their first series of spring roster cuts. Infielder Jeter Downs and pitchers Bryan Mata, Josh Winckowski, Seabold and Groome were all optioned to Triple-A Worcester, and first baseman Triston Casas, infielders David Hamilton and Christian Koss, and pitchers Durbin Feltman, Brian Keller and Chris Murphy were all reassigned to minor league camp.
Red Sox officially introduce Trevor Story
Trevor Story is officially a member of the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox announced the signing of the two-time all-star and held a press conference welcoming him to Boston at jetBlue Park on Wednesday morning. During the 20-minute introduction Story donned his new jersey for the first time and expressed his gratitude to the club for bringing him aboard.
"This is really a dream come true for me, to play for an organization like Boston," Story said. "This has been a true privilege for me and my family. They've already made us feel like we're at home here and at the end of the day this comes down to winning, and we felt this was a great fit for me and my family and I'm so looking forward to this opportunity to get on the field and chase this championship."
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said during the conference that Story was a player they had circled from the outset as someone they wanted to add. Manager Alex Cora said they first made contact all the way back in November, and Bloom said that with Story on board the Red Sox will improve in all aspects of the game, including defense and base running.
"Trevor's work on the field speaks for itself," Bloom said. "He's been one of the most dynamic players in the game."
Story said he's comfortable moving to second base, adding that he has some experience playing the position in the minor leagues, and also that he's looking forward to hitting at Fenway Park.
He also confirmed that a number of Red Sox players, including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, reached out to him and encouraged him to come to Boston.
"Bogey been amazing throughout the process of me coming here," Story said. "He reached out to me, we talked on the phone a little bit, those things will stay between us, but he didn't have to do that and I think it shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy he is. He wants to win and he wanted me to come here, and it made me feel comfortable off the jump."
Story will wear No. 10 as a member of the Red Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster the club announced it has designated prospect Jeisson Rosario for assignment.
Rosario, an outfielder, was one of the prospects acquired in the 2020 Mitch Moreland trade. The other prospect from that deal, Hudson Potts, was also designated for assignment yesterday.
Eovaldi set to make second start of spring
Nathan Eovaldi will be back on the mound for his second start of spring training today, as the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins at jetBlue Park.
Eovaldi will lead what should more or less be the regular season starting lineup, with all of the projected starters besides new arrival Trevor Story slated to start. Christian Arroyo was originally intended to bat ninth and play second, but he was a late scratch so Yolmer Sanchez will fill those roles instead.
The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be broadcast live on NESN and on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Vazquez C
- Yolmer Sanchez 2B
- Nathan Eovaldi P
Red Sox reportedly avoid arbitration with Devers, others
The Red Sox have reportedly reached agreements with all five of their arbitration-eligible players on new salaries for the upcoming season, a list that most notably includes Rafael Devers.
In doing so, the Red Sox and those players will not need to go to an arbitration hearing in the middle of the season to determine their pay for 2022.
According to reports by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, MLB Network's Jon Heyman, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox will pay Devers $11.2 million in 2022, Alex Verdugo $3.55 million, Nick Pivetta $2.65 million, Christian Arroyo $1.2 million and Josh Taylor $1.025 million.
Another agreement that will interest local fans, the San Francisco Giants and Andover's Mike Yastrzemski agreed to a $3.7 million salary for the upcoming season. That total is by far the highest salary of the 31-year-old former St. John's Prep star's career and is nearly triple his career earnings between 2019-21.
Among the other notable arbitration settlements from around baseball, the New York Mets agreed to a $10.2 million salary with Edwin Diaz and $7.4 million with slugger Pete Alonso, Philadelphia reached an agreement with Rhys Hoskins ($7.7 million), Milwaukee with Brandon Woodruff ($6.8 million) and NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes ($6.5 million), the New York Yankees with shortstop Gleyber Torres ($6.25 million) and Cleveland with ace Shane Bieber ($6 million).
Sox claim Tyler, designate Potts for assignment
The Red Sox bolstered their minor league pitching depth on Tuesday, claiming right-hander Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioning him to Triple-A Worcester.
In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox cut bait with one of the prospects acquired in the Mitch Moreland trade from 2020, designating infielder Hudson Potts for assignment.
Tyler, originally a 20th round pick out of Oklahoma in the 2018 MLB Draft, spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City in the Angels system. The 25-year-old made his major league debut down the stretch and posted a 2.92 ERA in five relief appearances with the Angels.
Potts, 23, played in 78 games at Double-A Portland in 2021, batting .217 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI while primarily playing third base. He was acquired alongside outfielder Jeisson Rosario from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Moreland and appeared in five Grapefruit League games for the Red Sox this spring.
Hill, Whitlock shine as Red Sox stay unbeaten on spring
The games may be meaningless but the Red Sox kept rolling on Tuesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 to stay unbeaten on the spring.
Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, both competing for a spot in the Red Sox starting rotation, each turned in two scoreless innings to lead the way. Hill allowed two hits with a walk and two strikeouts to earn the win, and Whitlock had three hits and two walks along with three strikeouts while hitting as high as 98 mph on the radar gun.
The Red Sox also got a good showing from Matt Barnes, who pitched a perfect fifth in relief of Whitlock with one strikeout, and lefty Austin Davis also helped his case for a spot in the bullpen with two scoreless innings to close out the save.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Bobby Dalbec kept his hot spring going with a two-run double in the top of the third. Dalbec, who got the start at third base, finished 1 for 2 with no walks or strikeouts and now has a .444 average and 1.222 OPS on the spring.
- Catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez made his first appearance of the spring and delivered an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Hernandez spent last season at Double-A and has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the organization's top prospects.
- Wil Dalton hit a solo home run for Boston in the top of the eighth. The 24-year-old outfielder was an eighth round pick out of Florida in the 2019 MLB Draft and moved from Low-A Salem up to Double-A Portland over the course of last season.
Hill to make first start as rotation competition intensifies
Heading into the new season the Red Sox starting rotation is beginning to take shape. Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Tanner Houck are in, and eventually Chris Sale will factor in as well once his rib injury heals.
That leaves two spots open and three realistic contenders, and today Rich Hill will look to make his case.
The 42-year-old veteran is set to make his first start of the spring, taking the mound in Boston's sixth spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He will be joined by a handful of big league regulars in the lineup, including Christian Arroyo, Bobby Dalbec, Travis Shaw and Kevin Plawecki.
The game will begin at 1:05 p.m. in Port Charlotte, and while the game won't be televised on NESN fans can steam it on MLB.TV and hear it live on WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Jarren Duran CF
- Bobby Dalbec 3B
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Ryan Refsnyder LF
- Roberto Ramos DH
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Rich Hill P
Sox beat Braves to stay unbeaten on spring
The Red Sox are still perfect to start spring training, beating the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Monday to improve to 5-0 in the Grapefruit League.
Michael Wacha pitched three scoreless innings in his first outing of the spring, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out one. He was followed by five relief pitchers who combined to complete the shutout, with John Schreiber turning in the most notable performance with four strikeouts over two innings.
Christian Vazquez gave the Red Sox the lead with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. Boston tacked on two more in the fifth courtesy of a Ryan Refsnyder RBI double and an RBI infield single by Rafael Devers, another in the seventh after Jonathan Araúz scored on a throwing error and then Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo home run in the eighth to wrap up the scoring.
Among the day's highlights:
- Ryan Fitzgerald has been one of the best performers of the spring for the Red Sox. With his 1 for 2 effort and his home run Fitzgerald is now batting .429 with a 1.286 OPS through the first five games of camp.
- Jarren Duran has been another bright spot. He went 2 for 2 with a run scored to bring his average on the spring to .571.
- Darwinzon Hernandez, who is battling for a spot in the Red Sox bullpen, had a perfect fourth inning after coming on in relief of Wacha, striking out all three batters he faced.
Hernández to make spring debut for Sox
Kiké Hernández will be in the Red Sox starting lineup for the first time this spring today against the Atlanta Braves.
The Red Sox lineup will lean heavily on big leaguers to start, with Hernández being joined by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr. Travis Shaw is also slated to get the start at first base as he competes for a spot on the big league roster.
Michael Wacha, who is competing for one of two remaining spots in the rotation with Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, will get his first start of the spring. Today's game will not be broadcast on NESN but can be heard live on WEEI.
The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox:
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Christian Vázquez C
- Travis Shaw 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Jarren Duran LF
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Michael Wacha P
Cora says Houck likely in starting rotation
The Red Sox starting rotation is starting to take shape, and it appears Tanner Houck is in.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Sunday that the second-year big leaguer will most likely be part of the starting rotation when the season begins in April. Houck, who allowed one run over 2.2 innings in his spring debut, is expected to slot in behind Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta during the initial turn through the rotation.
Houck spent time in the rotation during the second half last summer and for his career has a 2.93 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 86 big league innings, including 16 starts. Last season, he posted a 3.52 ERA and at one point had a stretch where he recorded 30 consecutive outs between the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs.
Sunday he was a little shaky, allowing a solo home run in the first inning with three walks, but did not allow any additional hits and had two strikeouts in his first action of 2022. The Red Sox would go on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 to improve to 4-0 on the spring.
Among the day's highlights:
- Several top pitching prospects got work in relief behind Houck. Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski, Tyler Danish and Eduard Bazardo all pitched scoreless innings with two strikeouts each, Taylor Cole had a perfect inning and Durbin Feltman allowed a solo home run to start the eighth but bounced back with three quick outs afterwards.
- Boston scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third. Christian Arroyo had an RBI double to score Kevin Plawecki, Xander Bogaerts followed with an RBI double to score Arroyo and J.D. Martinez brought home Rafael Devers with an RBI single.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. made a brilliant defensive play in the top of the second inning, catching a flyout from Robert Neustrom in center field before throwing out Kelvin Gutierrez at home for a double play.
Instant Analysis: Story signing checks all the boxes for Red Sox
The Red Sox have their man.
According to multiple reports top free agent infielder Trevor Story is signing with the Red Sox on a six-year, $140 million deal. It is the largest free agent contract the Red Sox have given under Chaim Bloom's regime by a huge margin and the largest by any Red Sox free agent signing since David Price in 2016.
Story will reportedly play second base in Boston after spending his entire career playing shortstop with the Colorado Rockies. Here are some quick thoughts on the big signing:
This year's missing piece: Last year, the Red Sox were two wins away from reaching the World Series, and coming into the weekend this year's roster stacked up well against that one, with one notable exception. The club never replaced Kyle Schwarber's and Hunter Renfroe's production in the lineup, and without a big move it would have been tough to imagine the Red Sox being able to keep up with the Blue Jays, Rays or Yankees.
Now? The Red Sox have the bats they need to compete.
Story gives the Red Sox a big jolt and will allow them to maximize their championship window with the club's current core. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and potentially Xander Bogaerts are all set to hit free agency this coming offseason, so it would have been bitterly disappointing — both for fans and the players themselves — if the club hadn't acted with any kind of urgency. The Story signing more than assuages those concerns.
Fitting into long-term puzzle: Beyond the impact he'll have on this year's club, Story is a building block who fits perfectly into the team's long-term timeframe. With so many key players' futures in Boston clouded, having Story locked up for six years gives the team a pillar to build around. He also provides essential insurance for Bogaerts, who will likely opt out of his contract this coming offseason to seek a bigger deal on the open market.
If Bogaerts stays, he and Story will give the Red Sox one of the best middle infields in baseball for years to come. If not, then Story can move to shortstop and the Red Sox can rest easy knowing that position will be in good hands no matter what.
The price is right: Story isn't coming to Boston cheap, but in the grand scheme of things his contract doesn't look like it should ever become an albatross. At six years, $140 million, Story will average $23.3 million per year, substantially less than the $35 million per year deal Carlos Correa just signed with the Minnesota Twins.
The contract is a little bit more complicated than usual given that it reportedly has an opt out after year four that the Red Sox can void by adding a seventh year, but either way, the deal looks like a big win for both sides.
Red Sox reportedly reach agreement with top free agent Trevor Story
The Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement to sign free agent infielder Trevor Story.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and others, the Red Sox are in agreement with Story, the top remaining free agent on the market. A power-hitting shortstop, Story would presumably play second base in Boston and would immediately provide a boost to the Red Sox lineup.
The deal is reportedly for six years, $140 million, and according to ESPN's Jeff Passan includes an opt-out after year four. The Red Sox could also void the opt out by picking up a seventh-year option, which would increase the deal's total value to $160 million.
Story is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 24 home runs with 75 RBI, an .801 OPS and 20 stolen bases for the Colorado Rockies. Since making his big league debut in 2016 Story ranks 11th in baseball among all position plays in wins above replacement (26.7) and overall he has 158 home runs and 450 RBI in six seasons, including two all-star nods, two Silver Sluggers and three down-ballot MVP finishes.
By adding Story, the Red Sox offset some of the offensive production lost by Kyle Schwarber, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, and Hunter Renfroe, who was traded to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects just prior to the lockout.
Big league flavor in Sunday's Red Sox lineup
After leaning heavily on their non-roster invitees and minor leaguers for the first few games of spring training, the Red Sox are going with something much more closely resembling their regular season lineup in today's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo will all be in the middle of the lineup for Boston, with Verdugo making his spring debut after being a late scratch on Saturday. Bobby Dalbec, who has two home runs on the spring so far, is also back in the lineup and will play first base.
Tanner Houck is set to make his first start of the spring, and with Chris Sale sidelined with a rib injury has an opportunity to establish himself in the starting rotation to begin the year.
The game begins at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The full Red Sox lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
- Kevin Plawecki C
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Tanner Houck P
Pivetta throws three perfect innings as Sox beat Twins
Nick Pivetta couldn't have gotten his spring off to a better start Saturday, throwing three perfect innings in his 2022 debut.
Pivetta struck out five, including all three batters he faced in the second, and only allowed one ball to leave the infield over his three innings of work. He and five other Red Sox pitchers combined for a shutout in Boston's 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.
The lone run of the game came in the seventh when Ryan Fitzgerald hit a solo home run to right field. Fitzgerald has been one of the standouts so far this spring, going 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and no strikeouts through Boston's first three games.
Among the day's highlights:
- Red Sox batters only managed four hits against Minnesota pitching, but one of those belonged to top prospect Jarren Duran. The centerfielder batted lead off and finished 1 for 2 with a walk.
- Relievers Austin Davis and Phillips Valdez both made their first appearances of the spring, each throwing scoreless innings with two strikeouts each.
- The Red Sox got into trouble in the bottom of the ninth when the Twins, trailing by one, loaded the bases with two outs. Things got dicey after right fielder Izzy Wilson lost a fly ball in the sun that would have been the second out of the inning, but after walking the bases loaded on four pitches Thomas Pannone recovered by forcing former Red Sox farmhand Cole Sturgeon to fly out to end the game.
- Following Pivetta's outing today, Tanner Houck is slated to get the start for Boston next tomorrow.
Nick Pivetta set to debut as Sox face Twins
Nick Pivetta will make his first start of the spring Saturday as the Red Sox travel across Fort Myers to face the Minnesota Twins.
Pivetta, slated to be Boston's No. 2 starter entering the season with Chris Sale injured, will throw to catcher Christian Vazquez, who is also making his spring debut. Kevin Plawecki and top prospects Jarren Duran and Jeter Downs will also be back in the lineup.
Alex Verdugo, originally slated to play left field and bat second, was a late scratch. He will reportedly hit on the back fields and play Sunday instead.
The game will start at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The Red Sox full lineup is as follows:
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Ceddanne Rafaela LF
- Kevin Plawecki DH
- Christian Vazquez C
- Jonathan Araúz 2B
- Franchy Cordero 1B
- Ryan Refsnyder RF
- Yolmer Sanchez 3B
- Jeter Downs SS
- Nick Pivetta P
Red Sox reportedly re-sign reliever Hansel Robles
The Red Sox are reportedly bringing back relief pitcher Hansel Robles.
According to Univision's Mike Rodriguez and others the Red Sox are in agreement with the right-handed reliever pending a physical. Robles originally joined the Red Sox at last summer's trade deadline and went on to post a 3.60 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25 innings. Including his first half with the Minnesota Twins, Robles appeared in 72 games in 2021 with a 4.43 ERA, 14 saves and 76 strikeouts in 69 innings.
Overall Robles is entering his eighth big league season and has a 4.00 ERA in 385 career appearances dating back to 2015. Once official Robles will become the third free agent reliever to sign with Boston since the end of the lockout, joining lefties Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman.
Eovaldi sharp in debut as Koss delivers walk-off home run
Christian Koss had himself a day on Friday, hitting two home runs including a walk-off solo shot to give the Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox infield prospect stole the show on a day where many of Boston's big league regulars made their spring debuts. Among those were Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox Opening Day starter, who allowed two runs on three hits over three innings of work.
Eovaldi retired the first six batters he faced, striking out three through the first two innings, before running into trouble in the top of the third. He allowed two doubles, the latter being an RBI liner by Esteban Quiroz, and later an RBI single by Josh Lowe before getting a ground out to end the inning. He threw 42 pitches overall and is expected to get three more spring starts before opening the season against the New York Yankees on April 7.
After the Rays took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth, Bobby Dalbec tied it up with a three-run home run in the bottom of the frame, his second in two games so far this spring. Tyler Esplin batted into a fielder's choice to make it 4-3 Boston in the sixth, Tampa Bay's Ford Proctor hit a three-run home run in the seventh and Boston tied it up in the eighth after Koss hit his first home run and Tyreque Reed followed with an RBI single to center.
Among the day's other highlights:
- Victor Santos, acquired in last summer's C.J. Chatham trade with Philadelphia, pitched his way out of a jam in the top of the ninth. After getting two strikeouts to start the inning he allowed a walk and a double to put two men in scoring position with the game tied 6-6, but subsequently forced a ground out to first to end the inning and set up Koss's walk-off heroics.
- Jackie Bradley Jr. (0 for 2, walk), Christian Arroyo (2 for 2, run), Rafael Devers (1 for 2, run), Xander Bogaerts (0 for 2) and Kevin Plawecki (0 for 2) all made their spring debuts for the Red Sox, playing roughly the first half of the game before coming out for substitutes.
- In addition to his two home runs, Christian Koss also had a sixth-inning single. He finished 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBI.
- Tyreque Reed is having a nice start for the Red Sox this spring. He's now 3 for 4 with four RBI through Boston's first two games.
Eovaldi to start Friday as Sox big leaguers make spring debuts
After fielding primarily minor leaguers and reserves in Thursday's spring training opener, numerous Red Sox big leaguers are expected to make their spring debuts in Friday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Nathan Eovaldi will get the start on the mound while Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Arroyo, Rafael Devers and Kevin Plawecki all make their first appearances of spring training. Bobby Dalbec, the only big league regular to appear in Thursday's game, is in the lineup again and will make his first start at first base.
Today's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The full lineups are as follows:
Red Sox
- Jackie Bradley Jr. CF
- Christian Arroyo 2B
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Kevin Plawecki DH
- Ryan Fitzgerald LF
- Jeisson Rosario RF
- Kole Cottam C
- Nathan Eovaldi P
Rays
- Taylor Walls SS
- Josh Lowe CF
- Vidal Bruján 3B
- Francisco Mejia C
- Jonathan Aranda 2B
- Ryan Boldt RF
- Miles Mastrobuoni LF
- Tristan Gray 1B
- Esteban Quiroz DH
- Chris Mazza P
Red Sox bring back Shaw, Grullón as non-roster invitees
The Red Sox have brought back a pair of familiar faces for spring training.
Friday morning the club announced that it has added first baseman Travis Shaw and catcher Deivy Grullón as non-roster invitees. Shaw is well known to Red Sox fans after spending parts of three seasons with the club, including the second half of last year, and Grullón previously spent time in the Red Sox minor league system as well.
Originally drafted by the Red Sox in 2011, Shaw made his big league debut with Boston in 2015 and hit 29 home runs with 107 RBI over 210 games between 2015-16. He was later traded to the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2017 season and spent most of the following five years with the club before returning to Boston last August as a waiver signing.
Upon his return Shaw primarily saw action as a left-handed bat off the bench, appearing in 28 games down the stretch while recording a .843 OPS. His most notable moment came when he hit a walk-off grand slam in a win over the Texas Rangers shortly after his return.
With the addition of Shaw and Grullón the Red Sox now have 25 non-roster invitees at camp.
Dalbec homers as Red Sox rout Twins in spring training opener
Bobby Dalbec only needed one swing to set the tone for spring training.
The second year Red Sox first baseman went deep on the first pitch he saw in Boston's spring opener, smashing a two-run home run in what wound up being a 14-1 rout of the Minnesota Twins.
Dalbec served as designated hitter and finished 1 for 2 on the day. He is expected to see more time at second base and in the outfield this spring along with his usual first and third base duties.
Prior to Dalbec's shot, Jarren Duran led off the first inning by legging out an infield single in his first at bat of the spring, and later on Ryan Fitzgerald added a two-run single to make it 4-0. The Red Sox went on to score two runs in the fifth, two in the seventh and then six in the eighth to blow the game open.
Among the day's highlights:
- Top prospect Jeter Downs had a nice sequence in the fifth where he advanced from first to third on a tough sinking liner that barely dropped in, and he later took home after a poor throw from the catcher on a stolen base attempt bounced off the rubber.
- Franchy Cordero, Yolmer Sanchez, Elih Marrero and Tyreque Reed all had strong days at the plate, tallying two hits each. Marrero and Reed also had three RBI each, with Marrero lacing a bases-loaded double while Reed had a two-run ground-rule double and an RBI single. Roldani Baldwin had a fifth-inning sacrifice fly and Nick Sogard wrapped up the scoring late with a two-run double in the eighth.
- David Hamilton, one of the prospects acquired from Milwaukee in the Hunter Renfroe trade, made his Red Sox debut. He walked twice and scored on Marrero's three-run double.
- Eight Red Sox pitchers combined to allow only one run on two hits over nine innings. The most notable performance came courtesy of A.J. Politi, a right-handed prospect who spent last year at Double-A who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no hits or walks allowed.
Red Sox set to host Twins in spring training opener
The Red Sox will take the field for the first time this spring this afternoon, with the club set to host the Minnesota Twins for their spring training opener.
The game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and will be carried live on NESN and WEEI. The Red Sox are expected to primarily play reserves and relief pitchers, while the Twins are slated to field a number of projected starters.
Lineups for each team are as follows:
Red Sox
- Jarren Duran CF
- Bobby Dalbec DH
- Roberto Ramos 1B
- Rob Refsnyder LF
- Franchy Cordero RF
- Jeter Downs SS
- Yolmer Sánchez 2B
- Ryan Fitzgerald 3B
- Roldani Baldwin C
- Michael Feliz P
Twins
- Byron Buxton CF
- Luis Arraez 3B
- Jorge Polanco 2B
- Miguel Sano 1B
- Gary Sanchez DH
- Max Kepler RF
- Ryan Jeffers C
- Trevor Larnach LF
- Nick Gordon SS
- Cole Sands P
Eovaldi will start opening day, rest of rotation uncertain
Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Wednesday that Nathan Eovaldi will be the club's opening day starter, but the rest of the rotation is still a "work in progress."
With Chris Sale expected to miss the start of the regular season with a stress fracture in his rib, the Red Sox will be forced to lean on their rotation depth more than expected early on. Cora said the team will extend young pitchers Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock as much as possible to prepare them for potential starting roles, and others like Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha are expected to figure in right away.
In the more immediate future, Cora said that Thursday's spring training opener will be a bullpen game and that Eovaldi and Pivetta will make their debuts on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Other news and notes from Wednesday:
- Diekman signing official: The Red Sox have officially announced the previously reported signing of left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman. The former Oakland Athletic signed for two-years, $8 million with a club option for 2024. To make room on the 40-man roster the Red Sox also moved injured starting pitcher James Paxton to the 60-day injured list. The Red Sox also announced the signing of fellow lefty Matt Strahm on Tuesday.
- Sox sign Altavilla: The Red Sox bolstered their minor league pitching depth by signing right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla to a two-year contract. Altavilla is coming off Tommy John surgery and made two appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2021.
- MLB announces revised schedule: The first week of games originally planned for March 31 to April 6 have officially been rescheduled. The original season-opening home series against the Tampa Bay Rays will now be played at the end of the season from Oct. 3-5, and the home series against the Baltimore Orioles planned for April 4-6 will now be made up as part of a double-header on May 28 and with added games on Aug. 11 and Sept. 26.
- Boston Strong: The Red Sox once again plan to wear their "Boston" home white uniforms on Patriots Day, and in the games leading up to Marathon Monday on April 16-17 the club will wear their yellow, marathon-inspired City Connect uniforms.
Sale to miss start of season with stress fracture in rib
Chris Sale has a stress fracture in his right ribcage and won't be ready to start the regular season, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Bloom said the injury occurred while Sale was throwing a pitch during a live batting practice session at Florida Gulf Coast University over the lockout. He is not currently throwing and likely won't be able to begin ramp up in the immediate future.
"We're talking weeks, not days, when we can get a baseball in his hands," Bloom said, adding later that Sale has shown improvement since arriving at camp.
The injury is the latest setback for Sale, who is also working his way back from Tommy John surgery. The big lefty missed almost two full years due to that injury and was not his usual dominant self upon his return to the mound last August.
With Sale sidelined, the Red Sox will dip deeper into their starting rotation depth. In addition to returning starters Nathan Eovaldi and Nick Pivetta, the club also added Rich Hill and Michael Wacha in the offseason, and young up-and-comers Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock could earn more prominent roles as well.
Sox face tough competition as AL East rivals load up
The Red Sox are going to have their work cut out for them in the AL East once again.
Several of Boston's divisional rivals have made big moves since the lockout ended, with the Toronto Blue Jays arguably making the biggest gain by reportedly trading for Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman.
Chapman, a two-time Platinum Glove winner, is one of the best defensive infielders in baseball and is also coming off a 2021 season in which he hit 27 home runs. He joins a Toronto lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, Bo Bichette and Teoscar Hernandez, and the Blue Jays also recently added starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Kevin Gausman to lead the rotation alongside Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu.
The New York Yankees also reportedly reached an agreement to bring back first baseman Anthony Rizzo, the team's top acquisition at last year's trade deadline. Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glove winner who hit 22 home runs in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs and Yankees.
The Tampa Bay Rays haven't made any big outside acquisitions yet, but their reinforcements are coming from within. Prior to the lockout the club re-signed 21-year-old super prospect to an 11-year, $182 million contract, and other young standouts like Randy Arozarena and Shane McClanahan figure to take a step forward.
Boston, which so far has added three mid to back-of-the-rotation starting pitchers, a pair of lefty relievers and outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., likely will need to make at least one additional move to be considered a likely threat to finish near the top of that pack. The Red Sox have been heavily linked to former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, however, with the club now considered one of the front-runners alongside the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
One prime target is officially off the board, however, as Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki has reportedly signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. It also appears there will be no reunion in the cards with Kyle Schwarber, who has reportedly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sox CEO Kennedy says team pushing to host All-Star Game
Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy addressed the media for the first time post-lockout on Tuesday, touching on a variety of subjects including the team's ticket sales, stadium renovations, the potential return of the All-Star Game to Fenway Park and the club's commitment to winning.
Due to the lockout and pandemic, Kennedy said Red Sox ticket sales have been "pacing well behind prior years" and that Opening Day is not yet sold out. He added that as the lockout ends and things get back to normal he anticipates ticket sales will pick up and that Opening Day should be sold out before long.
When fans do return to Fenway Park they will find significant changes, particularly in the right field area.
"When you get to Fenway on Opening Day you're going to see a new back of the bleacher area with great new concourses, restrooms, food, amenities for fans that bleacher customers have never had," Kennedy said. "That will be great on Opening Day. Major investment, tens of millions of dollars in that area, and well over $100 million in this new incredible music venue that will help continue to establish Fenway as the entertainment capital of Boston."
Kennedy added that the renovations will include a new function area similar to the Dell Technologies Club and State Street Pavilion that will offer sweeping views of the ballpark from right field. He added that the new music venue being created will allow for concerts to be held during games, which he hopes will be popular with fans.
Fenway Park has undergone substantial renovations under the current ownership group dating back to 2002, which have transformed the park since it last hosted MLB's All-Star Game back in 1999. Asked about the prospect of the All-Star Game returning to Boston in the near future, Kennedy said the club is pushing to make that happen
"We are lobbying hard at the MLB level," Kennedy said. "We're finally coming up in the rotation at some point here. 1999 was amazing, that was an incredible night so we'd love to have the All-Star Game back."
In terms of the club's immediate future, Kennedy was pressed about the club's willingness to invest in the roster and potentially exceed the new competitive balance tax thresholds. Kennedy declined to specify whether the club would exceed the CBT this season, noting that he didn't want to tip his hand to the club's AL East rivals, but that they have in the past and that the club is hungry to bring another title to Boston.
Kennedy was also asked about the possibility the team could make a big splash in the free agent market, which the Red Sox have not done since signing J.D. Martinez prior to the 2018 season.
"Can we expect a splash? I don't know. We're going to see how this market unfolds and see how it plays out," Kennedy said, "But I don't think we'll deviate from — we're not going to deviate from the plan to try and put a premium on winning now, but also winning in the future."
Among the other topics Kennedy addressed, the Red Sox CEO said several players who were unvaccinated last season are vaccinated now, though he did not say what percentage of the club is currently vaccinated. He also said that Red Sox owner John Henry was deeply involved in the offseason's labor negotiations and that he was a strong proponent of pace-of-play rule changes. Kennedy added that he is personally a fan of pitch timers and banning the shift, saying such moves will help speed the game up while joking that he spent almost two decades "watching David Ortiz hit into them all the time."
Ortiz, he added, surprised the club by joining Tuesday's team meeting via Zoom, and that he was particularly complementary of infielders Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Asked about their long-term futures with the club, Kennedy declined to get into whether or not they would be offered contract extensions but said he hopes the two will be a part of the Red Sox for a long time.
"Those two guys are guys that we'd love to see be a part of the Red Sox forever," Kennedy said. "They've been a part of the Red Sox since their teenage years, they're world champions and hopefully we can keep them for the long term."
Bogaerts says he's vaccinated, open to extension talks
If the Red Sox are going to contend in the AL East this year, they'll need all of their best players on the field. For road trips to Toronto, that entails being vaccinated, and one of Boston's top players confirmed that won't be an issue for him this season.
Xander Bogaerts told reporters on Tuesday that he's been vaccinated, addressing concerns that he might not be able to play road games in Toronto due to restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.
Fellow infielder Christian Arroyo said he also got vaccinated over the offseason, though the vaccination status of other Red Sox players remains uncertain.
With the AL East once again expected to be among the most competitive divisions in baseball, the Red Sox will be counting on a big season out of Bogaerts. Beyond this year, however, Bogaerts' future with the club remains uncertain, as the veteran shortstop has an opt out provision in his contract and could hit the open market to seek a massive new deal.
Speaking to reporters, Bogaerts indicated that he would be open to an extension, but he also threw cold water on the possibility he might switch positions in the future. Asked about rumors that the Red Sox could sign top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, potentially resulting in Bogaerts moving to second or third base, Bogaerts said "I'm a shortstop, man" and that he takes a lot of pride in playing the position.
Bogaerts is entering his 10th season in Boston and is coming off a 2021 season in which he batted .295 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI while earning all-star honors.
NESN announces broadcast team for 2022
Four new faces will join the Red Sox broadcast booth as NESN announced its new team for the upcoming season.
Joining lead play-by-play caller Dave O'Brien and color commentator Dennis Eckersley will be newcomers Tony Mazzarotti, Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis. In addition, Will Middlebrooks will join the pre and post-game shows, which will be hosted by Tom Caron and also feature Ellis Burks, Jim Rice, Lenny Dinardo and Tim Wakefield. Mike Monaco will call selected games, and Mo Vaughn and Adam Pellerin will contribute occasionally as well.
Mazzarotti is a former Red Sox beat writer known best as co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hubs "Felger and Mazz" show, while Millar and Youkilis are former Red Sox players who both won World Series titles with the club in the 2000s. Middlebrooks also played for the Red Sox from 2012-14 and has served as an analyst for CBS Sports.
The Red Sox are reportedly in on top free agent Freddie Freeman.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have jumped into the Freeman sweepstakes and are now among a handful of teams known to be vying for the longtime Atlanta Braves first baseman's services. Heyman reported that Freeman's known suitors now include the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as four AL East teams, including the Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting. Teams known to be in now: the Dodgers plus 4 from AL East: Yankees, Rays and Jays, too— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 15, 2022
Freeman has ranked among the top players in baseball over the past decade and recently led the Braves to their first World Series championship since 1995. Freeman batted .300 with 31 home runs, 83 RBI and a .896 OPS in 2021 and before that was named National League MVP in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Overall he is a five-time all-star and won a Gold Glove in 2018.
Freeman has spent his entire career with the Braves and was long expected to re-sign long-term, but the Braves allowed the franchise icon to hit free agency and effectively confirmed his departure by swinging a blockbuster trade for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson earlier this week.
Should the Red Sox land Freeman, the team would be getting one of the top players on the market while also potentially setting the table for additional moves. A Freeman deal would impact Bobby Dalbec, who was Boston's primary first baseman as a rookie throughout last season, as well as top prospect Triston Casas, who like Freeman bats left-handed.
J.D. Martinez says he hopes to spend rest of career in Boston
Since J.D. Martinez first signed with Boston prior to the 2018 season, the veteran slugger has had three separate opportunities to opt out and try his luck on the open market.
All three times Martinez decided to stick around, and now he is set to return for the final year of his original five-year contract.
If he has his way, he'd like to stick around a lot longer than that too.
"I would love it," Martinez told reporters on Monday. "I've expressed where I stand with the team and I would love to finish my career here, but that's not up to me."
For the first time in a while Martinez is not in control of his immediate future. The 34-year-old slugger is coming off a strong 2021 in which he batted .286 with 28 home runs and 99 RBI, but after this upcoming season he will become a free agent. Given his age and the hefty price he will likely receive on the open market, it's not clear if the Red Sox would bring him back.
That wouldn't necessarily be bad for Martinez or his bank account. With the National League having just adopted the designated hitter, impact bats like his are in high demand. Had Martinez opted out and become a free agent this offseason he would likely be in line for a big payday, but even with that being the case Martinez said he doesn't have any regrets and that coming back was "an easy decision."
"I think I made the right decision personally and I'm excited to be here," Martinez said. "I think this team has a chance to win again and that's what I want to do. I want to win. I'm starting to go later on in my career and trying to win is the most fun."
Martinez said Boston has been a good fit and that he gets along great with his teammates, the coaches, front office staff and everyone else. He said the high pressure environment works for him too because "nobody is harder on myself than me," despite some initial concern from friends and family when he first signed with Boston.
Beyond his personal situation, Martinez said he believes the universal DH will be good for baseball as a whole, and that it should hopefully make the American and National Leagues more equitable.
"I think it's leveled the playing field, I think for pitchers, for hitters, everyone," he said. "Now you can judge a hitter or pitcher strictly by their numbers and not by the league they're playing in, which I think is good for baseball all around."
Bloom says right-handed bat, bullpen help remain priorities
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the media for the first time post-lockout on Monday morning, saying the past few days have been among the busiest of his career and that the club is focused on filling out its roster ahead of the upcoming season.
While he emphasized the club's flexibility in terms of being able to make any type of move, big or small, he said adding a right-handed bat and more bullpen help are top priorities.
"The nice thing about the way our roster sits right now is we're in a position where we're able to accommodate a lot of different types of talented players," Bloom said. "Obviously there are some positions where we're pretty well set and pretty well spoken for, but for the most part we can accommodate good talent if it makes sense for us."
Bloom did not rule out the possibility that the Red Sox could still bring back slugger Kyle Schwarber, who bats left-handed, or that the team might make another move for starting pitching. Prior to the lockout the Red Sox acquired starters Rich Hill and Michael Wacha, as well as James Paxton, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to be available until midseason at the earliest.
"There is never a point where you're not looking to add starting pitching in this game," Bloom said. "But with what we were able to do before the lockout, we do like who we have, we think we have a lot of good options, and our depth in terms of who is coming up, who's ready and or close to ready in Triple-A, we're in a better position than we've been in."
Another possible option for the rotation is Garrett Whitlock, who broke out as a rookie last season in a multi-inning relief role before eventually establishing himself as the team's closer in the playoffs. Bloom said they acquired Whitlock as a starter and that his role evolved in part due to his recovery from Tommy John and in part because the team needed him in the bullpen role. Going forward they see Whitlock as a starter and that they hope to get more innings out of him, whether as a starter or in a hybrid bullpen weapon.
Asked about the possibility of adding Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki, Bloom declined to comment specifically but reiterated that they hope to add a position player, which could include another outfielder.
On the subject of signing Rafael Devers to an extension, Bloom said his focus has been on adding outside talent over the past few days but that they view Devers as a cornerstone player. He also said that the cancellation of the Rule 5 Draft is likely a positive from a front office perspective, given how busy things are and how little opportunity clubs have had to scout potential selections.
Sox reportedly sign LHPs Strahm, Diekman
The Red Sox have reportedly made their first big league signings post-lockout.
According to multiple reports, the Red Sox plan to sign left-handed relief pitchers Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman. Fansided's Robert Murray and MassLive's Chris Cotillo were the first to report the signings, respectively.
Strahm is coming off an injury-plagued 2021, with knee injuries limiting him to only six appearances for the San Diego Padres. Strahm pitched 6.2 innings with an 8.10 ERA, but prior to last year he'd put together a solid track record in the bullpen.
In his six-year big league career, the 30-year-old Strahm has a 3.81 ERA in 157 appearances, including a 2.61 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a 2.05 ERA in 2018. In 2019 the Padres attempted to convert him to a starter, but after he posted a 5.42 ERA leading into July moved him back to the bullpen, after which point he had a 3.04 ERA the rest of the season.
Strahm relies primarily on his low-90s fastball and slider, but also occasionally works in a curveball and changeup. He is known for his control and has been effective against both righties and lefties. He has reportedly signed for one-year, $3 million.
Diekman projects as a potential late-inning option, having enjoyed a strong 2021 with the Oakland Athletics. The 35-year-old had a 3.86 ERA over 60.2 innings while recording 83 strikeouts, good for 31.7% of the batters he faced.
According to Statcast, Diekman also ranks 96th percentile in whiffs and 10th percentile in barrels across MLB, meaning there are few better at getting swing and misses and avoiding solid contact. He also has good splits against both righties and lefties, but he is also prone to allowing a lot of walks. The terms of his contract aren't yet known.
The addition of Strahm and Diekman bolsters the bullpen and adds significant competition among the club's lefty relievers. The Red Sox are returning Josh Taylor as the top lefty from last year, plus Darwinzon Hernandez and Austin Davis. It is unlikely all five will make the Opening Day roster, adding pressure on Hernandez and Davis in particular.
Two former Red Sox relievers have also reportedly signed deals with other teams, bringing their time with Boston to an end. Righty Adam Ottavino reportedly signed a one-year, $4 million with the New York Mets and lefty Martin Perez has reportedly signed with the Texas Rangers, also for one-year, $4 million.
Sox add 12 non-roster invitees to spring training roster
With big league camp set to begin on Sunday, the Red Sox filled out their spring training roster by adding additional 12 non-roster invitees.
Joining the big league club for spring training will be catcher Kole Cottam; infielders Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton and Christian Koss; outfielder Franchy Cordero; left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy and right-handed pitchers Durbin Feltman, Geoff Hartlieb, Kaleb Ott and John Schreiber.
The most notable invitee is Casas, one of the club's top prospects who is expected to factor into the big league equation by the end of 2022. Hamilton is another interesting add, as he is one of the prospects the Red Sox acquired in the Hunter Renfroe-Jackie Bradley Jr. trade just before the lockout.
Overall the Red Sox have added 23 non-roster invitees, with the full list as follows:
- Pitchers (12): Silvino Bracho, Taylor Cole, Tyler Danish, Michael Feliz, Durbin Feltman, Darin Gillies, Geoff Hartlieb, Brian Keller, Zack Kelly, Chris Murphy, Kaleb Ort, John Schreiber
- Catchers (2): Roldani Baldwin, Kole Cottam
- Infielders (6): Triston Casas, Ryan Fitzgerald, David Hamilton, Christian Koss, Roberto Ramos, Yolmer Sánchez
- Outfielders (3): Franchy Cordero, Rob Refsnyder, Christin Stewart
Sox announce revised spring training schedule
The Red Sox announced their revised spring training schedule on Friday, with big league camp set to officially open on Sunday before the team plays a 19-game Grapefruit League season starting March 17.
Rather than face the full Grapefruit League, the Red Sox will play a regionalized schedule to minimize travel. The club will play exhibitions against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, and Tampa Bay Rays, and the Red Sox will host the Rays in their spring training opener at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The club also announced that starting this Saturday the Fenway South Player Development Complex will be open to the public, with free access from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through March 16. Fans can enter through the West Entrance, and ballpark tours will also be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Boston's full spring training schedule is as follows. Game times will be announced at a later date.
- March 17: vs. Twins
- March 18: vs. Rays
- March 19: at Twins
- March 20: vs. Orioles
- March 21: vs. Braves
- March 22: at Rays
- March 23: vs. Twins
- March 24: at Orioles
- March 25: at Braves
- March 26: vs. Rays
- March 27: at Twins
- March 29: at Pirates
- March 30: vs. Braves
- March 31: vs. Twins
- April 1: at Rays
- April 2: vs. Pirates
- April 3: at Braves
- April 4: at Twins
- April 5: vs. Twins
