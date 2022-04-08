We are all tied up.
Giancarlo Stanton took Nathan Eovaldi deep for a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, tying the game at 3-3.
It's the second home run allowed today by Eovaldi, who didn't allow his second home run last season until June 4.
The problem for Eovaldi so far has been hanging breaking balls. The moonshot he gave up to Rizzo earlier was an 87 mph slider left right over the heart of the plate. Against Stanton it was an 87 mph slider, which Stanton tagged 116 mph off the bat and 358 feet into the stands.
Outside of those two pitches Eovaldi has been sharp. As of this writing he is at 52 pitches, 40 for strikes, and has five strikeouts against one walk and four hits, including the two home runs.
1st inning: Devers homers as Sox jump on Cole early
Rafael Devers crushed the ball all spring training, and he wasted no time getting back to work on Opening Day.
Devers greeted New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on a leadoff walk by Kiké Hernández to get the Red Sox on the board right away.
He was followed by a scorching line drive for a single by Xander Bogaerts, which was measured at 111 mph off the bat, and then by an RBI double from J.D. Martinez to make it 3-0.
Cole settled down to send down Alex Verdugo, Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec to end the inning, but he finished the inning with 27 pitches, only 15 for strikes.
The Yankees quickly answered back after Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run off Nathan Eovaldi in the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to 3-2 heading into the second.
Bloom says 'no news to report' on Bogaerts, Devers talks
NEW YORK — As the clock ticks closer to the first pitch of the 2022 regular season, time is running out on the Red Sox and Yankees to reach extensions with several of their biggest stars.
Thursday afternoon Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts confirmed the club had offered him an extension but that the two sides couldn't reach an agreement. There have been similar reports regarding Devers, who is reported to have turned down an offer for being too low. Both players have indicated they don't want to negotiate once the season begins in order to avoid distraction.
A last minute deal before first pitch looks unlikely, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed no agreements had been reached as of about noon.
"No news to report," Bloom said by the Yankee Stadium visitor's dugout.
Absent a deal, Bogaerts is likely to hit free agency after this coming season. The longtime Red Sox shortstop is entering the third year of his six-year, $120 million extension signed in 2019, but that deal contains an opt out that Bogaerts is certain to exercise given how underpaid he's become relative to peers like Francisco Lindor and Corey Seager.
Devers doesn't hit free agency until after 2023, but without a deal he could enter next offseason as a trade candidate, similar to Mookie Betts before 2020.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have their own drama looming. Prior to Friday's game Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed that the club had offered star right fielder Aaron Judge an eight-year, $230 million extension, which would have made Judge the highest paid position player on an annual basis in club history. Talks reportedly remain ongoing but Judge said the 1:08 p.m. first pitch is a hard deadline and he won't negotiate further during the season.
Much like with Bogaerts and Devers, failure to extend Judge would result in a significant cloud of uncertainty hanging over New York's season. All three players will be on the field for Opening Day, however, and the full lineups are as follows.
Red Sox
- Kiké Hernández CF
- Rafael Devers 3B
- Xander Bogaerts SS
- J.D. Martinez DH
- Alex Verdugo LF
- Trevor Story 2B
- Bobby Dalbec 1B
- Jackie Bradley Jr. RF
- Christian Vázquez C
- Nathan Eovaldi RHP
Yankees
- Josh Donaldson 3B
- Aaron Judge RF
- Anthony Rizzo 1B
- Giancarlo Stanton DH
- DJ LeMahieu 2B
- Joey Gallo LF
- Aaron Hicks CF
- Kyle Higashioka C
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS
- Gerrit Cole RHP
