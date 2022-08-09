At some point, probably around Game 2 of the NBA Finals out in San Francisco, Mike Cronin got washed away by a dose of reality.
Reporting on the Warriors and Celtics series and the Green Team’s quest for “Banner 18,” he was pretty much sitting on top of the world professionally.
“To be able to report on the teams and the communities I grew up with and care about is priceless,” said Salem’s Cronin, who recently was named the new Sports Director at WMUR-TV, Channel 9 in Manchester, N.H.
“Sports has always been my passion. I just can’t say enough about how great it is, to be doing the job I wanted to do, and to be able to do it at home.”
Cronin, now 33, replaces Derry’s Jamie Staton, who recently earned a promotion to full-time news anchor, evenings at WMUR.
For Cronin, who came to WMUR as a news reporter and part-time weekend anchor in December of 2014, Sports Director is more than just a dream job. It’s an opportunity to take the ball from Staton -- who carried on an amazing tradition and commitment to the local sports scene -- and make his own mark.
“He’s a legend. Those are extremely big shoes to fill,” said Cronin. “This is something I take seriously. Our viewers, Granite Staters, care a lot about their local sports, and I do too. I’m invested in the players and who they are. I’m excited for the challenge.
“The commitment to Friday night football is unparalleled. But it’s not just football. The commitment to all sports, is there and it’s huge. There’s a great model here, and I want to continue that.”
WHERE IT ALL BEGAN
After being born in Methuen and moving to Salem as a youngster, Cronin entered Central Catholic with no real thoughts on his future.
It didn’t take long to discover the path.
“I was sitting there in freshman algebra class and my teacher, Sully Grella, told me that I had a great voice for radio,” Cronin said. “He also (jokingly) told me I had a face for radio, too, but that kind of got the gears moving. It was pretty apparent right away that was what I wanted to do.”
Cronin delved into theater at Central, and longtime Raider basketball fans will clearly remember his patented, “Aaaaaaaaa-drian Gonzalez” calls on the mic as the public address announcer during the hoop program’s heyday.
He made a ton of friends, and got some amazing mentoring.
“Sully was one, Chris Merrill was a huge part of me getting to where I am, a huge mentor,” he said. “Dave DeFillipo, Kevin McCarthy, Brother Rene and Chris Sullivan, they all helped mold and shape me into the person I became.”
Cronin also found his future wife, Lauren -- high school sweethearts who’ve been together ever since.
Cronin graduated from Central and moved on to Bryant University, where he was involved with the school’s TV station and actually hosted a sports talk radio show there.
Montana called after graduating, as Cronin noted, “Typically in this business, you have to start in a small market. And I knew there was great skiing out there.”
A year under the Big Sky ended with a move to Charter One news, much closer to home in Worcester, Mass.
AND THE RETURN
When the opportunity came up in 2014 at Channel 9, Cronin weighed the pros and cons. It wasn’t sports, it was news. But it was also at home.
In the end, the Merrimack Valley still coursed through his veins, and Cronin knew where he had to be.
“To me, there really is no place like home, family, friends, the communities I know and the sports teams I know,” said Cronin, who settled in Salem with Lauren and their young daughter, Charlotte.
Paying his dues and grinding now helped complete the quest and position Cronin for success. And now, with the school sports year about to open in the Granite State, the real fun begins.
“We really do try to cover as many schools and games as we can,” said Cronin. “More and more these days, People are getting their sports news from a variety of different sources, social media playing a huge role in that. We want to do what we’ve done well but also reach our views in other media.
“Like I said, I’m really excited about the challenge.”
