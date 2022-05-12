HAVERHILL – After four years of competing for time in the circle, battling injuries and overcoming the missed sophomore pandemic season, Livvy DeCicco has chosen to lead in this her final athletic season at Haverhill High School.
And so far, the experiment has been pretty darn good for the Hillies, who despite a major rebuild, have pulled above the .500 mark with their sights set on the postseason.
“It’s going better than I expected. With the talent on the team we had last year, compared to what we have this year, I wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season,” said DeCicco, the Hillies’ ace. “People have stepped up. You can see from our first game until now, the confidence is up. Early in the year, the top of the lineup would hit, the bottom would struggle. Now the entire lineup is doing the job.”
DeCicco is doing hers, too.
After biding her time behind Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher Sicily DiDomenico, Hillies coach Kara Mellilo put the ball in DeCicco’s able hands this spring.
“It’s crazy. I never experience being the No. 1 before, and it’s a mindset for me,” said DeCicco. “You work for the starting spot. Once you get there, you don’t stop working. I did it for two seasons (over three years).
Now that it’s mine, it’s different. It’s nice to know that no matter what happens the day before, I will have my shot the next day.”
DeCicco’s job in the circle is all about keeping Haverhill in games, and she’s averaging over a strikeout an inning.
And at the plate, she’s killed it.
Going into Wednesday’s win over Lawrence, DeCicco led the Hillies with a .538 average, clouting a pair of homes with 16 runs scored and a dozen RBIs.
It’s been the senior season she could only have dreamed about after last year. A pulled biceps muscle limited DeCicco to only first base play as a junior.
“I didn’t have surgery, I just wasn’t allowed to throw,” she said. “I spent a lot of time in the training room.”
It gave her the opportunity to sit back and learn, though. When she hits the circle this spring, she does it with purpose.
“You can’t do it all. Before, I put so much pressure on myself, especially when the team behind me is struggling,” she said. “I’ve learned that you have to trust the team behind you. You know they have your back and are going to make the plays.”
Next year, DeCicco will embark on a new journey. A random email resulted in an inquiry to a college that she previously had not heard of – Mitchell College in New London, Conn.
“Mitchell wasn’t on my radar at all,” said DeCicco, a four-year Hillie soccer player as well. “We contacted the coach and took a tour. I fell in love with the place.”
At Mitchell, DeCicco will play softball – she was recruited as a pitcher – and she will study marine biology with the hopes of someday working in the field, rescuing animals.
First, though, there is softball to be played here in Haverhill. The Hillies are hunting a shot in the postseason. They won a pair of playoff games in 2021, and there is some confidence in the program.
“It’s 100 percent doable,” DeCicco said. “We can be two different teams on two different days at times, but if our team shows up, we can play with anyone. Our team can go far. We have the talent and the will to do it.”
