(Editor’s note: Every year we find local people who have a connection to each of the Final Four schools so they can tell their stories about being a fan, their experience there and why they would recommend there alma mater to local high school students.)
GRIFFIN COAKLEY
Hometown: North Andover, MA
Age: 28
Year graduated Villanova: 2015
Degree: Finance and Accountancy
Occupation: Vice President at Morgan Stanley
Why/how did you attend the Villanova?: They let me in! I applied to colleges with strong business schools and, more importantly, D1 sports. Nova was the best business school that accepted me and I had familiarity with the university thanks to a few family friends who were current students or alumni. In hindsight, I’m glad BC made the decision easy for me (by rejecting me)!
What was your overall experience there?: My four years at Villanova were easily some of the best years of my life. I learned a lot about myself, met lifelong friends, and the school set me up well for success in the corporate world. I could not have asked for a better college experience.
Tell us about the campus experience: The school was relatively small with about 6,500 undergrads when I attended and you can get anywhere on campus within a 15-minute walk. It is a tight knit community where you will see people you know any time you are walking around campus. There is a strong sense of school pride which often times is centered around the basketball team.
Why would you recommend Villanova to prospective students?: Villanova is the perfect blend for high achievers who have interests outside of the classroom. It is a beautiful campus, within 30 minutes of a major city (Philadelphia), nationally recognized academics, a D1 sports program and very supportive alumni network. There is not much more you can ask for.
Fondest memory going to basketball game? When I was in school, it was when Villanova beat Syracuse (my Dad’s alma mater) in overtime at the Wells Fargo center when Syracuse was ranked No. 3 in the country. As an alum, I was attending the 2016 national championship game when Villanova won it all vs. North Carolina.
Where will you watch the game on Saturday night?: At the Superdome in New Orleans!
Why will Villanova win the national title?: Culture. Villanova’s poise and experience is unmatched compared to the other final four schools. On paper, they may not be as talented, but they always seem to overcome that disadvantage by playing as a cohesive unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.