211113-et-tje-phs-football-02.jpg

Memphis Patterson and a number of Pelham tackles bring down a Trinity runner. The Pythons will look to open the 2023 season with a bang on Friday.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Friday, Sept. 1

Field Hockey

Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.

Football

Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

Golf

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boys Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Boys Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Girls Soccer

Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Boys Cross Country

Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Golf

Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Trinity at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Waltham at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.

