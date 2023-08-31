Friday, Sept. 1
Field Hockey
Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.
Football
Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.
Golf
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Girls Soccer
Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Boys Cross Country
Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Trinity at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Waltham at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.
