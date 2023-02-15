Thursday, Feb. 16
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Somerville at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 7 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Middlesex School at Brooks, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mt. Wachusett, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury at Central Catholic, 12:45 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:40 p.m.; Weston at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Worcester Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at St. Mary’s, 7:20 p.m.
Wrestling
Pelham at Bow, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at Leominster, 12:30 p.m.; Cambridge at Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Andover at Marblehead
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover at Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.; Reading at Andover, 6:20 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
Lawrence at Brookline, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at Lowell, 11 a.m.; Lawrence at Everett, 2:30 p.m.; Arlington at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
