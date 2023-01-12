Thursday, Jan. 12
Girls Basketball
Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3:30 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Derryfield, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 4:45 p.m.; Phillips at St. Paul’s, 5:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. John’s Prep, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at St. John’s Prep, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Charlestown at Andover, 3 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Bow at Pinkerton, 12:20 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 2 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4:20 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Acton-Boxborough; Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. Paul’s, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Kingswood at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Exeter, 12 p.m.; Suffield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Exeter at Pinkerton, 12 p.m.; Suffield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Souderton; Andover at Woburn, 9 a.m.; Salem at Coventry, 9 a.m.; Reading at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Holliston, 10 a.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Mansfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Leominster, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Springfield Central, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 2 p.m.
