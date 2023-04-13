Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at Wellesley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Ayer Shirley, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Baseball
Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
John Stark at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Malden, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Windham at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Mascenic, 6 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 6 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Londonderry at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Falmouth at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Proctor Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lexington at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Winsor at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Ottaviani Invitational at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Pelham Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bow at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Baseball
Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Methuen, 2 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.
Softball
Melrose at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
