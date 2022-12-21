Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Girls Basketball
Newton South at Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Dracut at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Merrimack, 12:30 p.m.; Bedford at Haverhill, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Williams at Central Catholic, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Bishop Fenwick at Haverhill, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Lawrence, 2 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys Basketball
Peabody at Whittier, 12:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 2:30 p.m.; Natick at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Lowell; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Malden, 11:15 a.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 11:30 a.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Tewksbury at Andover, 12:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Cathedral at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.; Braintree at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Framingham at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Mansfield, 2 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Lowell; Greater Lawrence at Pentucket; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.
