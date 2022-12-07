Thursday, Dec. 8

Girls Basketball

Lynn Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brewster at Phillips, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Andover at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Malden Catholic, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Longmeadow, 12 p.m.; Tilton at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 1:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 1:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Framingham; Pinkerton at Salem, 9:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Gloucester, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Reading, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Millbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Greater Lawrence at Danvers, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.

