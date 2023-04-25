Wednesday, April 26

Baseball

Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Phillips at Holderness, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Exeter at Salem, 10 a.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.

Softball

St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Austin Prep at Phillips, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Austin Prep at Phillips, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

Baseball

North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hanover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Marblehead at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Whittier at Lynn Classical, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Baseball

Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Winchendon at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Souhegan at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pinkerton at Nashua South, 10 a.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

Softball

Pinkerton at Goffstown, 11 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 12 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Whittier at Pembroke, 9 a.m.

Girls Track and Field

Whittier at Pembroke, 9 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Baseball

Phillips at Winchendon, 3 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Phillips at Brewster, 2:30 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.

Softball

Phillips at Austin Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 3 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Boys Track and Field

North Andover at Lincoln/Sudbury, 9 a.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 9 a.m.

