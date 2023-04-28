Saturday, April 29
Baseball
Phillips at Winchendon, 3 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Brewster, 2:30 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Austin Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Boys Track and Field
North Andover at Lincoln/Sudbury, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 9 a.m.
Monday, May 1
Baseball
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Wilmington at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Medford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Concord Christian at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; O'Bryant at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Boys Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pembroke at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.
