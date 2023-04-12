Wednesday, April 12
Baseball
Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at BB&N, 2 p.m.; Triton at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Saugus, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Nobles, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 4 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Salem, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Mascenic, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at Wellesley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Ayer Shirley, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Baseball
Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
John Stark at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Malden, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Windham at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Windham, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Derryfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Mascenic, 6 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 6 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Londonderry at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Falmouth at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Proctor Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lexington at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Winsor at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Ottaviani Invitational at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Pelham Invitational, 9 a.m.; Bow at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
