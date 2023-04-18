Wednesday, April 19

Baseball

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Methuen at Boston Latin, 12 p.m.; Essex Tech at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

North Andover at Wakefield, 10 a.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Phillips at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Mascenic at Windham, 6 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Baseball

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 11 a.m.; B.C. High at North Andover, 12 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Woburn at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Newton North at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Methuen, 5 p.m.

Softball

Tewksbury at Andover, 11 a.m.; Medford at Whittier, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Coe-Brown at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Timberlane at Oyster River, 4 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

St. John's Prep at Phillips, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Baseball

Greater Lawrence at Malden, 10 a.m.; Leominster at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Paul, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Longmeadow at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Softball

North Andover at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Lawrence at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Lawrence at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Timberlane at Souhegan, 6 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you