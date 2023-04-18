Wednesday, April 19
Baseball
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Boston Latin, 12 p.m.; Essex Tech at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Wakefield, 10 a.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Mascenic at Windham, 6 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 11 a.m.; B.C. High at North Andover, 12 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Woburn at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newton North at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Softball
Tewksbury at Andover, 11 a.m.; Medford at Whittier, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Coe-Brown at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Timberlane at Oyster River, 4 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. John's Prep at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Baseball
Greater Lawrence at Malden, 10 a.m.; Leominster at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Longmeadow at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Lawrence at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Lawrence at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Souhegan, 6 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
