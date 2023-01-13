Saturday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Charlestown at Andover, 3 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Bow at Pinkerton, 12:20 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 2 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4:20 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 7:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at Acton-Boxborough; Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. Paul’s, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Kingswood at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Exeter, 12 p.m.; Suffield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Exeter at Pinkerton, 12 p.m.; Suffield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Souderton; Andover at Woburn, 9 a.m.; Salem at Coventry, 9 a.m.; Reading at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Holliston, 10 a.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Mansfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Leominster, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Springfield Central, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Lawrence at Worcester North; Brooks at Beaver Country Day, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Salem at Kearsarge, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Salem at Kearsarge, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Lowell at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Bedford, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Central Catholic at Xaverian, 2 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury at Haverhill, 10 a.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 1:20 p.m.; Masconomet at Methuen, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Nashoba Regional at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Wayland, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Windham at Nashua North, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester West, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
