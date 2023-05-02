Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Bedford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Groton at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Methuen at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 4:15 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Salem, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Kennett at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Milford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Collegiate Charter, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Baseball
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 4:45 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Wellesley at Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Algonquin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Rivers at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Worcester Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Dover at Salem, 10 a.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Dover at Salem, 10 a.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Choate at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
