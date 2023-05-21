Monday, May 22
Baseball
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Catholic Memorial, 4 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Bishop Brady, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Brady at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Andover at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Andover at Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Innovation Charter at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Baseball
Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at St. John's Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Arlington at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Baseball
Brooks at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Everett at Greater Lawrence, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; Pelham at Bow, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m. Andover at Triton (Lions Park), 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 5 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
Baseball
Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Andover at Beverly, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
North Andover at Reading; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at St. John's Prep, 5 p.m.
Track and Field
NH Division I State Meet at Salem, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 26
Baseball
Tewksbury vs. Methuen at Haverhill Invitational, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover vs. Lawrence at Haverhill Invitational, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury vs. North Andover at Methuen Invitational, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Innovation at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 6 p.m.; Salem at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Baseball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Andover vs. Wakefield at Peabody Tourney, 1 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Choate, 8:45 a.m.
Track and Field
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.; Division 1 State Track Meet at Merrimack College
Sunday, May 28
Baseball
St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover vs. Peabody or Danvers at Peabody Tournament (consolation or final at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.)
Track and Field
Division 2 State Track Meet at Merrimack College
