Monday, May 15
Baseball
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at St Sebastian, 4:45 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Billerica at Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16
Boys Lacrosse
Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Malden, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lawrence at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Ayer Shirley at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Baseball
Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Thayer Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hoosac School at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hoosac School at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Andover, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Methuen at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Salem at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Farmington at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Baseball
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Somerville, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lawrence at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at John Stark, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Baseball
Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; North Reading at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Hopkinton at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Kingswood at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 6 p.m.
