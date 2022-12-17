Sunday, Dec. 18
Boys Indoor Track
Timberlane at White Mountains, 12 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Timberlane at White Mountains, 12 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 8:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 8:30 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Brockton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Minuteman, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 5:30 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lebanon at Pinkerton, 5:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Brady; Tri — County at Greater Lawrence, 2:10 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 3 p.m.; Waltham at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Andover at Hingham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Cambridge at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Shrewsbury at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Wayland at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Whittier at Bridgewater/Raynham, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
