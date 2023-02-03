Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; St Sebastian at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Portsmouth, 11:30 a.m.; North Andover at Newton South, 2:20 p.m.; Haverhill at Cambridge, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 3:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:40 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 7:35 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at New Hampton, 12:30 p.m.; Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 3 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 5:35 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Hyde-Woodstock, 9 a.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Whittier, 9 a.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 9 a.m.; Concord at Windham, 10 a.m.; Spaulding at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Minuteman at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 5 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Cambridge, 7 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Winnacunnet; Salem at Pinkerton, 3:05 p.m.; Kimball Union at Phillips, 4 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Matignon at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 5:50 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Boston Latin at North Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 7:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Holderness, 3:30 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Holderness, 2:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 7 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
