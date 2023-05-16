Wednesday, May 17
Baseball
Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 6:15 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Thayer Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hoosac School at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hoosac School at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Andover, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Methuen at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Methuen at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Salem at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Farmington at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Baseball
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Somerville, 4 p.m.; Kennett at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Lebanon, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lawrence at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at John Stark, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Baseball
Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; North Reading at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Hopkinton at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Kingswood at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.