Gianna Silverio, middle in a file photo, and Methuen lacrosse kick off their season on Wednesday.

 CARL RUSSO/staff photo

Wednesday, April 5

Baseball

St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Middlesex School at Phillips, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Middlesex School at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.

Softball

Worcester Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Whittier at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Baseball

Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Baseball

Bridgton Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Arlington, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Softball

Haverhill at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Bedford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Tilton at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Westford Academy at Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

KIPP Academy at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Baseball

Whittier at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 12 p.m.; Central Catholic at Leominster, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Taft at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Groton at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Austin Prep at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Taft, 2 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at North Andover, 12:30 p.m.

