220408-et-cru-MethuenLacrosse-8.jpg

Jared Cripps and Methuen lacrosse kick off their season on Tuesday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Saturday, April 1

Baseball

Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Austin Prep, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.; Phillips at Hotchkiss, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Phillips at New Hampton, 3:30 p.m.; Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.

Softball

Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Phillips at Brunswick, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Phillips at Choate, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Baseball

Lowell Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Baseball

North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 4 p.m.; North Andover at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Baseball

St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Middlesex School at Phillips, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Middlesex School at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.

Softball

Worcester Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Whittier at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Baseball

Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

