Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Austin Prep, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Westford Academy at Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.; Phillips at Hotchkiss, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at New Hampton, 3:30 p.m.; Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Softball
Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Brunswick, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Kimball Union at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Choate, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, April 3
Baseball
Lowell Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 4 p.m.; North Andover at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Baseball
St Sebastian at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Middlesex School at Phillips, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Middlesex School at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.
Softball
Worcester Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Baseball
Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
