Thursday, April 27
Baseball
North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hanover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Marblehead at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Lynn Classical, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Baseball
Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Winchendon at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Souhegan at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton at Nashua South, 10 a.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Softball
Pinkerton at Goffstown, 11 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 12 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Whittier at Pembroke, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Whittier at Pembroke, 9 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Baseball
Phillips at Winchendon, 3 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Brewster, 2:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Austin Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. George’s at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Boys Track and Field
North Andover at Lincoln/Sudbury, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.