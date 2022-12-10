Sunday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Millbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Danvers, 12 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Innovation Charter at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Groton at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Groton, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Suffield Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. George's, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Fitchburg, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Londonderry, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Berwick, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Wilbraham, 4:15 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
