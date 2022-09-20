Thursday, Sept. 22
Field Hockey
Brooks at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Football
Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 6 p.m.
Golf
Lowell at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Field Hockey
Methuen at Georgetown; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Marblehead at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Salem, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 7 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence at Waltham; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Andover at Danvers, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Warwick; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Manchester Central, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Warwick; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Manchester Central, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 11 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 11:30 a.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at St. John’s Shrewsbury, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 2 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 12 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Peabody, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.; Westford Academy at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.
