Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Londonderry at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Falmouth at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Proctor Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lexington at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Milton Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Winsor at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
North Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Salem at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Bow at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
North Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Salem at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Bow at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16
Baseball
Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 12:30 p.m.
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Methuen, 2 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.
Softball
Melrose at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Baseball
Chelmsford at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Westford Academy, 12 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Melrose, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; St. John’s Prep at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Shrewsbury at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Andover at Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Weymouth, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Arlington, 11 a.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at O’Bryant, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Woburn, 5:15 p.m.
