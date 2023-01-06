Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Tabor Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Middlesex School, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Groton, 3:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bow, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 6:40 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 7:15 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Salem, 7:20 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Choate, 1 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Timberlane at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 12 p.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 1 p.m.; Windham at Pelham, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Sanford; Pentucket at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 9 a.m.; Lowell at Andover, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. Paul's, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Medford at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Minuteman at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; East Boston at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Minuteman at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Phillips, 5:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Girls Skiing
North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Brewster at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Monadnock; Tilton at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6:50 p.m.; Cambridge at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Newton South at North Andover, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover at St. Mary's; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Westford Academy at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.; Kimball Union at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at ConVal, 8:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 6 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Mascona Valley, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Josiah Quincy Upper at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
