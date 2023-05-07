Monday, May 8
Baseball
Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Interlakes at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.; Windham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wayland, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at Pingree, 3 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Milford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Mascenic at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Salem, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Derryfield, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Triton at Amesbury, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Track and Field
Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Baseball
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at St. Paul's, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Kearsarge, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; BB&N at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Windham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Gloucester at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bow, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11
Baseball
Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Catholic Memorial at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
John Stark at Windham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 6 p.m.
Softball
Arlington Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. John's Prep at Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Baseball
Methuen at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Stevens, 4 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 6 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Manchester, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Manchester at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester West, 4 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lynn Classical at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 5 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Windham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baseball
Manchester at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Triton, 10 a.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Beverly, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 1 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Pomfret, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Concord-Carlisle at Central, 12:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 2 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Rockport, 11 a.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Thayer Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Austin Prep at Phillips, 1 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Track and Field
Andover Boosters Invitational, 9 a.m.
