Methuen at Lawrence tonight

Haverhill’s Raynier Ramirez moves the ball against Methuen’s Isaac Allen. Methuen has a tough game tonight against Lawrence High at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule for boys and girls basketball games tonight:

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys Basketball

Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.

North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Spaulding at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.

Andover at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.

Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.

Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.

Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

St. Mary's at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlane at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.

Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.

Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.

Alvirne at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.

