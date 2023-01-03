Here is the schedule for boys and girls basketball games tonight:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys Basketball
Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Spaulding at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 6:30 p.m.
Andover at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.
Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Newburyport at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
St. Mary's at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlane at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.
Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at North Reading, 6:30 p.m.
Alvirne at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.
