North Andover’s Jack Belbusti remembers being mesmerized a few years ago by the jumping, the running, the climbing and, sometimes, the falling down.
He was watching the American Ninja Warriors on TV thinking, “Wow, that’s what I do at the playground.”
Belbusti, whose favorite youth sports were gymnastics and soccer, wanted a little more and he found it in a gym in North Andover called USA Ninja Challenge.
Belbusti is one of 13 children ages 7 to 14 that are in Las Vegas for Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA World Series) July 21 through July 23.
The 13 qualifiers from the Merrimack Valley — Wes Gunzburger, 8, Tewksbury; Asher Friedman, 8, Andover; Mia Stitham, 9, North Andover; Paige Anthony, 10, Andover; Bradley Guyotte, 9, Methuen; Miles Sutton, 9, Andover; Alexa Rappoli, 12, Chelmsford; Noah Stonecipher, 12, North Andover; Timothy Gregory, 11, North Andover; Emily Towne,13, Chelmsford; Jack Hogan, 13, Tewksbury; Jack Belbusti, 13, North Andover; and Katelyn Towne, 15, Chelmsford — all finishing in the top 3 in their age divisions in a regional competition in April in Manchester, N.H.
“I practice gymnastics a lot, about 16 hours per week,” said Belbusti. “It’s fun. I love it. But it’s more stressful. The Ninja competitions are no stress. I love trying to figure out the course and do it as fast as I can.”
Belbusti also has a mini-obstacle course set up in his basement.
Belbusti is one of four that attended the competition in Las Vegas last year, including the Towne sisters from Chelmsford and Mia Stitham of North Andover.
A year later, more than four times the amount of children qualified.
“It’s definitely growing, especially around here,” said Amy Harley, who owns the local USA Ninja Challenge franchise and gym.
“We have kids at all levels, some learning to jump with two feet, lift their own body weight, etc.,” said Harley. “And then we have the elite kids, too.”
USA Ninja Challenge gym has classes for all ages and abilities. Hundreds of kids participate in weekly classes where they build strength and confidence on obstacles.
To join the competitive team, kids are invited by the coaches for their advanced ninja skills. They do extra training all year long to prepare for the competitions.
As for the national competition which begins on Thursday, the courses are set up with obstacles and competitors earn points for each obstacle successfully completed.
Obstacles vary each course and include things like balance, rings, rope climbs, cargo net, peg boards, monkey bars, rock wall, and a warped wall.
Once a competitor falls 3 times, their run is over.
The most points in the fastest time wins. Most courses also have time limits around 2½ to 3½ minutes.
This national will feature more than 1,000 competitors from all across the country in age groups range from 7 to pre-adult.
