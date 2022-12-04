“Turn out the lights. The party’s over.”
Dandy Don Meredith, the late Dallas Cowboys quarterback and analyst on Monday Night Football, said it at some point in many broadcasts when a game was over, despite time still on the clock.
Well, long-time NBA scout Jeff Nelson isn’t quite there with his opinion of the 2022-23 Boston Celtics being the cream of the crop only 23 games into the season.
But he’s close.
“This Celtics team is not being appreciated as much as it should be,” said Nelson. “This is historic. Everything about them.”
Everything?
Yes, everything.
Even after the tough loss on Friday night to the Heat.
They’re averaging 122 points per game. Their margin of victory is 8.6 points per game (Phoenix is 7.4, Cleveland 6.9). Last year they led the league at 6.4. They’re averaging 17.0 made three-pointers per game, best in the league.
Jayson Tatum is the best player in the NBA, says Nelson, yes, better than Giannas Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.
“They aren’t in his league right now, in terms of offensive efficiency,” said Nelson. “He has the outside game and the inside game. and unlike the other two (stars), he isn’t as ball-dominant as they are. He needed to get stronger, as much as he drives to the hoop, and he did. Tatum is the MVP right now.”
There is another key, Tatum factor, implores Nelson; the fact that he and head coach Joe Mazzulla are simpatico, as in {em}on the same page.
“I was concerned about Mazzulla’s inexperience as a coach in the league, his age, etc.,” said Nelson. “But I was wrong. The fact that he and Tatum are on the same page tells you about both of them. Tatum believes in what Mazzulla is preaching. You can see it.”
Nelson said that fact that the ball is constantly moving on offense, compared to what happens when Luka gets the ball with the Mavericks, speaks volumes to the coach’s message.
“Mazzulla has the respect of players and you see that through the hard work,” Nelson. “(Celtics president Brad) Stevens obviously noticed it when he was an assistant. The players trust the coach and that doesn’t happen all of the time in the NBA.
“It’s tough to get players up almost every game, but, for the most part, he has done it with these guys. When Tatum sat last Sunday, Jaylen Brown takes over and scores 36 with a plus-26. He’s got a lot of talent on that team, a lot of guys that would be playing more elsewhere, but everyone has accepted their roles. That’s starts and ends with the coach.”
Nelson said that Mazzulla’s “coaching” is best seen not only with hard work and ball-movement, but spacing, quality shots and, of course, defense.
“Mazzulla is an extension of Brad Stevens,” said Nelson.
Nelson believes that among the biggest difference between last year’s team, which was very good, and this one, which is No. 1, is Malcolm Brogdon.
“He would start on 75 percent of the teams in the league,” said Nelson. “He is the best backup point guard in the league. When Marcus Smart goes to the bench for a rest in the second and fourth quarter, the Celtics lose nothing. He has experience in big games. He can shoot the three. He can get to the basket. He’s the perfect complement to Smart.”
Nelson also noted that Smart has cleaned up his ball-handling and Sam Hauser has become a dependable bench shooter, which was supposed to be Danilo Gallinari’s role before his season-ending knee injury this summer.
Al Horford, who signed a two-year extension on Thursday, is another piece that fits perfectly.
“If you look around the roster, they have a lot of smart players,” said Nelson. “They understand spacing. They understand their roles. Some nights they will play more and add more value, and other nights it won’t be much. But as long as they’re winning.”
Speaking of bodies and talent, it starts and ends with Danny Ainge’s disciple, who has been much more active than his predecessor was.
“Brad deserves a lot of credit for bringing in the right people, like Derrick White last year, Brogdon this year,” said Nelson. “Look at Minnesota Timberwolves, a talented team that brought in Rudy Gobert,” said Nelson. “He’s a big force in the middle, but doesn’t really fit their style. They haven’t been a better team.
“When everybody wanted a backup center, the names we heard with Dwight Howard and Derek Cousins,” said Nelson. “But Brad went with (Luke) Kornet, a guy that’s been in the league five years. He’s added value on defense and has been decent offensively too. He developed Hauser in G League and now he’s playing a role on this team. He finds guys that fit this system.”
There are other nice parts, too, but in the end, said Nelson, the Big 2 … Tatum and Mazzulla, have come together and are leading something potentially very special.
“One of my concerns for the season started was ‘How would the team react to the coach if they lose three or four in a row?’” said Nelson. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I’m not kidding. This team might be that good.
“They scored 140 points against Charlotte last Monday. They scored 134 against a tough team like Miami, of course, without Jimmy Butler on Wednesday and Tatum scores 49,” said Nelson. “This looks like a very special team. Other than some big injuries, I just don’t see any let up.”
