Local NBA scout Jeff Nelson predicts there will be a lot of basketball to digest over the next two weeks when the Boston Celtics meet that Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, beginning tonight.
Probably a lot of physical play, some flagrant fouls and good old-fashioned, grueling NBA playoff basketball.
Both organizations, he noted, have a lot of pride.
Basically, a vintage Celtics-Heat series.
But the Celtics, said Nelson, have something the Heat don’t have.
“Much more depth on the bench. They have two big guys, [Robert] Williams and [Al] Horford, whom can protect the rim. They have more players that can shoot the three-point shot. and they have several players that can attempt to slow Jimmy Butler down,” said Nelson.
And Nelson will get into those Celtics’ “advantages.”
But those advantages can disappear if the Celtics come out and lay an egg in Game 1.
In fact, Nelson believes Game 1 will dictate the rest of the series.
“One possible concern is the Celtics are coming off an emotional Game 7 in which they were great,” said Nelson. “The Golden State Warriors had a similar game against Sacramento, with Steph Curry scoring fifty [points]. But they were flat in Game 1 against the Lakers and never recovered.
“If the Celtics are flat, and they’ve been flat before, and they lose Game 1, this series will be so much tougher and Miami will have a chance.”
Nelson, who has watched nearly every Celtics game this season, said the other issue is “home court” advantage, or really disadvantage.
“This group is 10-10 over their last 20 home games. That’s not championship material,” said Nelson. “It goes back to playing flat at times. They’ve been good enough, a lot of times, to overcome that. Not this time of year.”
What the Heat have going for them is the their head coach, Erik Spoelstra, and the fact that Miami is a very good defensive team.
“Miami is going to play multiple defenses, a two-three zone, pick-up full-court, switch pick and rolls, etc.,” said Nelson. “They know they can’t play strict man-to-man and let Tatum do what he did in Game 7 against the Sixers, and pick them apart. They are going to pack it in, try and keep the Celtics from driving, and force them to make shots.”
The Heat are facing a different animal than they faced in the first two rounds, which included a gimpy Bucks team (Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton injuries) and inexperienced Knicks team.
“The Heat got Mitch Robinson in foul trouble a couple of games and the Knicks didn’t have another big man to protect the rim,” said Nelson. “They also have several guys that can cover Butler, like Jaylen Brown, [Jayson] Tatum, [Marcus] Smart, Horford, [Derrick] White and [Malcolm] Brogdon.”
Nelson expects the Celtics will also attempt to take advantage of Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry, defensively, with Tatum and Brown looking to pick-and-roll their way to those two often.
“Everything, on paper, points toward the Celtics,” said Nelson. “Even with Tyler Herro healthy, the Celtics would still be favored. But Butler has shown this time of year he can carry a team, make them better than they are on paper.”
Nelson, though, believes the Celtics learned a big lesson the last month.
He picks the Celtics in five games.
The fact that they are down their best shooter, Tyler Herro, probably for this entire series, makes it even more difficult for the underdog Heat team.
“Come out with energy, hit their shots, and the Celtics will be too tough to beat,” said Nelson.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
