Longtime local NBA scout Jeff Nelson says too much focus the last few days has been on Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when it comes to Boston Celtics' issues heading into Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs tonight.
While Nelson says he isn’t “letting the trio off the hook,” he says there are other issues and short-term fixes to save their season.
With the Sixers ahead, 3-2, he says three factors stand out.
Celtics' poor shooting
“The NBA is a make or miss league. It’s that simple. And right now, they are missing too much,” said Nelson. “Al Horford was awful, 0-for-7, from three-point range. Most of them were wide open misses. Derrick White was 0-for-2.
“On the other hand, Tyrese Maxie was 6-for-12, most of them wide open, and scored 30 points,” said Nelson. “That’s the game.”
Nelson also noted the Celtics' free throw shooting, particularly in the second half when they were trying to get back into the game.
“Brown misses one. Then Tatum misses on. Then [Marcus] Smart misses one. Then Browns misses two,” said Nelson. “Those are momentum killers. You have to make your free throw in the playoffs.”
Nelson said that in the playoffs, defenses focus on the better guys, and that the secondary guys need to help the cause.
“Maxie scores 30 points,” said Nelson. “When he starts getting hot, you have to focus on him, too. It allows [Joel] Embiid and [James] Harden a little more room. Basically, other guys for the Celtics have to shoot better or this is over.”
Embiid is too good
The one thing the Celtics had going for them, said Nelson, was the fact they had Robert Williams to help slow down Embiid a little bit with this ability to block shots.
Well, it hasn’t happened.
“I believe something is wrong with Williams,” said Nelson. “He’s not 100 percent. That hurts because no one else can bother Embiid. He’s too strong for Horford, who at times has done a decent job, and too big for anyone else.”
Embiid is playing like an MVP, with Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokić and Devin Booker almost his equal.
“He doesn’t miss,” said Nelson. “And Harden has done a great job getting him the ball near the foul line. It’s automatic. If the Celtics could make him work a little harder, it would help a lot.”
Play Pritchard and Hauser
Nelson said that Miami Heat president Pat Reilly has long said that you should play seven guys in the playoffs, basically shorten the bench.
In this case, Nelson believes the Celtics should go the opposite way and play Petyon Pritchard and Sam Hauser beginning tonight in Philadelphia.
“They are both shooters as we saw at the end of the game Tuesday night,” said Nelson. “Can you count on Horford? Is White going to find his touch? I’d play Pritchard and Hauser about 10 minutes each, take some time away from Smart. The Celtics have to hit open shots in Game 6. Or it’s over.”
