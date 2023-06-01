NBA scout Jeff Nelson picked the Boston Celtics to not only beat the Miami Heat, but do it handily.
He did have one disclaimer: "Celtics must win Game 1."
The Celtics lost. Then had a crazy, disjointed two weeks of basketball. Almost pulled off the miracle 3-0 deficit.
A few days later with a new series starting tonight, the NBA Finals, Denver vs. Miami, Nelson is back at it again.
He’s picking the Nuggets … in five.
"I would've said a sweep, but I the Heat showed a lot of guts and mental toughness. They'll probably take one game."
There are several reasons, including the best player in the NBA on the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, but after watching the Heat, particularly in Games 4, 5 and 6, but the Nuggets bigger edge is its length … at every position.
“The Celtics got back in series with the Heat because their bigger, longer players stepped up, including [Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, [Al] Hordford, Robert Williams and even Derrick White, all played well,” said Nelson. “The Heat had problems when these guys were aggressive. And when the Celtics came back, it exposed a little bit of how to beat the Heat.”
Nelson said, in terms of length, the Nuggets are bigger and longer at every position than the Heat.
“Jokic is seven feet tall. Michael Porter Jr. is 6-foot-10. Aaron Gordon is 6-foot-10. Jamal Murray is almost 6-foot-5,” said Nelson. “The Heat will have problems matching up with those guys. Against the Celtics, Jimmy Butler defended the best Celtics player most of the time, Tatum. Well, he’s not going to cover Jokic. And I don’t see anyone able to cover Porter on a consistent basis.”
That being said, Nelson respects Butler, and the Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, for working their magic in every series, particularly against Milwaukee and Boston.
“The Celtics had problems in all of their losses dealing with the Heat zone defense,” said Nelson. “Guess which team in the league had the best shooting percentage against the zone? The Nuggets. This is not a good matchup for the Heat.”
Nelson believes that Caleb Martin’s “stardom” ends this series, too, as the Nuggets have the size and defenders to bother him a lot more than the Celtics did.
“Looking back now, Denver was probably the best team in the NBA during the regular season,” said Nelson. “When they play well, they are the best. And unlike the Celtics, they don’t lose playoffs game at home. I see Denver taking control of the series in the opener.”
And what if Miami steals Game 1 … again?
“That might change things,” said Nelson. “But when the Celtics played the Heat, the big concern was Game One, and the Celtics effort. And they Celtics laid an egg. Denver and Jokic won’t let that happen.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.