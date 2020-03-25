Ottawa Senators prospect Joey Daccord of North Andover was delivering a breakout first full professional season, playing in the American Hockey League.
Veteran hockey pro Bobby Farnham, also of North Andover, had taken his career to Northern Ireland, where he was in the midst of a stellar season in the United Kingdom’s Elite Ice Hockey League.
Ex-Pinkerton star JD Dudek was nearing a return from injury, ready to suit up again for the Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders.
Now, all three have returned home, after their seasons were postponed or officially cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously it’s never fun to have the season paused especially when your team is in first place,” said Daccord. “We really wish we could’ve kept playing because we were doing so well. I was definitely happy with the way I was playing. Hopefully, it will work out and we’ll get back to playing as soon as possible, but health comes first.”
Daccord, Farnham and Dudek are three members of an impressive group of athletes from the Eagle-Tribune area who are dealing with a hiatus in their professional hockey careers.
“I think it’s been very difficult to see the season end under these circumstances,” said Farnham. “For me, I just wanted to get home as soon and as safely as possible. It was an uneasy feeling being in a foreign country as the pandemic started to escalate.”
THE STAR GOALIE
A season after making his surprise National Hockey League debut, just days after playing his final college game for Arizona State, former North Andover High star Daccord was making a name for himself this winter.
After starting the season in the ECHL (2.85 goals-against average in 12 games), Daccord exploded onto the scene as a member of the AHL’s Belleville (Ontario) Senators.
In 24 games, Daccord went 15-6 with a 2.61 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and one shutout.
“I was happy with how I adjusted and was able to manage all the ups and downs of my first pro season,” he said. “Once I got settled in and used to the game and the speed of the AHL level, I felt comfortable. It also helped that we won my first couple of games in big situations, so I was able to get some confidence.”
Daccord and the Senators were in the middle of a road trip when the news came, on March 12, that the AHL was suspending play.
“Initially we thought that it would probably be a pretty quick break,” he said. “It was a weird day. We were hoping that it wouldn’t be too long, but now it seems like it’s going to be longer than we had originally thought.”
With the season indefinitely suspended, Daccord is back in North Andover, waiting for word on what will come next.
“I packed up all my stuff and drove home,” he said. “It was very weird because it felt like we had no closure on the season. It felt very abrupt and disappointing because of how good a season we were having. It was just at the most random time of the season for it to end all of the sudden.
“I’m just going to start trying to work out with the resources available to me, just to be ready in case the season starts up again.”
THE OVERSEAS STANDOUT
After eight professional seasons split between the NHL and AHL — including stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens — former Eagle-Tribune MVP Bobby Farnham signed in the offseason with the Belfast Giants (Northern Ireland) of the EIHL.
“I felt like I had accomplished what I wanted while playing in North America,” said the 31-year-old Farnham. “It just seemed like the right time for me to go and experience the European game.
I was definitely looking for a new and different experience.”
The season proved a success for Farnham.
He tallied 15 goals, his most as a pro, and matched his career-best with 17 assists in 48 games.
“I was happy with my season,” he said.
“I got the opportunity to play in every situation. As a guy who has been a bottom-six role player for my entire career, I got to tap into the offensive side of my game, which was refreshing.”
But, on March 13, the EIHL officially canceled the rest of its season. Days later, he returned to his Boston home.
“I packed up and looked at flights as quickly as possible,” said Farnham. “It was a strange and sad feeling saying goodbye to such a great group of teammates.
As an athlete and competitor, it’s hard to end a season like that. But this is a lot bigger than hockey.”
REHABBING STANDOUT
Dudek, of Auburn, N.H., was thrilled to be returning to action for the Worcester Railers, after being out since December with a back injury.
But the season was postponed just as he was about to take the ice again.
“I was set to play in the Friday game, but the season got cancelled on Thursday,” said Dudek, in his first full professional season.
“I was fully back and about to play, but was unable to. The coronavirus was just something, at that point, that no one could fully understand. You knew it was bad, but not this bad.”
In 27 games this winter before his injury, Dudek scored two goals and added 10 assists.
“I still got so much out of the year, I learned so much,” he said. “Coming back, I felt the best I have ever felt.
I felt I was at the top of my game, and unfortunately I need to wait until next season to showcase what I’ve learned.”
