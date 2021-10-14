James Robbins drained a 25-foot putt on the final hole to force a playoff with Haverhill star Aiden Azevedo at the MVC Open at Mount Pleasant in Lowell Thursday.
The two had put on a show, both firing 2-under par 70s.
Azevedo won in sudden death but there was a nice consolation for Robbins. He led his squad to the team title.
Behind Robbins (70), Max Johnson (3rd-place, 75) and Brendan Burke (78), the Knights won going away, beating runner-up Andover 223-238.
Noah Farland (4th, 76) and Nick Ventura (tied 5th, 77) led the Golden Warriors.
Methuen's Brian Zraket tied for 11th with a 79.
Timberlane's Ramos in the hunt
Stephen Ramos is tied for fourth after round 1 heading into the individual finals at the Division 1 state golf championships.
He led Timberlane to a fourth-place finish in the team competition (401) while Pinkerton placed seventh (417). Exeter took the title with a 388.
The top 20 qualified for Saturday's final round for Division 1 individuals.
Ramos is at No. 4 with a 3-over 74. Other area qualifiers are Timberlane's Zach Diamond (80) and Caden Donahue (81) and Pinkerton's Ethan Doherty.
Windham's Furnari No. 6 qualifier
Oyster River won the team title ahead of No. 2 Windham (389-398) at the DIvision 2 state golf qualifier. The top 14 advance to Saturday's individual championships at Beaver Meadow.
Windham qualifiers were: 6. Nick Furnari 76, 10.tie Aaron Osiek and Alex Ryan 79; and 14. Chrs Billone 84.
Lancer PK
Juan Carlos scored on a penalty kick with less than three minutes remaining to lift Lawrence over Methuen 1-0 to keep the Lancers (5-7-2) playoiff hopes alive.
Astro stunner
Pinkerton girls soccer beat 1-0 BG on a second-half goal by Maddie Connors off a Sofia Crnilovic corner kick. Libby Williams (5 saves) with the shutout. Caitlin Seleny contributed a clutch goal-line save.
Big Hillie rally
Trailing 2-0, Haverhill boys soccer scored two late goals to tie Tewksbury. Nicollas Cederman came off bench for first tally with five minutes left and Ephraim Mugwanya scored equalizer two minutes later.
