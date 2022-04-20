Huge Hillie win
Finleigh Simonds, Sydney Vets, Mia Smith, and Kaitlin Brownrigg won the 4x400 relay in 4:50 to clinch a big 76-69 Haverhill track win over Andover. Simonds also won the mile while Brenna Corcoran and Madeline Goncalves were other winners for the Brown and Gold.
High Fives
Sophia Riley and Katrina Savvas each had five goals as Haverhill dumped Cape Ann League foe Georgetown, 15-5. Fiona Dean stopped 16 Royal shots.
Gibson slugs away
Brian Gibson was 4 for 5 with two runs and Evan Brenner drove in a pair of runs as Andover rallied to beat Tewksbury 8-5.
Speedy Fabbri
Steve Tcheouafei won the long and triple jumps and Tyler Fabbri strutted his stuff in the sprints as Andover tripped Haverhill, 101-44.
Masterful Murray
Paige Murray threw a complete-game 1-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as Pinkerton softball blanked Manchester Central, 6-0.
Rousseau leads way
Anthony Rousseau had 14 kills and Billy Shanley chipped in with 26 assists as Timberlane volleyball shaded Pinkerton, 3-1.
31-run win
Angelina Ventullo (4), Ava McNamara (5) and Addison Lucier (4) combined to drive in 13 runs and Salem softball walloped Nashua North, 32-1, in five innings.
Destructive DeCotis
Ari DeCotis had three home runs and a single for 7 RBI and Katie Nolan added a solo homer as Windham softball whipped Keene, 19-4, in four-plus innings.
Jags break through
Jake Sullo (4 for 5), John Haga, Cole Constantine, Paul Armstrong (3 RBIs) and Adam Koza all had multiple hits as Windham beat Memorial, 9-6, in eight innings for its first win of the spring.
