The Merrimack College men’s volleyball team held its inaugural match on Saturday, falling 3-0 to No. 4 ranked Penn State out in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The sets were 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 in favor of the Nittany Lions, who jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Merrimack’s best stretch came early in the second set, when the Warriors opened with a 3-1 lead and kept it close before Penn State took a six point lead and eventually closed with six out of seven points to effectively put the match away.
Miles Dewhirst led Merrimack with five kills in the program’s official debut. Carson Bashford had a team-high 11 assists in the loss, Kyle Standage led the team in digs with four, and Penn State’s Jack Shampine had a match-high 11 kills.
Merrimack (1-0) will now return for the program’s inaugural home match against Harvard at Hammel Court on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Penn State improves to 4-0 with the win.
Reynoso triple-double leads NECC
Lawrence’s Luis Reynoso recorded a triple-double to lead Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball on Saturday, as the Knights beat Gateway Community College 98-76 for the program’s 12th straight win.
The ex-Lawrence High standout had 26 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to key the victory, which helped NECC stay perfect in conference play at 11-0 and improve to 16-1 overall.
Darlin Santiago (Salem, MA) and Jeremiah Melendez (Lawrence) both scored in double figures as well with 10 points each, Edwin SamMbaka (Paris, France) also had 13 points and ex-Pentucket High star Peter Lopata (Groveland) had a strong day on defense. Collectively the Knights were in control throughout, taking a 17-point lead into halftime up 53-36 and cruising to victory from there.
NECC will be back in action Tuesday when they face Holyoke Community College on the road at 7 p.m.
