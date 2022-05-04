Olivia Siwicki won the long jump and 400 hurdles and Lindsey Newman had a big 34-3.5 to win the triple jump as North Andover blitzed Haverhill. For the Hillies, Gianna Spero swept the sprints.
Wannaphong PR
In a loss to Lowell, Methuen’s Andrew Wannaphong shattered his personal best in the hurdles (15.5), while Freddy Coleman (1:59.6) and Michael Soucy (2:00.7) went 1-2 in the 800.
Abgor doubles
Caleb Agbor won the long jump and high jump and Alex Niejadlik had a speedy 15.0 to win the hurdles as North Andover beat Haverhill, 110-35. Haverhill’s Ricardo Galloway starred in the 400 hurdles.
Kate the Great
Brooks’ Big 3 of Kate Coughlin (7), Lydia Tangney (6) and Molly Driscoll (5) combined for 18 goals in a 19-9 romp over Groton.
All hail Hayley
Hayley Carver netted five goals and Tess Gobiel added four as Andover lacrosse tripped Shrewsbury, 15-5. Allie Batchelder stopped 5 shots in the win.
Legion Tryouts
Methuen Legion tryouts are Sunday, May 8 at Methuen High from 5-8 p.m. Players need to be born in 2003 or later. Methuen will have Senior and Junior teams. For more information, contact Dave Mosher 978-609-2895.
Commented
