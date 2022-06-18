The North Andover boys 4x800 relay earned All-American honors by placing second overall in the championship division at New Balance Nationals on Saturday.
The relay of Camden Reiland, Ryan Connolly, Ronan McGarry and Jack Determan finished runner-up in a stellar time of 7:46.72. The winner was from Springfield, Va.
Andover’s 4x800 placed third in the Rising Stars (second tier) section, running a 7:59.01. The race was run by Neil Chowdhury, Michael Brown, DJ Walsh and Colin Kirn.
Lawrence‘s Jordany Volquez placed ninth in the champion 110 hurdles semifinals in 14.15.
Pinkerton‘s Briana Danis placed ninth in the rising stars shot put (33-11).
North Andover’s Colby Carbone placed fourth in the rising stars javelin 155-9.
Methuen‘s Miana Caraballo placed fifth in the rising stars 2-mile (11:04.06).
The methuen boys placed 15th in the championship 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:36.08). Rangers running the race were Andrew Wannaphong, Darwin Jimenez, Michael Soucy and Frederick Coleman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.